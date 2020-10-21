CSB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.02 $ 0.98

Net Income $ 2,800,000 $ 2,695,000

Return on average common equity 12.19 % 12.89 %

Return on average assets 1.14 % 1.38 %

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSBB) today announced third quarter 2020 net income of $2,800,000, or $1.02 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $2,695,000, or $.98 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2019. Income before federal income tax amounted to $3,476,000, an increase of 4% over the same quarter in the prior year. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 net income totaled $7,889,000 compared to $7,821,000 for the same period last year, an increase of less than 1%.

Annualized returns on average common equity (“ROE”) and average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter were 12.19% and 1.14%, respectively, compared with 12.89% and 1.38% for the third quarter of 2019.

Eddie Steiner, President and CEO stated, “Year to date earnings are a little ahead of last year, with key support from home mortgage loan volume and the fiscal stimulus programs that provided many households and businesses with cash flow needed to meet loan obligations and operating expenses. Yield on loan and investment portfolios continues to fall with extremely low prevailing interest rates and borrowers being cautious about new debt in light of the uncertain COVID environment. While we do not see signs of a rapid overall recovery, economic activity will expand as unemployment levels continue to improve.”

Net interest income and noninterest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, totaled $8.9 million during the quarter, an increase of $271 thousand from the prior-year third quarter. Net interest income decreased $147 thousand, or 2%, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

Loan interest income including fees decreased $49 thousand during third quarter 2020 as compared to the same quarter in 2019, a decrease of less than 1%. Average total loan balances during the current quarter were $80 million higher than the year ago quarter, an increase of 14%. Loan yields for third quarter 2020 averaged 4.51%, a decrease of 67 basis points from the 2019 third quarter average of 5.18%.

The net interest margin was 3.04% compared to 3.95% for third quarter 2019. The tax equivalency effect on the margin remained stable at 0.02% in the comparable third quarters.

Due to COVID-19 related risk factors, an increased provision for loan losses of $377 thousand was recognized for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $285 thousand for the prior year quarter. Credit quality within the loan portfolio has not been significantly affected by COVID factors to date. However, a significant degree of COVID related uncertainty remains, and the eventual damage to household and business balance sheets cannot be effectively fully measured at this time.

Noninterest income increased 29%, compared to third quarter of 2019, fueled by historic growth in gain on sale of real estate loans into the secondary market, increases in debit card fee income, and bank owned life insurance values. These increases were partially offset by decreases in service charges on deposit accounts as both consumer and business accounts maintained increased deposit balances from government stimulus payments and loans provided by the bank within the PPP.

Noninterest expense increased 1% from third quarter 2019. FDIC insurance expense increased $91 thousand as the prior year quarter reflected the use of Small Bank Assessment Credits. Professional and directors’ fees decreased $84 thousand, or 27%, reflecting lower audit expense due to the elimination of the internal control over financial reporting audit, and the decrease of one director. Salary and employee benefit costs decreased $34 thousand, or 1%, compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of fewer employees, decreased expense in the self-funded dental insurance plan, and deferred salary expense rising from the origination of mortgage loans held in the bank’s portfolio. Marketing and public relations decreased by $53 thousand, or 35%, reflecting the continuing pandemic-related shut down of activities in third quarter 2020. The Company’s third quarter efficiency ratio decreased to 56.3% compared to 57.5%.

Federal income tax expense totaled $676 thousand in third quarter 2020, as compared to $649 thousand tax expense for the same quarter in 2019. The effective tax rate approximated 19% in both periods.

Average total assets during the quarter amounted to $980 million, an increase of $206 million, or 27%, above the same quarter of the prior year. Liquidity increased as the Company’s average interest-bearing balances with banks increased $113 million during the quarter to $173 million as compared to the third quarter in 2019. Average loan balances of $635 million increased $80 million, or 14%, from the prior year third quarter while average securities balances of $118 million increased $8 million, or 7%, as compared to third quarter 2019.

Average commercial loan balances for the quarter, including commercial real estate, increased $80 million, or 22%, from prior year levels. This amount includes $92 million in new PPP loan average balances originated in second quarter. Excluding average PPP loan balances, commercial loans decreased year over year as borrowers reduced outstanding commercial line balances during the pandemic-related contraction in economic activity. Average residential mortgage balances increased $6 million, or 5%, over the prior year’s quarter while home equity lines of credit decreased $4 million over the prior year’s quarter as they were refinanced into low rate term mortgages. Average consumer credit balances decreased $2 million, or 9%, versus the same quarter of the prior year.

Nonperforming assets decreased $416 thousand from September 30, 2019 to $4.1 million, or 0.65%, of total loans plus other real estate on September 30, 2020. On September 30, 2020, approximately $1.1 million of the non-performing loan total is guaranteed by either USDA or the SBA. Delinquent loan balances as of September 30, 2020 decreased to 0.71% of total loans as compared to 0.96% on September 30, 2019.

Net loan recoveries recognized during third quarter 2020 were $143 thousand, or 0.09% annualized, compared to third quarter 2019 net loan charge-offs of $46 thousand. The allowance for loan losses amounted to 1.33% of total loans on September 30, 2020 as compared to 1.20% on September 30, 2019.

Average deposit balances grew on a quarter over prior year quarter comparison by $189 million, or 29%. For the third quarter 2020, the average cost of deposits amounted to 0.30%, as compared to 0.60% for the third quarter 2019. During the third quarter 2020, increases in average deposit balances over the prior year quarter included noninterest-bearing demand accounts of $66 million and interest-bearing transaction accounts of $123 million. The average balance of securities sold under repurchase agreement during the third quarter of 2020 increased by $5 million, or 13%, compared to the average for the same period in the prior year.

Shareholders’ equity totaled $91.9 million on September 30, 2020 with 2.7 million common shares outstanding. The equity to assets ratio amounted to 9.3% on September 30, 2020 and 10.6% on September 30, 2019. The Company declared a third quarter dividend of $0.28, producing an annualized yield of 3.7% based on the September 30, 2020 closing price of $30.00.

Cares Act and related events

On March 27, 2020 the Cares Act, a $2.3 trillion emergency federal relief bill, was signed into law. The relief effort included SBA’s PPP for qualifying businesses, and subsequent actions by Congress enlarged and extended the PPP as well as additional emergency relief programs. We have facilitated and funded more than 750 of these government assistance loans. We expect the majority of the PPP loan dollars will ultimately qualify for borrower forgiveness under the guidelines of the SBA program. We have also extended loan modifications to qualifying commercial and consumer loan customers to deal with the uncertainty of the economy. Customers could request relief from their total payment or place their obligation on interest only for a period of 3-4 months, with maturities extended on these modified loans. As of September 30, 2020, loans which have not reentered regular payment include $12 million of term commercial loans and $579 thousand of consumer loans.

About CSB Bancorp, Inc.

CSB is a financial holding company headquartered in Millersburg, Ohio, with approximate assets of $988 million as of September 30, 2020. CSB provides a complete range of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Commercial and Savings Bank, with sixteen banking centers in Holmes, Wayne, Tuscarawas, and Stark counties and Trust offices located in Millersburg, North Canton, and Wooster, Ohio.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry, and specifically the financial condition and results of operations, including without limitation, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company, as well as its operations, markets and products. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated. Among the important factors that could cause results to differ materially are interest rate changes, softening in the economy, which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans, changes in the mix of the Company’s business, competitive pressures, changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements and those risk factors detailed in the Company’s periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CSB BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited) Quarters (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 EARNINGS 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 9 months 9 months Net interest income FTE (a) $ 7,077 $ 7,048 $ 6,953 $ 7,168 $ 7,228 $ 21,078 $ 21,388 Provision for loan losses 377 717 178 285 285 1,272 855 Other income 1,862 1,641 1,343 1,451 1,440 4,846 3,977 Other expenses 5,050 4,709 5,007 5,079 4,999 14,766 14,690 FTE adjustment (a) 36 36 37 39 40 109 118 Net income 2,800 2,606 2,483 2,593 2,695 7,889 7,821 Diluted earnings per share 1.02 0.95 0.91 0.95 0.98 2.88 2.85 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (ROA) 1.14 % 1.15 % 1.23 % 1.27 % 1.38 % 1.17 % 1.39 % Return on average common equity (ROE) 12.19 11.72 11.47 12.13 12.89 11.80 13.00 Net interest margin FTE (a) 3.04 3.29 3.67 3.73 3.95 3.31 4.06 Efficiency ratio 56.32 54.05 60.08 58.74 57.52 56.76 57.75 Number of full-time equivalent employees 169 169 172 171 175 MARKET DATA Book value/common share $ 33.49 $ 32.81 $ 31.95 $ 31.17 $ 30.49 Period-end common share mkt value 30.00 32.00 35.00 40.97 38.67 Market as a % of book 89.58 % 97.53 % 109.55 % 131.44 % 126.83 % Price-to-earnings ratio 7.83 8.44 9.26 10.78 10.28 Cash dividends/common share $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.84 $ 0.80 Common stock dividend payout ratio 27.45 % 29.47 % 30.77 % 29.47 % 28.57 % 29.17 % 28.07 % Average basic common shares 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,278 Average diluted common shares 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,278 Period end common shares outstanding 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 2,742,350 Common shares repurchased 0 0 0 0 0 Common stock market capitalization $ 82,271 $ 87,755 $ 95,982 $ 112,354 $ 106,047 ASSET QUALITY Gross charge-offs $ 28 $ 17 $ 86 $ 59 $ 75 $ 131 $ 199 Net charge-offs (recoveries) (143 ) 3 74 44 46 (66 ) (14 ) Allowance for loan losses 8,355 7,835 7,120 7,017 6,776 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) 4,102 4,481 4,468 4,659 4,518 Net charge-off (recovery) /average loans ratio (0.09 ) % 0.00 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.03 % (0.01 ) % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses/period-end loans 1.33 1.23 1.28 1.27 1.20 NPAs/loans and other real estate 0.65 0.70 0.80 0.84 0.80 Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans 203.71 178.78 162.97 154.55 153.35 CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Period-end tangible equity to assets 8.86 % 8.90 % 10.28 % 9.91 % 10.07 % Average equity to assets 9.33 9.79 10.72 10.43 10.72 Average equity to loans 14.39 14.38 15.55 15.29 14.95 Average loans to deposits 76.22 80.95 82.61 81.62 86.18 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 979,806 $ 912,875 $ 812,409 $ 812,481 $ 773,481 $ 901,994 $ 749,958 Earning assets 926,377 860,838 761,619 763,244 725,615 849,893 704,260 Loans 635,124 621,710 560,142 554,556 554,956 605,767 551,157 Deposits 833,288 767,988 678,090 679,473 643,981 760,056 621,939 Shareholders' equity 91,409 89,404 87,090 84,777 82,948 89,308 80,459 ENDING BALANCES Assets $ 987,978 $ 965,179 $ 810,041 $ 818,683 $ 786,792 Earning assets 936,323 913,813 757,769 767,345 734,859 Loans 628,084 636,799 555,320 551,633 566,213 Deposits 840,656 815,961 671,162 683,546 658,119 Shareholders' equity 91,853 89,967 87,629 85,476 83,614

NOTES:

(a) - Net Interest income on a fully tax-equivalent ("FTE") basis restates interest on tax-exempt securities and loans as if such interest were subject to federal income tax at the statutory rate. Net interest income on an FTE basis differs from net interest income under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

CSB BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 18,269 $ 20,696 Interest-earning deposits in other banks 179,875 58,873 Total cash and cash equivalents 198,144 79,569 Securities Available-for-sale, at fair-value 112,279 89,572 Held-to-maturity 9,901 15,097 Equity securities 82 91 Restricted stock, at cost 4,614 4,614 Total securities 126,876 109,374 Loans held for sale 1,488 399 Loans 628,084 566,213 Less allowance for loan losses 8,355 6,776 Net loans 619,729 559,437 Premises and equipment, net 12,685 11,595 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 4,787 4,847 Bank owned life insurance 19,284 16,880 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 4,985 4,691 TOTAL ASSETS $ 987,978 $ 786,792 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 252,891 $ 192,620 Interest-bearing 587,765 465,499 Total deposits 840,656 658,119 Short-term borrowings 41,645 35,070 Other borrowings 9,765 6,453 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,059 3,536 Total liabilities 896,125 703,178 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $6.25 par value. Authorized 9,000,000 shares; issued 2,980,602 shares in 2020 and 2019 18,629 18,629 Additional paid-in capital 9,815 9,815 Retained earnings 67,325 59,915 Treasury stock at cost - 238,252 shares in 2020 and 2019 (4,780 ) (4,780 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 864 35 Total shareholders' equity 91,853 83,614 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 987,978 $ 786,792

CSB BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Quarter ended Nine months ended (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 7,190 $ 7,239 $ 21,145 $ 21,496 Taxable securities 372 534 1,462 1,705 Nontaxable securities 110 133 343 401 Other 42 356 312 749 Total interest and dividend income 7,714 8,262 23,262 24,351 Interest expense: Deposits 636 966 2,139 2,711 Other 37 108 154 370 Total interest expense 673 1,074 2,293 3,081 Net interest income 7,041 7,188 20,969 21,270 Provision for loan losses 377 285 1,272 855 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,664 6,903 19,697 20,415 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits accounts 252 333 753 938 Trust services 236 234 662 670 Debit card interchange fees 433 377 1,209 1,093 Gain on sale of loans 567 132 1,189 287 Market value change in equity securities (1 ) 5 (10 ) 8 Other 375 359 1,043 981 Total noninterest income 1,862 1,440 4,846 3,977 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 2,959 2,993 8,603 8,750 Occupancy expense 246 209 711 618 Equipment expense 172 128 505 408 Professional and director fees 232 316 843 963 Software expense 269 225 755 674 Marketing and public relations 96 149 289 405 Debit card expense 165 142 451 401 Other expenses 911 837 2,609 2,471 Total noninterest expenses 5,050 4,999 14,766 14,690 Income before income tax 3,476 3,344 9,777 9,702 Federal income tax provision 676 649 1,888 1,881 Net income $ 2,800 $ 2,695 $ 7,889 $ 7,821 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.02 $ 0.98 $ 2.88 $ 2.85 Diluted $ 1.02 $ 0.98 $ 2.88 $ 2.85

