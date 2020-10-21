 

Skeljungur hf. Skeljungur will publish Q3 2020 financial results on Wednesday October 28 – investor webcast on October 29, at 8.30

Skeljungur hf. will publish its Q3 2020 financial results after the market has closed on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Skeljungur will host a webcast for investors, analysts and the press on Thursday, October 29, at 8:30 where CEO Árni Pétur Jónsson and CFO Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights. Attention is drawn to the fact that the investor meeting will only be a webcast.

The webcast will be available here: http://www.skeljungur.is/fjarfestakynning

Market participants can send questions to fjarfestar@skeljungur.is, questions will be answered after the presentation on October 29.

The presentation will be available on Skeljungur‘s website, https://www.skeljungur.is/fyrir-fjarfesta after the meeting.

For further information please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, investors@skeljungur.is.

www.skeljungur.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/


15.10.20
Skeljungur hf.: Transactions in relation to a share buy-back program
09.10.20
Skeljungur hf.: Major shareholder announcement - Íslandsbanki hf.
08.10.20
Skeljungur hf.: Share buy-back program initiated