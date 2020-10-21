In its first phase of building a global portfolio of intellectual property, the Company has filed a total of 17 trademark applications for both the Beyond Tobacco and Taat brand names. These applications have been filed in the United States as well as 14 other jurisdictions across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. Following the Company’s Q3 2020 filing for a United States patent on its proprietary base material refinement technique, the Company has aligned its strategies with those of incumbent tobacco firms in forming a robust intellectual property portfolio to protect the market position Taat can gain as it enters the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) is pleased to announce that it has recently filed several trademark applications for the Taat brand name both in the United States and internationally. Inclusive of a trademark application in the United States for the Beyond Tobacco brand name, the Company has now filed for a total of 17 trademark registrations in 15 jurisdictions across four continents. In its September 4, 2020 press release, Taat announced it had filed its first patent application for a proprietary refinement technique of the Beyond Tobacco base material which creates a tobacco-like taste and smell, despite no actual tobacco content. With a near-term objective of potentially launching Taat in new markets internationally, Taat’s management has elected to proactively apply for trademark registrations in jurisdictions to which it may later expand. This batch of trademark applications represents the first phase of an ongoing plan for the Company to form a global intellectual property portfolio.



Taat has developed Beyond Tobacco, which is the tobacco-free and nicotine-free base material of Taat, an analogue to tobacco cigarettes offered in Original, Smooth, and Menthol varieties. With approximately 1.3 billion users of tobacco worldwide1, there is a substantial segment of current tobacco smokers of legal age who could potentially desire switching to Taat to keep the experience of smoking while leaving nicotine behind.

At the time of this press release’s issuance, the Company has a trademark application pending for Beyond Tobacco in the United States under the International Class (“IC”) codes of IC 003, IC 005, IC 025, IC 029, IC 030, IC 034, IC 035, and IC 044. Applications for trademark protection of the term TAAT have now been filed in the United States as well as each of the following international jurisdictions: