 

NAVIENT STOCK ALERT Nationally Recognized Investor Rights Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) Concerning Deceptive Conduct

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 20:56  |  43   |   |   

Labaton Sucharow, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) and encourages stock, option, and derivative purchasers to contact the firm.

The New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal sued Navient Corporation (NAVI) on October 21, alleging the student loan servicing giant deployed “deceptive, misleading” tactics to boost its profits.

The lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court in Essex County, argues that Navient is “engaged in unconscionable commercial practices, deceptive conduct, and misrepresentations when servicing thousands of New Jersey consumers’ student loans.” The lawsuit also states that Navient has violated New Jersey consumer protection laws.

On this news, Navient stock is down over 5% on substantial volume.

If you are a current stockholder, derivative, or options holder of Navient and wish to learn more or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.

Navient Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Gilead Announces New Data on Biktarvy for the Treatment of HIV in Black Americans
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Appoints U.S. Vice President of Medical Products and U.S. Vice President ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
Mastercard, IDEMIA and MatchMove Pilot Fingerprint Biometric Card in Asia to Enhance Security and ...
Contango ORE to Present at the Red Cloud Virtual Oktoberfest Mining Showcase
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Agreement to Acquire Parsley Energy
Carling Platform: Total Will Respect Its Commitments Related to the Development of Resins Business Within the Group
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Navient posts third-quarter 2020 financial results
12.10.20
Agreement between Navient and Members of American Federation of Teachers to enhance borrower education on Public Service Loan Forgiveness receives final approval
06.10.20
Navient to announce third-quarter 2020 results on October 20, host earnings call on October 21
06.10.20
Navient appoints Joe Fisher as new CFO