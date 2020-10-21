Dividend 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Distribution for Preferred Share
TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable November 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at October 30, 2020.
There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for October 30, 2020 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $23.00 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.75 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $31.75.
Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.
|Distribution Details
|Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A)
|$0.04583
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|October 29, 2020
|Record Date:
|October 30, 2020
|Payable Date:
|November 10, 2020
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.dividend15.com
info@quadravest.com
