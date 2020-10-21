TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable November 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at October 30, 2020.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for October 30, 2020 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.