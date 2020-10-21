 

CloudCommerce Announces Plan to Up-list to the OTCQB

Uplisting Could Improve Visibility to the Investment Community

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD), a leading provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that it plans to up-list its common stock to the OTCQB Venture Marketplace. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

The OTCQB increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, which can result in greater liquidity and awareness for companies that meet the OTCQB tier standard.

“Uplisting to the OTCQB is an important next step in our overall strategic plan to grow the Company and upgrade its position in the public markets,” said Andrew Van Noy, CloudCommerce, Inc. CEO. “We believe that trading on the OTCQB could potentially increase CLWD’s visibility to the investment community, particularly to institutional investors, as the Company continues to grow and establish itself as a leader in the industry. This broader acceptance and added liquidity should result in the expansion of our shareholder base while adding to shareholder value.”

About Cloud Commerce, Inc.

CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD) is a leading provider of digital advertising solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. CloudCommerce was Ranked Number 235th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500. To learn more about CloudCommerce, please visit our website at www.CloudCommerce.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. 

CONTACT: Press Contact:

CloudCommerce, Inc.
Tel: (800) 673-0927
communications@cloudcommerce.com



