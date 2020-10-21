 

CSX Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Authorizes Additional $5 Billion Share Buyback

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 22:02  |  34   |   |   

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced third quarter 2020 net earnings of $736 million, or $0.96 per share, versus $856 million, or $1.08 per share in the same period last year. Despite lower economic activity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, CSX’s operating ratio of 56.9 percent remained in line with the prior year’s record results.

“I am incredibly proud of how CSX’s exceptional team of railroaders continues to deliver against the challenges this year has presented,” said James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer. “Their hard work allowed CSX to efficiently absorb the record rebound in volume while maintaining high levels of customer service.”

Revenue for the third quarter decreased 11 percent from the prior year to $2.65 billion, as intermodal volume growth was more than offset by declines in coal and merchandise volumes as well as lower fuel surcharge revenue. Expenses decreased 11 percent year over year to $1.51 billion, driven by continued efficiency gains and volume-related reductions. Operating income declined 11 percent for the quarter to $1.14 billion compared to $1.29 billion in the same period last year.

CSX also announced the Board authorized a new share repurchase program, providing $5 billion of incremental authority to the approximately $1.1 billion remaining under the existing share repurchase program. This new program affirms CSX’s commitment to continued return of capital to shareholders.

CSX executives will conduct a conference call with the investment community this afternoon, October 21, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors, media and the public may listen to the conference call by dialing 1-866-324-3683. For callers outside the U.S., dial 1-509-844-0959. Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call and enter in 6621759 as the passcode.

In conjunction with the call, a live webcast will be accessible and presentation materials will be posted on the company's website at http://investors.csx.com. Following the earnings call, a webcast replay of the presentation will be archived on the company website.

This earnings announcement, as well as additional detailed financial information, is contained in the CSX Quarterly Financial Report available through the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com and on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About CSX and its Disclosures

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

Seite 1 von 3
CSX Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
Idorsia successfully completes capital increase with gross proceeds of CHF 535.5 million
Fortuna announces first gold pour at its Lindero Mine in Argentina
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
CSX Promotes Arthur Adams to Senior Vice President of Sales
13.10.20
CSX Honors 72 Customers with 26th Annual Chemical Safety Excellence Award
08.10.20
CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
08.10.20
Lt. General (Ret.) Thomas Bostick Appointed to CSX Corp. Board of Directors
23.09.20
CSX Corp. Announces Date for Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Call