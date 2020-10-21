 

Sopra Steria Information on a Cyberattack

A cyberattack has been detected on Sopra Steria’s (Paris:SOP) IT network on the evening of 20th October.

Security measures have been implemented in order to contain risks.

The Group’s teams are working hard for a return to normal as quickly as possible and every effort has been made to ensure business continuity.

Sopra Steria is in close contact with its customers and partners, as well as the competent authorities.

About Sopra Steria
 Sopra Steria, a European leader in consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation to obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to making the most of digital technology to build a positive future for its clients. With 46,000 employees in 25 countries, the Group generated revenue of €4.4 billion in 2019. The world is how we shape it.
 Sopra Steria Group (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) - ISIN: FR0000050809
For more information, please visit our website www.soprasteria.com

