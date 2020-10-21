 

Scotts and MLB Announce Successful Completion Of 2020 Field Refurbishment Program

With four additional fields completed in 2020, The Scotts Field Refurbishment Program has now renovated two dozen fields with nearly $1.75 million of support since the program launched in 2016

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Company LLC (Scotts) and Major League Baseball are excited to announce that field refurbishments for all four 2020 grant recipients have been completed. The Scotts Field Refurbishment Program awards modern, playable youth baseball and softball field refurbishments to local communities of need within the United States each year.

In July, MLB and Scotts announced that they received nearly 500 grant applications from more than 400 cities in 48 states and Washington, D.C. for the 2020 installment of the Scotts Field Refurbishment Program. Following a careful review process by a Blue Ribbon Panel of judges that included three-time MLB All-Star & 2008 World Series Champion Ryan Howard, Olympic Gold Medalist & MLB Youth Softball Ambassador Jennie Finch, and additional executive leadership from MLB and Scotts, four winning organizations were selected.

This year’s recipients included Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana (Gary, Ind.), City of Memphis Parks and Neighborhoods (Memphis, Tenn.), Ferguson Parks & Recreation (Ferguson, Mo.), and the Oakland Athletics Community Fund (Oakland, Calif.).

To commemorate the completion of the field refurbishment work, and in an effort to practice safe social distancing, Scotts and MLB organized surprise video conferences for the young children who will be directly benefiting from the grants. Ryan Howard and Jennie Finch both participated in the video conferences, sharing tips and advice for those on the call and answering questions from the children.

“In a challenging year when communities are in need of support more than ever, we’re really proud to be able to continue to use The Field Refurbishment program to connect more children to greenspaces in local communities across the country,” said Josh Peoples, Chief Marketing Officer, ScottsMiracle-Gro. “Our four deserving grant recipients will now have first-class fields for their community members to benefit from for years to come, and we couldn't be more excited to have been part of their story.”

