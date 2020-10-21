 

The Fighting Rages on This November With BATTLE OF THE BULGE WINTER WAR

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) and Schuetzle Company Productions announce the release of BATTLE OF THE BULGE: WINTER WAR On Demand & Digital leading up to Veterans Day weekend on November 6.

As a result of the strong performance of 2018’s BATTLE OF THE BULGE: WUNDERLAND, which generated over a million dollars in home entertainment revenue on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital, writer/director Steven Luke returns to the big screen with a new tale of bravery and bloodshed. After fending off the German army in WUNDERLAND, Lt. Robert Cappa and his platoon must brace themselves for a second wave of brutal combat through unimaginable conditions in BATTLE OF THE BULGE: WINTER WAR. Leading a talented ensemble, veteran actor Tom Berenger (Platoon) reprises his role as Major McCulley and is supported by the ever versatile and talented Billy Zane (Titanic).

As the snow begins to fall, the stakes start to rise in BATTLE OF THE BULGE: WINTER WAR. After their victory in Wunderland, Lt. Robert Cappa and his platoon of 2nd Infantry Division soldiers are again asked to put themselves in peril to ward off the enemies of freedom. Posted at a crucial supply depot, they must defend the precious resources from an onslaught of German soldiers. With enemies surrounding him, Lt. Cappa realizes that some of his allies are not what they seem. Through this haze of deception, he must lead his troops through the waves of advancing forces if the allied nations have any chance of winning the war.

Producers of the film include Dean Bloxom and Trinity Schuetzle. Executive Producers are Dean Bloxom, Graham Schuetzle, and Andre Relis.

“With BATTLE OF THE BULGE: WINTER WAR, Steven once again delivers a dramatic and immersive WWII tale,” said Melody Fowler, Cinedigm’s Vice-President of Acquisitions. “The film pays tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers, who faced overwhelming odds but refused to give up. This enduring message of courage and perseverance will resonate strongly with audiences today.”

ABOUT SCHUETZLE COMPANY PRODUCTIONS

Schuetzle Company Productions specializes in high quality, entertaining content, from shorts and feature films to commercials. Formed in 2011 by Luke Schuetzle, the company also has expertise in video marketing and brand strategy. In addition to Battle of the Bulge: Wunderland, past productions include the 2015 feature War Pigs starring Luke Goss, Dolph Lundgren, Chuck Liddell, and Mickey Rourke, and 2019’s The Great War with Ron Perlman and Billy Zane.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Cinedigm powers custom content solutions to the world's largest retail, media and technology companies. The global company provides premium feature films and series to digital platforms including Netflix, Amazon, Xumo, Roku, Vizio, Dish/Sling, Apple, and Google plus cable/satellite providers including Comcast, Dish Network and DirectTV in addition to major retailers including Wal-Mart and Target. Leveraging Cinedigm's unique capabilities, content and technology, the company has emerged as a leader in the fast-growing digital-first channel business, with seven networks under management that reach hundreds of millions of devices while also providing premium content and service expertise to the entire digital-first ecosystem. With reciprocal distribution partnerships in both the United States and China, Cinedigm's growing stable of platforms has unprecedented availability in the two largest markets in the world.

