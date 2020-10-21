 

Bentley Systems Announces Winners of Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, has announced the winners of the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley users advancing design, construction, and operations of infrastructure throughout the world.

All Year in Infrastructure 2020 Award winners, finalists, and nominees will be featured in the 2020 Infrastructure Yearbook, which will be published in early 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sixteen independent jury panels selected the 57 finalists from over 400 nominations submitted by more than 330 organizations from more than 60 countries.

Bentley Systems acknowledged 19 Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards winners and 14 Special Recognition awardees on October 21 during the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Conference, held virtually for the first time. To see the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards finalists present their projects, click here.

The Year in Infrastructure 2020 Special Recognition awardees are:

Advancing Project and Asset Longevity
 HDR
Marc Basnight Bridge
 Dare County, North Carolina, United States

Advancing Bridge Asset Performance Modeling
 Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST)
A Smartwatch on the Bridge
 Ulsan, Ulju-gun, South Korea

Advancing Industrial Asset Performance Modeling
 The Institute of Engineering and Ocean Technology/Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited
Challenges in Addressing Life Extension of Ageing Platforms in Western Offshore of India
 Mumbai, India

Comprehensiveness in Industrial Digital Twins
 Volgogradnefteproekt, LLC
Ethane-Containing Gas Processing Complex Construction Support
 Ust-Luga, St. Petersburg, Russia

Comprehensiveness in Transportation Digital Twins
 PT. WASKITA Karya (Persero) Tbk
Railway Facility for Manggarai to Jatinegara: Package A - Phase II ( Main Line II )
 South Jakarta, Jakarta, Indonesia

Comprehensiveness in Urban Digital Twins
 JSTI Group Co., Ltd.
Hengjiang Avenue Rapid Transformation Project
 Nanjing, Jiangsu, China

Comprehensiveness in a Connected Data Environment
 Roads & Transport Authority (RTA)
Collaborative Information System Implementation - Whole Lifecycle Common Data Environment
 Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Advancing Virtualization through Digital Twins
 Network Rail
Overcoming Challenges Under COVID-19 Lockdown
 Wales and Western Region, United Kingdom

