Cornerstone Community Bancorp Reports Financial Results For the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

The return on average assets for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 1.05% and the return on average equity was 17.36%. The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 2.99% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 4.15% for the same period last year and the efficiency ratio declined to 52.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 58.13% for the same period last year.

The Company reported net income of $1,236,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to net income of $872,000 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.81 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $0.57 for the same period last year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $2,567,000 compared to net income of $2,568,000 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.68 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $1.69 for the same period last year.

The return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 0.85% and the return on average equity was 12.49%.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 reflects a $1.6 million provision for credit losses related to the economic uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President and CEO, Jeff Finck stated, “We had another solid quarter with strong growth in loans and deposits. Credit quality remains excellent with no nonperforming assets.”

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $3,376,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $2,817,000 for the same quarter last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net interest income increased to $9,371,000 compared to $8,137,000 for the same period last year.

The Company's tax-equivalent net interest margin was 2.99% for the second quarter of 2020 and 3.28% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Provision for credit losses

There was no provision for credit losses recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $40,000 for the same quarter last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded a $1,600,000 provision for credit losses compared to $240,000 for the same period last year.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $296,000 compared to $204,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, non-interest income was $894,000 compared to $1,005,000 for the same period last year.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $1,939,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $1,756,000 for the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, non-interest expense was $5,247,000 compared to $5,287,000 for the same period last year.

Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was impacted by tax benefits from the exercise of stock options.

Balance Sheet

Interest-bearing deposits increased $46.3 million at September 30, 2020 compared to September 30, 2019. Investment securities increased $45.1 million at September 30, 2020 compared to September 30, 2019. Both increases were primarily due to increases in SBA PPP borrowers' deposit accounts and the Company’s participation in the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility.

Total loans, net of unearned income at September 30, 2020 were $342.4 million compared to $233.3 million at September 30, 2019. The increase was due, in large part, to the $82 million in SBA PPP loans originated during the year.

Total deposits were $371.5 million at September 30, 2020 compared to total deposits of $270.2 million at September 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to increases in deposits from SBA PPP borrowers.

Borrowings and other obligations were $78.1 million at September 30, 2020 compared to 3.0 million at September 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to the Company’s participation in the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility.

Credit Quality

The allowance for loan losses was $4,009,000, or 1.17% of loans, net of unearned income at September 30, 2020, compared to $2,317,000, or 0.99% of loans, net of unearned income at September 30, 2019. There were no nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020 and $32,000 at September 30, 2019.

Capital

At September 30, 2020, shareholders’ equity totaled $28.9 million compared to $24.8 million at September 30, 2019. Book value was $19.38 per share at September 30, 2020 compared to $17.34 per share at September 30, 2019.

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) 09/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 09/30/19 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,455 $ 6,350 $ 4,965 $ 6,038 $ 9,271 Federal funds sold 5,045 10,402 17,385 4,575 21,117 Interest-bearing deposits 62,110 73,310 18,928 2,825 15,779 Investment securities 50,699 16,173 13,144 13,355 5,577 Loans held for sale - - - - - Loans, net of unearned income 342,416 333,620 250,353 241,662 233,342 Allowance for loan losses (4,009 ) (4,009 ) (3,859 ) (2,409 ) (2,317 ) Loans, net 338,407 329,611 246,494 239,253 231,025 Premises and equipment, net 10,992 11,095 11,180 11,216 11,297 Other assets 12,577 11,882 11,330 11,093 10,428 Total assets $ 485,285 $ 458,823 $ 323,426 $ 288,355 $ 304,494 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand noninterest-bearing $ 103,824 $ 96,395 $ 58,357 $ 52,352 $ 59,432 Demand interest-bearing 104,819 90,633 51,608 52,058 52,024 Money market and savings 87,035 79,550 77,273 74,560 81,926 Time deposits of less than $100,000 21,103 22,925 26,503 18,395 18,957 Time deposits of $100,000 or more 54,695 51,919 54,274 56,016 57,854 Total deposits 371,476 341,422 268,015 253,381 270,193 Borrowings and other obligations 78,136 83,136 23,000 3,000 3,000 Subordinated debentures 4,923 4,920 4,917 4,914 4,911 Interest payable and other liabilities 1,854 1,765 1,382 1,235 1,543 Total liabilities 456,389 431,243 297,314 262,530 279,647 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 15,462 15,440 15,336 15,264 15,146 Retained Earnings 13,077 11,841 10,557 10,510 9,626 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 357 299 219 51 75 Total shareholders' equity 28,896 27,580 26,112 25,825 24,847 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 485,285 $ 458,823 $ 323,426 $ 288,355 $ 304,494 Total equity / total assets 5.95 % 6.01 % 8.07 % 8.96 % 8.16 % Book value per share $ 19.38 $ 18.50 $ 17.63 $ 17.79 $ 17.34 Shares outstanding 1,491,041 1,491,041 1,481,041 1,452,041 1,433,041

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended Nine months ended 09/30/20 06/30/20 09/30/19 09/30/20 09/30/19 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 3,695 $ 3,612 $ 3,376 $ 10,663 $ 9,716 Federal funds sold 1 4 61 22 135 Investment securities 161 82 55 333 173 Other 33 45 113 123 314 Total interest income 3,890 3,743 3,605 11,141 10,338 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 51 40 40 126 89 Money market and savings 79 119 243 384 665 Time deposits 198 260 397 789 1,114 Other 186 171 108 471 333 Total interest expense 514 590 788 1,770 2,201 Net interest income 3,376 3,153 2,817 9,371 8,137 Provision for credit losses - 150 40 1,600 240 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 3,376 3,003 2,777 7,771 7,897 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 49 46 64 167 194 Gain on sale of loans - - - 186 417 Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned - - - - - Gain (loss) on sale of securities 91 - - 91 - Other non-interest income 156 158 140 450 394 Total non-interest income 296 204 204 894 1,005 OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 979 392 907 2,310 2,749 Premises and fixed assets 200 257 228 709 620 Other 760 761 621 2,228 1,918 Total operating expenses 1,939 1,410 1,756 5,247 5,287 Income before income taxes 1,733 1,797 1,225 3,418 3,615 Income taxes 497 513 353 851 1,047 NET INCOME $ 1,236 $ 1,284 $ 872 $ 2,567 $ 2,568 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $ 0.83 $ 0.86 $ 0.61 $ 1.73 $ 1.79 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 0.84 $ 0.57 $ 1.68 $ 1.69 Average common shares outstanding 1,491,041 1,485,217 1,433,041 1,485,661 1,432,766 Average common and equivalent shares outstanding 1,522,872 1,523,322 1,519,531 1,526,516 1,518,688 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average assets 1.05 % 1.18 % 1.18 % 0.85 % 1.23 % Return on average equity 17.36 % 18.92 % 14.18 % 12.49 % 14.50 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 2.99 % 3.06 % 4.15 % 3.28 % 4.28 % Efficiency ratio 52.81 % 42.00 % 58.13 % 51.12 % 57.83 %

