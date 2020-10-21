 

GenSight Biologics Launches a Capital Increase of Approximately €25 Million by Means of an Accelerated Bookbuilding Process

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 19:07  |  72   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Not for distribution in the United States of America, Canada, Australia and Japan.

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible) (the "Company"), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that it has launched a capital increase to issue new ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.025 (the "New Shares") for a total capital increase of approximately €25 million, by means of an accelerated bookbuilding process through an offering to the benefit of categories of persons (the "Reserved Offering").

Key characteristics of the Reserved Offering

The New Shares will be issued through a share capital increase without shareholders’ preferential subscription rights pursuant to the 19th and 25th resolutions of the combined annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on April 29, 2020 and in accordance with Article L. 225-138 of the French Code de commerce, as decided today by the Company's Board of Directors.

The Reserved Offering will be open only to two categories of beneficiaries defined by the combined annual shareholders’ meeting as follows (“Eligible Investors”):

  • (i) natural or legal persons (including companies), investment companies, trusts, investment funds or other investment vehicles in whatever form, whether under French or foreign law, habitually investing in the pharmaceutical, bio-technological, ophthalmological, neurodegenerative diseases or medical technologies sectors; and/or
  • (ii) companies, institutions or entities whatever their form, whether French or foreign, exercising a significant part of their activities in these sectors.

Among Eligible Investors, the Reserved Offering is reserved, in Europe (including in France), to "qualified investors", as that term is defined in Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017, and, in the United States, to “Qualified Institutional Buyers” within the meaning of Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") in reliance on the exemption from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act.

