Skeljungur hf. will publish its Q3 2020 financial results after the market has closed on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Skeljungur will host a webcast for investors, analysts and the press on Thursday, October 29, at 8:30 where CEO Árni Pétur Jónsson and CFO Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights. Attention is drawn to the fact that the investor meeting will only be a webcast.

The webcast will be available here: http://www.skeljungur.is/fjarfestakynning