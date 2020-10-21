 

Clarus Corporation Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results

globenewswire
21.10.2020   

Expects Sales to Range Between $63-$64 Million, up 5%-6% Compared to Q3 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a company focused on the outdoor and consumer industries, is providing selected preliminary unaudited results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Based on preliminary unaudited information, Clarus expects sales for the third quarter of 2020 to range between $63-$64 million, which is an anticipated 5%-6% year-over-year increase compared to $60.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Black Diamond sales are expected to decline approximately 10% and Sierra sales are expected to increase approximately 130%, both compared to the third quarter of 2019. The Company also expects adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 to range between $8-$9 million, an estimated 18%-32% increase compared to $6.8 million in the year-ago quarter. As of September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents are expected to be approximately $17.0 million and total debt is expected to be approximately $41.1 million (net debt of $24.1 million) with approximately $40.0 million of remaining access on the Company’s revolving line of credit.

“The momentum of our well-diversified brand portfolio strengthened in the third quarter as demonstrated by today’s preliminary results,” said John Walbrecht, Clarus’ president. “In our Black Diamond business, our performance continued to improve sequentially each month of the quarter, and we believe the brand is well-positioned for continued recovery into the fourth quarter. We also achieved record sales performance in our Sierra brand as a result of strong domestic market conditions, a return to growth in our international markets, and positive reception to our new ammunition line. Our Sierra team continues to do an exemplary job with order fulfillment amid the extraordinary demand environment.”  

“These results demonstrate our focus on preserving brand equity while continuing to execute on our ‘innovate and accelerate’ playbook across our portfolio of ‘super fan’ brands, despite COVID-19,” continued Walbrecht. “We look forward to leveraging the optionality we have created in our brands and strong balance sheet as we continue delivering on our long-term growth strategy.”

Because the Company is in the early stages of its quarter end closing process, it does not have sufficient information to provide within this press release a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure adjusted EBITDA to a comparable GAAP financial measure such as net income. As a result, the Company believes it is relevant to provide the following GAAP financial measures for the third quarter of 2020: stock-based compensation of $4.2 million, depreciation and amortization of $1.9 million, and transactions costs of $1.4 million.

