 

Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGA Wins 2020 EM Best of Industry Award

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced the Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGA for embedded vision and AI applications won the Best FPGA Award in the Technology & Product Innovation category at the 2020 EM Best of Industry Awards. This marks the third award win for the CrossLink-NX family since its launch less than a year ago.

Produced by Electronics Maker (EM) magazine, the EM Best of Industry Awards recognize the achievements of leading performers and innovators in the electronics industry. Winners in the Technology & Product Innovation Award categories were selected based on their product’s technological innovation and strong market acceptance. Nominees for the awards are chosen by EM’s worldwide audience through an online voting process. EM’s editorial staff and a panel of industry experts then determine the winners.

Jay Aggarwal, Director of Silicon Product Marketing at Lattice, said, “Our CrossLink-NX FPGA continues to receive praise from the electronics industry for establishing a new benchmark for low power performance in embedded vision and AI applications. We are grateful to EM and it’s readers for acknowledging the hard work and innovative thinking that went into creating this award-winning FPGA.”

CrossLink-NX FPGAs deliver the best-in-class low power consumption, small form factor, reliability, and performance that developers need to create innovative embedded vision and AI solutions for compute, industrial, automotive, and consumer applications. The CrossLink-NX family is based on the Lattice Nexus FPGA platform, the industry’s only low power FPGA platform using a 28 nm FD-SOI manufacturing process.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

