TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter 2020 and file its Form 10-Q after the market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results with investors and other interested parties at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The call will be hosted by Greta Guggenheim, Chief Executive Officer and Bob Foley, Chief Financial Officer. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial +1 (877) 407-9716, and international callers should dial +1 (201) 493-6779, ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time. The webcast may also be accessed live by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.tpgrefinance.com/event.

REPLAY INFORMATION

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 19, 2020. To access the replay, listeners may use +1 (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13710781. The recorded replay will be available on the Company’s website for one year after the call date.

ABOUT TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG. For more information regarding TRTX, visit https://www.tpgrefinance.com/

