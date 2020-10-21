CSB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings
CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSBB):
Third Quarter Highlights
|
|
Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.02
$
0.98
Net Income
$
2,800,000
$
2,695,000
Return on average common equity
12.19
%
12.89
%
Return on average assets
1.14
%
1.38
%
CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSBB) today announced third quarter 2020 net income of $2,800,000, or $1.02 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $2,695,000, or $.98 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2019. Income before federal income tax amounted to $3,476,000, an increase of 4% over the same quarter in the prior year. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 net income totaled $7,889,000 compared to $7,821,000 for the same period last year, an increase of less than 1%.
Annualized returns on average common equity (“ROE”) and average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter were 12.19% and 1.14%, respectively, compared with 12.89% and 1.38% for the third quarter of 2019.
Eddie Steiner, President and CEO stated, “Year to date earnings are a little ahead of last year, with key support from home mortgage loan volume and the fiscal stimulus programs that provided many households and businesses with cash flow needed to meet loan obligations and operating expenses. Yield on loan and investment portfolios continues to fall with extremely low prevailing interest rates and borrowers being cautious about new debt in light of the uncertain COVID environment. While we do not see signs of a rapid overall recovery, economic activity will expand as unemployment levels continue to improve.”
Net interest income and noninterest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, totaled $8.9 million during the quarter, an increase of $271 thousand from the prior-year third quarter. Net interest income decreased $147 thousand, or 2%, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.
Loan interest income including fees decreased $49 thousand during third quarter 2020 as compared to the same quarter in 2019, a decrease of less than 1%. Average total loan balances during the current quarter were $80 million higher than the year ago quarter, an increase of 14%. Loan yields for third quarter 2020 averaged 4.51%, a decrease of 67 basis points from the 2019 third quarter average of 5.18%.
The net interest margin was 3.04% compared to 3.95% for third quarter 2019. The tax equivalency effect on the margin remained stable at 0.02% in the comparable third quarters.
Due to COVID-19 related risk factors, an increased provision for loan losses of $377 thousand was recognized for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $285 thousand for the prior year quarter. Credit quality within the loan portfolio has not been significantly affected by COVID factors to date. However, a significant degree of COVID related uncertainty remains, and the eventual damage to household and business balance sheets cannot be effectively fully measured at this time.
Noninterest income increased 29%, compared to third quarter of 2019, fueled by historic growth in gain on sale of real estate loans into the secondary market, increases in debit card fee income, and bank owned life insurance values. These increases were partially offset by decreases in service charges on deposit accounts as both consumer and business accounts maintained increased deposit balances from government stimulus payments and loans provided by the bank within the PPP.
Noninterest expense increased 1% from third quarter 2019. FDIC insurance expense increased $91 thousand as the prior year quarter reflected the use of Small Bank Assessment Credits. Professional and directors’ fees decreased $84 thousand, or 27%, reflecting lower audit expense due to the elimination of the internal control over financial reporting audit, and the decrease of one director. Salary and employee benefit costs decreased $34 thousand, or 1%, compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of fewer employees, decreased expense in the self-funded dental insurance plan, and deferred salary expense rising from the origination of mortgage loans held in the bank’s portfolio. Marketing and public relations decreased by $53 thousand, or 35%, reflecting the continuing pandemic-related shut down of activities in third quarter 2020. The Company’s third quarter efficiency ratio decreased to 56.3% compared to 57.5%.
Federal income tax expense totaled $676 thousand in third quarter 2020, as compared to $649 thousand tax expense for the same quarter in 2019. The effective tax rate approximated 19% in both periods.
Average total assets during the quarter amounted to $980 million, an increase of $206 million, or 27%, above the same quarter of the prior year. Liquidity increased as the Company’s average interest-bearing balances with banks increased $113 million during the quarter to $173 million as compared to the third quarter in 2019. Average loan balances of $635 million increased $80 million, or 14%, from the prior year third quarter while average securities balances of $118 million increased $8 million, or 7%, as compared to third quarter 2019.
Average commercial loan balances for the quarter, including commercial real estate, increased $80 million, or 22%, from prior year levels. This amount includes $92 million in new PPP loan average balances originated in second quarter. Excluding average PPP loan balances, commercial loans decreased year over year as borrowers reduced outstanding commercial line balances during the pandemic-related contraction in economic activity. Average residential mortgage balances increased $6 million, or 5%, over the prior year’s quarter while home equity lines of credit decreased $4 million over the prior year’s quarter as they were refinanced into low rate term mortgages. Average consumer credit balances decreased $2 million, or 9%, versus the same quarter of the prior year.
Nonperforming assets decreased $416 thousand from September 30, 2019 to $4.1 million, or 0.65%, of total loans plus other real estate on September 30, 2020. On September 30, 2020, approximately $1.1 million of the non-performing loan total is guaranteed by either USDA or the SBA. Delinquent loan balances as of September 30, 2020 decreased to 0.71% of total loans as compared to 0.96% on September 30, 2019.
Net loan recoveries recognized during third quarter 2020 were $143 thousand, or 0.09% annualized, compared to third quarter 2019 net loan charge-offs of $46 thousand. The allowance for loan losses amounted to 1.33% of total loans on September 30, 2020 as compared to 1.20% on September 30, 2019.
Average deposit balances grew on a quarter over prior year quarter comparison by $189 million, or 29%. For the third quarter 2020, the average cost of deposits amounted to 0.30%, as compared to 0.60% for the third quarter 2019. During the third quarter 2020, increases in average deposit balances over the prior year quarter included noninterest-bearing demand accounts of $66 million and interest-bearing transaction accounts of $123 million. The average balance of securities sold under repurchase agreement during the third quarter of 2020 increased by $5 million, or 13%, compared to the average for the same period in the prior year.
Shareholders’ equity totaled $91.9 million on September 30, 2020 with 2.7 million common shares outstanding. The equity to assets ratio amounted to 9.3% on September 30, 2020 and 10.6% on September 30, 2019. The Company declared a third quarter dividend of $0.28, producing an annualized yield of 3.7% based on the September 30, 2020 closing price of $30.00.
Cares Act and related events
On March 27, 2020 the Cares Act, a $2.3 trillion emergency federal relief bill, was signed into law. The relief effort included SBA’s PPP for qualifying businesses, and subsequent actions by Congress enlarged and extended the PPP as well as additional emergency relief programs. We have facilitated and funded more than 750 of these government assistance loans. We expect the majority of the PPP loan dollars will ultimately qualify for borrower forgiveness under the guidelines of the SBA program. We have also extended loan modifications to qualifying commercial and consumer loan customers to deal with the uncertainty of the economy. Customers could request relief from their total payment or place their obligation on interest only for a period of 3-4 months, with maturities extended on these modified loans. As of September 30, 2020, loans which have not reentered regular payment include $12 million of term commercial loans and $579 thousand of consumer loans.
About CSB Bancorp, Inc.
CSB is a financial holding company headquartered in Millersburg, Ohio, with approximate assets of $988 million as of September 30, 2020. CSB provides a complete range of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Commercial and Savings Bank, with sixteen banking centers in Holmes, Wayne, Tuscarawas, and Stark counties and Trust offices located in Millersburg, North Canton, and Wooster, Ohio.
Forward-Looking Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry, and specifically the financial condition and results of operations, including without limitation, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company, as well as its operations, markets and products. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated. Among the important factors that could cause results to differ materially are interest rate changes, softening in the economy, which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans, changes in the mix of the Company’s business, competitive pressures, changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements and those risk factors detailed in the Company’s periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
CSB BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Quarters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
EARNINGS
|
|
3rd Qtr
|
|
|
2nd Qtr
|
|
|
1st Qtr
|
|
|
4th Qtr
|
|
|
3rd Qtr
|
|
|
9 months
|
|
|
9 months
|
|
|
Net interest income FTE (a)
|
$
|
|
7,077
|
|
$
|
|
7,048
|
|
$
|
|
6,953
|
|
$
|
|
7,168
|
|
$
|
|
7,228
|
|
$
|
|
21,078
|
|
$
|
|
21,388
|
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
377
|
|
|
|
717
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
285
|
|
|
|
285
|
|
|
|
1,272
|
|
|
|
855
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
1,862
|
|
|
|
1,641
|
|
|
|
1,343
|
|
|
|
1,451
|
|
|
|
1,440
|
|
|
|
4,846
|
|
|
|
3,977
|
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
5,050
|
|
|
|
4,709
|
|
|
|
5,007
|
|
|
|
5,079
|
|
|
|
4,999
|
|
|
|
14,766
|
|
|
|
14,690
|
|
|
FTE adjustment (a)
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
2,800
|
|
|
|
2,606
|
|
|
|
2,483
|
|
|
|
2,593
|
|
|
|
2,695
|
|
|
|
7,889
|
|
|
|
7,821
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
1.02
|
|
|
|
0.95
|
|
|
|
0.91
|
|
|
|
0.95
|
|
|
|
0.98
|
|
|
|
2.88
|
|
|
|
2.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets (ROA)
|
|
|
1.14
|
|
%
|
|
1.15
|
|
%
|
|
1.23
|
|
%
|
|
1.27
|
|
%
|
|
1.38
|
|
%
|
|
1.17
|
|
%
|
|
1.39
|
|
%
|
Return on average common equity (ROE)
|
|
|
12.19
|
|
|
|
11.72
|
|
|
|
11.47
|
|
|
|
12.13
|
|
|
|
12.89
|
|
|
|
11.80
|
|
|
|
13.00
|
|
|
Net interest margin FTE (a)
|
|
|
3.04
|
|
|
|
3.29
|
|
|
|
3.67
|
|
|
|
3.73
|
|
|
|
3.95
|
|
|
|
3.31
|
|
|
|
4.06
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
|
56.32
|
|
|
|
54.05
|
|
|
|
60.08
|
|
|
|
58.74
|
|
|
|
57.52
|
|
|
|
56.76
|
|
|
|
57.75
|
|
|
Number of full-time equivalent employees
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
|
172
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MARKET DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value/common share
|
$
|
|
33.49
|
|
$
|
|
32.81
|
|
$
|
|
31.95
|
|
$
|
|
31.17
|
|
$
|
|
30.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period-end common share mkt value
|
|
|
30.00
|
|
|
|
32.00
|
|
|
|
35.00
|
|
|
|
40.97
|
|
|
|
38.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market as a % of book
|
|
|
89.58
|
|
%
|
|
97.53
|
|
%
|
|
109.55
|
|
%
|
|
131.44
|
|
%
|
|
126.83
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price-to-earnings ratio
|
|
|
7.83
|
|
|
|
8.44
|
|
|
|
9.26
|
|
|
|
10.78
|
|
|
|
10.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends/common share
|
$
|
|
0.28
|
|
$
|
|
0.28
|
|
$
|
|
0.28
|
|
$
|
|
0.28
|
|
$
|
|
0.28
|
|
$
|
|
0.84
|
|
$
|
|
0.80
|
|
|
Common stock dividend payout ratio
|
|
|
27.45
|
|
%
|
|
29.47
|
|
%
|
|
30.77
|
|
%
|
|
29.47
|
|
%
|
|
28.57
|
|
%
|
|
29.17
|
|
%
|
|
28.07
|
|
%
|
Average basic common shares
|
|
|
2,742,350
|
|
|
|
2,742,350
|
|
|
|
2,742,350
|
|
|
|
2,742,350
|
|
|
|
2,742,350
|
|
|
|
2,742,350
|
|
|
|
2,742,278
|
|
|
Average diluted common shares
|
|
|
2,742,350
|
|
|
|
2,742,350
|
|
|
|
2,742,350
|
|
|
|
2,742,350
|
|
|
|
2,742,350
|
|
|
|
2,742,350
|
|
|
|
2,742,278
|
|
|
Period end common shares outstanding
|
|
|
2,742,350
|
|
|
|
2,742,350
|
|
|
|
2,742,350
|
|
|
|
2,742,350
|
|
|
|
2,742,350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares repurchased
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock market capitalization
|
$
|
|
82,271
|
|
$
|
|
87,755
|
|
$
|
|
95,982
|
|
$
|
|
112,354
|
|
$
|
|
106,047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSET QUALITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross charge-offs
|
$
|
|
28
|
|
$
|
|
17
|
|
$
|
|
86
|
|
$
|
|
59
|
|
$
|
|
75
|
|
$
|
|
131
|
|
$
|
|
199
|
|
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
|
|
(143
|
)
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
8,355
|
|
|
|
7,835
|
|
|
|
7,120
|
|
|
|
7,017
|
|
|
|
6,776
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets (NPAs)
|
|
|
4,102
|
|
|
|
4,481
|
|
|
|
4,468
|
|
|
|
4,659
|
|
|
|
4,518
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net charge-off (recovery) /average loans ratio
|
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
%
|
|
0.00
|
|
%
|
|
0.05
|
|
%
|
|
0.03
|
|
%
|
|
0.03
|
|
%
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
%
|
|
0.00
|
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses/period-end loans
|
|
|
1.33
|
|
|
|
1.23
|
|
|
|
1.28
|
|
|
|
1.27
|
|
|
|
1.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NPAs/loans and other real estate
|
|
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
0.70
|
|
|
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
0.84
|
|
|
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans
|
|
|
203.71
|
|
|
|
178.78
|
|
|
|
162.97
|
|
|
|
154.55
|
|
|
|
153.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period-end tangible equity to assets
|
|
|
8.86
|
|
%
|
|
8.90
|
|
%
|
|
10.28
|
|
%
|
|
9.91
|
|
%
|
|
10.07
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average equity to assets
|
|
|
9.33
|
|
|
|
9.79
|
|
|
|
10.72
|
|
|
|
10.43
|
|
|
|
10.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average equity to loans
|
|
|
14.39
|
|
|
|
14.38
|
|
|
|
15.55
|
|
|
|
15.29
|
|
|
|
14.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average loans to deposits
|
|
|
76.22
|
|
|
|
80.95
|
|
|
|
82.61
|
|
|
|
81.62
|
|
|
|
86.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
$
|
|
979,806
|
|
$
|
|
912,875
|
|
$
|
|
812,409
|
|
$
|
|
812,481
|
|
$
|
|
773,481
|
|
$
|
|
901,994
|
|
$
|
|
749,958
|
|
|
Earning assets
|
|
|
926,377
|
|
|
|
860,838
|
|
|
|
761,619
|
|
|
|
763,244
|
|
|
|
725,615
|
|
|
|
849,893
|
|
|
|
704,260
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
635,124
|
|
|
|
621,710
|
|
|
|
560,142
|
|
|
|
554,556
|
|
|
|
554,956
|
|
|
|
605,767
|
|
|
|
551,157
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
833,288
|
|
|
|
767,988
|
|
|
|
678,090
|
|
|
|
679,473
|
|
|
|
643,981
|
|
|
|
760,056
|
|
|
|
621,939
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
91,409
|
|
|
|
89,404
|
|
|
|
87,090
|
|
|
|
84,777
|
|
|
|
82,948
|
|
|
|
89,308
|
|
|
|
80,459
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENDING BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
$
|
|
987,978
|
|
$
|
|
965,179
|
|
$
|
|
810,041
|
|
$
|
|
818,683
|
|
$
|
|
786,792
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earning assets
|
|
|
936,323
|
|
|
|
913,813
|
|
|
|
757,769
|
|
|
|
767,345
|
|
|
|
734,859
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
628,084
|
|
|
|
636,799
|
|
|
|
555,320
|
|
|
|
551,633
|
|
|
|
566,213
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
840,656
|
|
|
|
815,961
|
|
|
|
671,162
|
|
|
|
683,546
|
|
|
|
658,119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
91,853
|
|
|
|
89,967
|
|
|
|
87,629
|
|
|
|
85,476
|
|
|
|
83,614
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTES:
(a) - Net Interest income on a fully tax-equivalent ("FTE") basis restates interest on tax-exempt securities and loans as if such interest were subject to federal income tax at the statutory rate. Net interest income on an FTE basis differs from net interest income under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.
CSB BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
|
18,269
|
|
|
$
|
|
20,696
|
|
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
|
|
|
179,875
|
|
|
|
|
58,873
|
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
198,144
|
|
|
|
|
79,569
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Available-for-sale, at fair-value
|
|
|
112,279
|
|
|
|
|
89,572
|
|
Held-to-maturity
|
|
|
9,901
|
|
|
|
|
15,097
|
|
Equity securities
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
Restricted stock, at cost
|
|
|
4,614
|
|
|
|
|
4,614
|
|
Total securities
|
|
|
126,876
|
|
|
|
|
109,374
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
|
1,488
|
|
|
|
|
399
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
628,084
|
|
|
|
|
566,213
|
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
8,355
|
|
|
|
|
6,776
|
|
Net loans
|
|
|
619,729
|
|
|
|
|
559,437
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
12,685
|
|
|
|
|
11,595
|
|
Goodwill and core deposit intangible
|
|
|
4,787
|
|
|
|
|
4,847
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|
19,284
|
|
|
|
|
16,880
|
|
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
|
|
4,985
|
|
|
|
|
4,691
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
|
987,978
|
|
|
$
|
|
786,792
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$
|
|
252,891
|
|
|
$
|
|
192,620
|
|
Interest-bearing
|
|
|
587,765
|
|
|
|
|
465,499
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
840,656
|
|
|
|
|
658,119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
41,645
|
|
|
|
|
35,070
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
9,765
|
|
|
|
|
6,453
|
|
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
|
|
4,059
|
|
|
|
|
3,536
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
896,125
|
|
|
|
|
703,178
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $6.25 par value. Authorized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,000,000 shares; issued 2,980,602 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in 2020 and 2019
|
|
|
18,629
|
|
|
|
|
18,629
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
9,815
|
|
|
|
|
9,815
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
67,325
|
|
|
|
|
59,915
|
|
Treasury stock at cost - 238,252 shares in 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2019
|
|
|
(4,780
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,780
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
864
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
91,853
|
|
|
|
|
83,614
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
|
987,978
|
|
|
$
|
|
786,792
|
CSB BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
Quarter ended
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Interest and dividend income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, including fees
|
$
|
|
7,190
|
|
|
$
|
|
7,239
|
|
|
$
|
|
21,145
|
|
|
$
|
|
21,496
|
|
Taxable securities
|
|
|
372
|
|
|
|
|
534
|
|
|
|
|
1,462
|
|
|
|
|
1,705
|
|
Nontaxable securities
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
|
|
343
|
|
|
|
|
401
|
|
Other
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
356
|
|
|
|
|
312
|
|
|
|
|
749
|
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
|
|
7,714
|
|
|
|
|
8,262
|
|
|
|
|
23,262
|
|
|
|
|
24,351
|
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
636
|
|
|
|
|
966
|
|
|
|
|
2,139
|
|
|
|
|
2,711
|
|
Other
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
|
|
370
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
673
|
|
|
|
|
1,074
|
|
|
|
|
2,293
|
|
|
|
|
3,081
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
7,041
|
|
|
|
|
7,188
|
|
|
|
|
20,969
|
|
|
|
|
21,270
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
377
|
|
|
|
|
285
|
|
|
|
|
1,272
|
|
|
|
|
855
|
|
Net interest income after provision
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for loan losses
|
|
|
6,664
|
|
|
|
|
6,903
|
|
|
|
|
19,697
|
|
|
|
|
20,415
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposits accounts
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
|
|
753
|
|
|
|
|
938
|
|
Trust services
|
|
|
236
|
|
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
|
|
662
|
|
|
|
|
670
|
|
Debit card interchange fees
|
|
|
433
|
|
|
|
|
377
|
|
|
|
|
1,209
|
|
|
|
|
1,093
|
|
Gain on sale of loans
|
|
|
567
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
|
|
1,189
|
|
|
|
|
287
|
|
Market value change in equity securities
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Other
|
|
|
375
|
|
|
|
|
359
|
|
|
|
|
1,043
|
|
|
|
|
981
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
|
1,862
|
|
|
|
|
1,440
|
|
|
|
|
4,846
|
|
|
|
|
3,977
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
2,959
|
|
|
|
|
2,993
|
|
|
|
|
8,603
|
|
|
|
|
8,750
|
|
Occupancy expense
|
|
|
246
|
|
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
|
711
|
|
|
|
|
618
|
|
Equipment expense
|
|
|
172
|
|
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
|
505
|
|
|
|
|
408
|
|
Professional and director fees
|
|
|
232
|
|
|
|
|
316
|
|
|
|
|
843
|
|
|
|
|
963
|
|
Software expense
|
|
|
269
|
|
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
|
|
755
|
|
|
|
|
674
|
|
Marketing and public relations
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
|
|
289
|
|
|
|
|
405
|
|
Debit card expense
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
|
451
|
|
|
|
|
401
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
911
|
|
|
|
|
837
|
|
|
|
|
2,609
|
|
|
|
|
2,471
|
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
|
|
5,050
|
|
|
|
|
4,999
|
|
|
|
|
14,766
|
|
|
|
|
14,690
|
|
Income before income tax
|
|
|
3,476
|
|
|
|
|
3,344
|
|
|
|
|
9,777
|
|
|
|
|
9,702
|
|
Federal income tax provision
|
|
|
676
|
|
|
|
|
649
|
|
|
|
|
1,888
|
|
|
|
|
1,881
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
|
2,800
|
|
|
$
|
|
2,695
|
|
|
$
|
|
7,889
|
|
|
$
|
|
7,821
|
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
|
1.02
|
|
|
$
|
|
0.98
|
|
|
$
|
|
2.88
|
|
|
$
|
|
2.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
|
1.02
|
|
|
$
|
|
0.98
|
|
|
$
|
|
2.88
|
|
|
$
|
|
2.85
|
