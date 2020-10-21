 

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, October 29th

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020   

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it will publish financial results for the third quarter 2020 after the close of market on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Management will discuss the Company’s operations and financial results in a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific (5:00 p.m. Eastern).

Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by dialing 866-393-0674, referencing the call by ID number 7384817. The general public may access the conference call by dialing 877-344-3935. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.kratosdefense.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Kratos website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Press Contact:
Yolanda White
858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:
877-934-4687
investor@kratosdefense.com


