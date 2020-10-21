Bentley Systems Announces Winners of Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, has announced the winners of the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley users advancing design, construction, and operations of infrastructure throughout the world.
All Year in Infrastructure 2020 Award winners, finalists, and nominees will be featured in the 2020 Infrastructure Yearbook, which will be published in early 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
Sixteen independent jury panels selected the 57 finalists from over 400 nominations submitted by more than 330 organizations from more than 60 countries.
Bentley Systems acknowledged 19 Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards winners and 14 Special Recognition awardees on October 21 during the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Conference, held virtually for the first time. To see the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards finalists present their projects, click here.
The Year in Infrastructure 2020 Special Recognition awardees are:
Advancing Project and Asset Longevity
HDR
Marc Basnight Bridge
Dare County, North Carolina, United States
Advancing Bridge Asset Performance Modeling
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST)
A Smartwatch on the Bridge
Ulsan, Ulju-gun, South Korea
Advancing Industrial Asset Performance Modeling
The Institute of Engineering and Ocean Technology/Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited
Challenges in Addressing Life Extension of Ageing Platforms in Western Offshore of India
Mumbai, India
Comprehensiveness in Industrial Digital Twins
Volgogradnefteproekt, LLC
Ethane-Containing Gas Processing Complex Construction Support
Ust-Luga, St. Petersburg, Russia
Comprehensiveness in Transportation Digital Twins
PT. WASKITA Karya (Persero) Tbk
Railway Facility for Manggarai to Jatinegara: Package A - Phase II ( Main Line II )
South Jakarta, Jakarta, Indonesia
Comprehensiveness in Urban Digital Twins
JSTI Group Co., Ltd.
Hengjiang Avenue Rapid Transformation Project
Nanjing, Jiangsu, China
Comprehensiveness in a Connected Data Environment
Roads & Transport Authority (RTA)
Collaborative Information System Implementation - Whole Lifecycle Common Data Environment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Advancing Virtualization through Digital Twins
Network Rail
Overcoming Challenges Under COVID-19 Lockdown
Wales and Western Region, United Kingdom
