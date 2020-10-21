 

Bombardier Names Antonio Cortés as Recipient of 2020 Safety Standdown Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 21:00  |  71   |   |   
  • A long-time Safety Standdown supporter, Cortés has demonstrated exceptional safety leadership throughout aviation career that spans more than 30 years
  • Influential award recognizes exceptional efforts to improve aviation safety throughout the industry

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antonio Cortés has been named the 2020 winner of the influential Bombardier Safety Standdown Award, as selected by the Safety Standdown Advisory Council members. Cortés, a Senior Advisor (U.S., Canada, South America) for GMR Aviation Consulting, is a long-time supporter of Bombardier’s Safety Standdown, delivering presentations and teaching wokshops, as well as serving as chair of the Advisory Council.

Cortés accepted the award on October 21 during the virtually presented 24th annual Bombardier Safety Standdown. This award is presented annually to an aviation professional who has demonstrated exemplary dedication to improving aviation safety through the Safety Standdown principles of learn, apply and share.

Cortés was nominated by Safety Standdown Vice Chairman Ed Coleman for his outstanding leadership in aviation safety management over the course of his more than three-decade aviation career. At GMR Aviation Consulting, he offers aviation safety management, business processes and expert witnessing to clients worldwide. Cortés has a varied aviation background as both a military and airline pilot, as well as a safety officer. His various professional roles include air safety investigator, university professor teaching and researching safety and human factors and, most recently, Director of Safety for Mitsubishi Aircraft.

“On behalf of Bombardier, I wish to congratulate Antonio Cortés for his unwavering commitment not only to Safety Standdown, but also to promoting aviation safety and professionalism at all levels of our industry,” said Andy Nureddin, Vice President, Customer Support, Bombardier Aviation. “Antonio perfectly embodies what the Safety Standdown Award stands for: celebrating individuals who are role models in the field and have made a real difference day-to-day.”

Bombardier’s Safety Standdown is one of the most comprehensive safety conferences in the industry. Due to the realities presented by COVID-19, this year’s event was held virtually, enabling more aviation professionals from around the world to take part in the event. This year’s theme, “Safety in Focus 20/20,” encourages aviation professionals and organizations to be even more aware of standards to put them on the path for a safer, more productive future. Please click here for more information on the virtual event.

About Safety Standdown
Originally conceived in 1996 as a human factors safety-training event for the Learjet flight demonstration team, the conference quickly garnered a reputation for excellence beyond Bombardier’s customer base. In 1999, in response to growing interest within the industry, Bombardier opened the seminar to all pilots. In 2010, Safety Standdown expanded beyond the seminars into a year-round global human factors program offering online resources. Since 1996, more than 10,000 corporate, commercial and military aviation professionals have attended Safety Standdown seminars around the world, live and through the webcast, including in Brazil, Canada, China, Mexico, Switzerland and the USA.

About Bombardier
With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors
Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services. Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from
Bombardier Business Aircraft. To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier, Learjet, Challenger, Global and Global 7500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information
Matthew Nicholls
Bombardier Aviation 
+1 514-243-8214
Matthew.Nicholls@aero.bombardier.com 


Seite 1 von 2
Bombardier Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
Idorsia successfully completes capital increase with gross proceeds of CHF 535.5 million
Fortuna announces first gold pour at its Lindero Mine in Argentina
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
20.10.20
Bombardier Transportation divests activities performed in Huehuetoca, Mexico
19.10.20
Bombardier Announces Leadership Appointments at Biggin Hill Service Centre as Facility Expansion Continues
19.10.20
Bombardier signs three-year services contract extension for Arriva CrossCountry in the UK
15.10.20
Bombardier targets 1,000 paid internships for the 2020-21 academic year
13.10.20
Bombardier and Jetex Collaborate to Bring Game-changing FBO Experience to Singapore
09.10.20
Bombardier unveils next-generation MOVIA metro design for Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit Lines
06.10.20
Bombardier’s Most Accessible Business Jet, the Learjet 75 Liberty, Enters Service
06.10.20
Bombardier to base Global Innovation Centre for railway and e-mobility in Västerås, Sweden
05.10.20
Bombardier Aviation Takes the Show to Customers with Innovative Virtual Event

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:19 Uhr
446
Bombardier im Höhenflug :-)
28.11.19
2
Bombardier-Aktie bleibt ein Kaufkandidat! - Aktienanalyse