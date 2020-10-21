 

Onxeo Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase Ib/II Study Revocan

  • Revocan is designed to evaluate the abrogation by AsiDNA of tumor resistance to a PARP inhibitor in relapsed ovarian cancer
  • First results from Revocan are expected early 2021

PARIS, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), (“Onxeo” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR), in particular against rare or resistant cancers, today announced a new milestone in the clinical development of AsiDNA with the treatment of the first patient in the Revocan1 phase 1b/2 study designed to evaluate the effect of AsiDNA, Onxeo’s first-in-class DDR inhibitor, on the acquired resistance to PARP inhibitor (PARPi) niraparib for second line maintenance treatment of relapsed ovarian cancer. First results from this study are expected in early 2021.

Globally, primary and acquired drug resistance and the resulting ineffectiveness of drug treatments are responsible for up to 90% of cancer-related deaths2. Acquired resistance to targeted therapies such as PARPi is a major concern in oncology: most, if not all, patients will eventually develop such a resistance3. Moreover, a new challenge has recently emerged for clinicians treating ovarian cancer patients: cross-resistance between PARP inhibitors and platinum, when resistance to PARPi impairs the efficacy of the subsequent chemotherapy4, especially after relapse, which occurs in 70% of these patients5.

“Beyond tolerability outcomes, the Revocan clinical trial aims to provide the proof-of-concept of AsiDNA’s ability, when added to a PARP inhibitor, to reverse acquired resistance to this otherwise very effective treatment. Revocan has been designed based on successful in-vivo experiments which closely mirrored its clinical protocol. Provided that the clinical study delivers the same positive results, we expect AsiDNA to become the first drug to address the critical challenge of acquired drug resistance.” said Olivier de Beaumont, Chief Medical Officer of Onxeo. “This proof-of-concept study would also pave the way for further clinical trials of AsiDNA in combination with other targeted therapies, in major indications with high unmet needs. This unique effect of AsiDNA on tumor resistance to treatment would address a major concern to oncologists and provide patients with a novel therapeutic option to better control their disease."

