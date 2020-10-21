DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

TRATON SE: TRATON SE announces preliminary 9M/Q3 2020 results



21-Oct-2020 / 20:21 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TRATON SE announces preliminary 9M/Q3 2020 results



Munich, 21. October 2020 - The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic still has a significant impact on the business of the TRATON GROUP. Nevertheless, TRATON has experienced a faster market recovery in the third quarter (Q3 2020) than expected. This was supported by the cost measures already initiated. Ultimately, this led to a better overall performance and key performance indicators for Q3 2020 are therefore in some cases well above market expectations.



Based on preliminary figures, the TRATON GROUP expects for the first nine month (9M) of 2020 and Q3 2020:

9M 2020: Sales revenue of around 15.7 billion Euros; Q3 2020: Sales revenue of around 5.7 billion Euros. 9M 2020: adjusted operating profit of around -10 million Euros and a return on sales margin of around -0.1%; Q3 2020: adjusted operating profit of around 210 million Euros and a return on sales of around 3.7%. - The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic still has a significant impact on the business of the TRATON GROUP. Nevertheless, TRATON has experienced a faster market recovery in the third quarter (Q3 2020) than expected. This was supported by the cost measures already initiated. Ultimately, this led to a better overall performance and key performance indicators for Q3 2020 are therefore in some cases well above market expectations.Based on preliminary figures, the TRATON GROUP expects for the first nine month (9M) of 2020 and Q3 2020: