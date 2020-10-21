Bentley Systems Announces Winners of Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005893/en/

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, has announced the winners of the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley users advancing design, construction, and operations of infrastructure throughout the world.

All Year in Infrastructure 2020 Award winners, finalists, and nominees will be featured in the 2020 Infrastructure Yearbook, which will be published in early 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sixteen independent jury panels selected the 57 finalists from over 400 nominations submitted by more than 330 organizations from more than 60 countries.

Bentley Systems acknowledged 19 Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards winners and 14 Special Recognition awardees on October 21 during the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Conference, held virtually for the first time. To see the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards finalists present their projects, click here.

The Year in Infrastructure 2020 Special Recognition awardees are:

Advancing Project and Asset Longevity

HDR

Marc Basnight Bridge

Dare County, North Carolina, United States

Advancing Bridge Asset Performance Modeling

Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST)

A Smartwatch on the Bridge

Ulsan, Ulju-gun, South Korea

Advancing Industrial Asset Performance Modeling

The Institute of Engineering and Ocean Technology/Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited

Challenges in Addressing Life Extension of Ageing Platforms in Western Offshore of India

Mumbai, India

Comprehensiveness in Industrial Digital Twins

Volgogradnefteproekt, LLC

Ethane-Containing Gas Processing Complex Construction Support

Ust-Luga, St. Petersburg, Russia

Comprehensiveness in Transportation Digital Twins

PT. WASKITA Karya (Persero) Tbk

Railway Facility for Manggarai to Jatinegara: Package A - Phase II ( Main Line II )

South Jakarta, Jakarta, Indonesia

Comprehensiveness in Urban Digital Twins

JSTI Group Co., Ltd.

Hengjiang Avenue Rapid Transformation Project

Nanjing, Jiangsu, China

Comprehensiveness in a Connected Data Environment

Roads & Transport Authority (RTA)

Collaborative Information System Implementation - Whole Lifecycle Common Data Environment

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Advancing Virtualization through Digital Twins

Network Rail

Overcoming Challenges Under COVID-19 Lockdown

Wales and Western Region, United Kingdom