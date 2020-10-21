MAG Silver Announces First Production From Juanicipio

This first development material was processed through the nearby Fresnillo processing plant (100% owned by Fresnillo) with the lead (silver rich) and zinc concentrates treated at market terms under off-take agreements with Met-Mex Peñoles, S.A. De C.V. in Torreón, Mexico. The revenue from this production, net of processing and treatment costs, will be used by the joint venture to offset cash requirements of the initial project capital.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or “MAG Silver”) is pleased to announce that, as planned, development material from the Juanicipio Project (56% / 44% joint venture between Fresnillo plc (“Fresnillo”) and MAG) commenced processing at the Fresnillo beneficiation plant during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. As reported by the operator Fresnillo, 42,476 tonnes were processed during the quarter, with total production of 394 thousand silver ounces, 610 gold ounces, 138 tonnes of lead and 174 tonnes of zinc (attributable to MAG: 173.4 thousand ounces of silver, 268.4 ounces of gold, 60.7 tonnes of lead and 76.6 tonnes of zinc).

“This first production from Juanicipio is a major milestone for the Company” said George Paspalas, MAG Silver’s President and CEO. “The successful processing of development material not only provides cash flow to offset capex, but further de-risks the project as it heads toward commercial production. We are looking forward to the first production stope coming online in Q4 2020, and our potential to continue to produce cash whilst we complete the process plant construction.”

Fresnillo expects to process an average of 16,000 tonnes per month of mineralized material from the joint venture through its processing facility to mid-2021, at which time the Juanicipio beneficiation plant is scheduled for commissioning.

Development continues on site and the final preparation of the first production stope was concluded during the third quarter. Also during the quarter, progress was achieved on the construction of the Juanicipio processing plant (see photos at https://magsilver.com/projects/photo-gallery/#photo-gallery).

Qualified Person: Dr. Peter Megaw, Ph.D., C.P.G., has acted as the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 for this disclosure and supervised the preparation of the technical information in this release. Dr. Megaw has a Ph.D. in geology and more than 38 years of relevant experience focused on Carbonate Replacement Deposits worldwide. He is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG 10227) by the American Institute of Professional Geologists and an Arizona Registered Geologist (ARG 21613). Dr. Megaw is not independent as he is Chief Exploration Officer and a Shareholder of MAG.