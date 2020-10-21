 

FLEXIM Announced Winner of the 2020 Flow Control Innovation Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 22:00  |  24   |   |   

FLUXUS ST Non-Intrusive Steam Meter a Recognized Technology Solution for Industries Utilizing Steam Applications

EDGEWOOD, New York, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Flow Control announced its winners and honorable mentions for the 2020 Flow Control Innovation Awards. This awards program highlights companies that have developed technological breakthroughs that are redefining process instrumentations for industrial operations. FLEXIM's FLUXUS ST Clamp-On Ultrasonic Steam Meter solution was announced as the overall winner. Winners were determined based on submitted case study nominations and a reader voting process.

The FLUXUS ST Ultrasonic Clamp-On steam meter was chosen due to its versatility in providing steam measurements that are reliable and accurate without having to be inserted inside the pipe. Industrial companies throughout the world use steam for applications as well as building heating. Providing a method that is non-intrusive to existing operations is desired by facility owners. The technology does not interrupt flow pressures or malfunction and wear out faster due to high steam temperatures.

Developing a non-invasive, clamp-on ultrasonic steam meter was the challenge that FLEXIM took on. Already well known for the portable and permanent non-invasive flow meter products for liquids and gases, FLEXIM had numerous hurdles to overcome when taking on steam measurement. This is a problem that global companies have been trying to crack for over 15 years due to the dry saturated steam taking on similar characteristics as gas yet possessing higher temperatures.

"Nowadays, it has become quite hard to explore unknown territories," said Denis Funk, Industry Power Manager at FLEXIM, when discussing its new FLUXUS steam flow meters. "We didn't want to leave this field entirely to Elon Musk. No one before us has succeeded to measure high-temperature steam non-invasively. This accomplishment makes us proud."

The case study submitted as a nomination for the contest evaluated a university's issue with trying to measure low demand/low flow rates from the main boiler's steam line. They wanted better boiler output measurements for the building, or rather the campus dorms, during the summer. However, the existing flow meters that were in operation could not efficiently and reliably track these lower rates. Making the switch over the FLEXIM's FLUXUS products would ensure greater flow rate accuracies without interrupting processes. They chose the FLEXIM G721 ST clamp-on flow measurement meter as it would store all operating parameters, meter diagnostics and operational data while sending the real-time data to an HMI.

As the winner of 2020 Flow Control Innovation Awards, FLEXIM will have its products and company featured throughout Flow Control's media platform. An exclusive interview between Flow Control's editor, Molly Rogers, and FLEXIM's Director of Technical Operations, Izzy Rivera, talking about the FLUXUS ST has also become available for viewing on the Flow Control and FLEXIM website.

Founded in 1990 in Berlin, FLEXIM has become a worldwide industry leader for liquid, gas and steam clamp-on non-invasive flow measurement technologies. The company's offices are located globally, including FLEXIM AMERICAS main headquarters in Edgewood, New York. For more information, visit www.FLEXIM.com.

Related Images

fluxus-st.jpg
FLUXUS ST

flow-control-innovation-award-logo.png
Flow Control Innovation Award Logo

Related Links

FLUXUS ST Product Page

FLEXIM News: FLEXIM WINS 2020 FLOW CONTROL'S PRESTIGIOUS INNOVATION AWARD



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With ...
EQT AB (publ) Q3 announcement 2020
Phosplatin Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Research into PT-112 Mechanism of Action at the ...
Carrefour Chooses Insider to Deliver Individualized Supermarket Experiences with AI
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
Enzymatica enters agreement with Sanofi for covering France and Italy on common cold spray Coldzyme
Zuper COVID-19 Compliance pack helps companies like IKEA manage safe business operations in the new ...
Qi Card's Dynamic Facebook Page Allows Users to Check Balances, Chat with Customer Service in Real ...
CureLab Oncology Establishes Operations in the Gulf Region
Titel
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Clarivate Announces Winner of the 2020 Eugene Garfield Award
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease