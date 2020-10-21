 

TrustCo is Pleased to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results; Net Income of $14.1 Million and 6.9% Average Residential Loan Growth Year over Year

GLENVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) · TrustCo Bank Corp NY today announced third quarter 2020 net income of $14.1 million or $0.146 diluted earnings per share, and $38.6 million or $0.400 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Summary

Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “We continue to keep a pulse on the best ways to adapt to the changing needs of our customers in light of the ongoing impact of the pandemic. Our unparalleled dedication to customer service positions us as a stable partner to our customers as they seek updated information, support and advice in a volatile time. In response to these changing needs, we made a significant investment in our online and mobile banking offerings, rolling out a completely updated experience for customers that includes real-time account alerts, secure messaging, enhanced billpay and more. We also recently introduced ClickSwitch, an automated tool that allows new customers to change direct deposits and recurring payments in just a few minutes, creating new business opportunities for the Bank. We expect to see more activity and interest in these offerings and have an exciting plan for ongoing updates and new innovations.”

Trustco’s commitment to supporting its communities and front line workers remains steadfast. In an effort to bolster our students and schools during an unpredictable back to school period, we donated more than 450 backpacks and contributed financially to the elementary school near our newly renovated Mont Pleasant Branch. This is just one example of ways we have prioritized giving back in addition to our designated Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) Fund, donating time and financial support to front line organizations across the communities, and the COVID-19 Financial Relief Program, providing support to our borrowers experiencing economic hardships in various ways.

We also continue to closely monitor the impact of the pandemic on our business and results of operations. As of September 30, 2020, we had 24 residential loans in deferral totaling $5 million, and 6 commercial loans in deferral totaling $2 million. This represents 0.2% of total outstanding loans. As of June 30, 2020, we had 668 residential loans in deferral totaling $145 million, and 90 commercial loans in deferral totaling $45 million. This represented 4.5% of total outstanding loans. We are encouraged to see that most of our residential and commercial borrowers who had payment deferral arrangements with us have returned to making regular loan payments. Additionally, the Bank has funded 663 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling $46 million.

The third quarter of 2020 saw continued loan and deposit growth. Our focus on traditional lending criteria and conservative balance sheet management has produced consistent earnings while maintaining strong liquidity and growing capital. This approach allowed us to continue to expand our business and take advantage of changes in market and competitive conditions. As mentioned in prior quarters, the pandemic has created an uncertain future, and we believe we continue to be well-positioned to help our customers through this economic disruption and turmoil. We also continue to hire across our locations for all levels of staff. As we enter the fourth quarter of 2020 and beyond, management views the Bank as well-positioned to deploy its existing liquidity into our residential loan portfolio, and we will continue to closely monitor how the current market conditions change.

TrustCo saw average loans grow 6.5% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019. Year over year, loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances, cash flow from investments, and the growth in funding from customer deposits. Total average deposits are up $442.3 million or 9.9% in the third quarter 2020 compared to the prior year.

Details

Average loans were up $254.6 million or 6.5% in the third quarter 2020 over the same period in 2019. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $237.6 million, or 6.9%, in the third quarter 2020 over the same period in 2019. Average deposits are up $442.3 million or 9.9% for the third quarter 2020 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits was the result of a $544.6 million or 18.1% increase total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, for the third quarter 2020 compared to the third quarter 2019. Within core, checking balances were up $333.8 million or 25.4% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances). The increase in core deposits reflects the desire by customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation. Average time deposits decreased $102.3 million or 7.0% for the third quarter 2020 compared to the third quarter 2019.

The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.52% in the third quarter 2020 from 0.94% in the third quarter 2019. A significant portion of our CD portfolio repriced during the last half of 2019 and the first nine months of 2020, which resulted in lower rates due to market conditions. The net interest margin for the third quarter 2020 was 2.73%, down 31 basis points from 3.04% in the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to the decrease in market rates over the same period resulting in less interest earned on our short-term funds and variable rate loans. Additionally, because we offered competitive shorter term rates on our time deposits in the past, we expect the cost of interest bearing liabilities to continue to decrease as time deposits reprice at lower rates.

The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $35.8 million or 6.9% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the third quarter 2020 were 0.98% and 10.04%, respectively, compared to 1.12% and 11.19% for the third quarter 2019. Improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus. Total operating expenses decreased by $1.4 million or 5.8% in the third quarter 2020 as compared to the third quarter 2019, driven by decreases in almost all expense categories, with the exception of increases in occupancy expense and FDIC and other insurance expense.

Asset quality and loan loss reserve measures have stayed consistent. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $21.8 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $21.0 million at September 30, 2019. NPLs were 0.52% of total loans at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.53% at September 30, 2019. The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 225.4% at September 30, 2020, compared to 210.9% at September 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $22.2 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $23.4 million at September 30, 2019. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.17% as of September 30, 2020, compared to 1.11% at September 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $49.1 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $44.3 million at September 30, 2019. The provision for loan losses increased to $1.0 million for the third quarter 2020 compared to $-0- in the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by the uncertainty in the current economic environment resulting from COVID-19. The Bank did not adopt “FASB Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”) as of January 1, 2020 as allowed by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”). The Bank will adopt CECL as required by the CARES Act at the earlier of the termination of the National Emergency concerning COVID-19 or December 31, 2020. Net chargeoffs for the third quarter 2020 were $21 thousand versus net chargeoffs in the third quarter 2019 of $36 thousand. The annualized net chargeoffs ratio was 0.00% for the third quarter 2020 and 2019.

At September 30, 2020 the tangible equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.76%, compared to 10.07% at September 30, 2019. Book value per share at September 30, 2020 was $5.81, up 7.2% compared to $5.42 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $5.7 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 148 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at September 30, 2020.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 22, 2020. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free 1-888-339-0764. International callers must dial 1-412-902-4195. Please ask to be joined into the TrustCo Bank Corp NY / TRST call. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088 for international callers), Conference Number 10149050. The call will also be audio webcast at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/trst201022.html, and will be available for one year.

Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2020, including our expectations regarding the effects of COVID-19 on our financial results and our ability to assist our customers in addressing the effects of COVID-19, our expectations with respect to our online and mobile banking product offerings, our expectations for the repricing of our CD portfolio, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain COVID-19 or address the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; unanticipated effects from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that may limit its benefits or adversely impact our business; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and saving habits; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY        
GLENVILLE, NY        
         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS        
         
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)        
(Unaudited)        
    Three months ended        
    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   9/30/2019        
Summary of operations                    
Net interest income (TE) $ 38,166     37,681     38,644          
Provision for loan losses   1,000     2,000     -          
Noninterest income, excluding net gain on securities transactions   4,341     3,426     4,925          
Noninterest expense   22,674     23,932     24,070          
Net income   14,071     11,254     14,708          
                     
Per common share                    
Net income per share:                    
- Basic $ 0.146     0.117     0.152          
- Diluted   0.146     0.117     0.152          
Cash dividends   0.068     0.068     0.068          
Book value at period end   5.81     5.73     5.42            
Market price at period end   5.22     6.33     8.15          
                     
At period end                    
Full time equivalent employees   771     806     823          
Full service banking offices   148     148     148          
                     
Performance ratios                    
Return on average assets   0.98   % 0.82     1.12          
Return on average equity   10.04     8.21     11.19          
Efficiency (1)   53.61     58.30     55.17          
Net interest spread (TE)   2.63     2.69     2.88          
Net interest margin (TE)   2.73     2.81     3.04          
Dividend payout ratio   46.68     58.37     44.85          
                     
Capital ratios at period end                    
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)   9.76   % 9.74     10.07          
Consolidated equity to assets   9.77   % 9.75     10.07          
                     
Asset quality analysis at period end                    
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.52     0.52     0.53          
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.39     0.40     0.45          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.17     1.15     1.11          
Coverage ratio (3)   2.3x    2.2x    2.1x         
                     
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets.
(3) Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans.      
       
TE = Taxable equivalent      
                     
                     
                     
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued      
       
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)      
(Unaudited)      
    Nine months ended            
    9/30/2020   9/30/2019            
Summary of operations                    
Net interest income (TE) $ 114,401     117,569              
Provision (Credit) for loan losses   5,000     (41 )            
Net gain on securities transactions   1,155     -              
Noninterest income, excluding net gain on securities transactions   11,946     14,476              
Noninterest expense   70,874     73,839              
Net income   38,638     43,933              
                     
Per common share                    
Net income per share:                    
- Basic $ 0.400     0.454              
- Diluted   0.400     0.453              
Cash dividends   0.204     0.204              
Book value at period end   5.81     5.42              
Market price at period end   5.22     8.15              
                     
Performance ratios                    
Return on average assets   0.94     1.14              
Return on average equity   9.38     11.56              
Efficiency (1)   56.06     55.75              
Net interest spread (TE)   2.74     2.98              
Net interest margin (TE)   2.86     3.13              
Dividend payout ratio   51.03     45.00              
                     
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding net gain on securities transactions).    
                     
TE = Taxable equivalent.    
                     
                     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                    
(Unaudited)                    
    Three months ended
    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Interest and dividend income:                    
Interest and fees on loans $ 41,330     41,665     42,063     42,002     41,923  
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   14     106     421     609     996  
State and political subdivisions   1     2     1     2     2  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential   1,319     1,527     2,113     2,334     2,178  
Corporate bonds   646     488     238     295     321  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
participation securities   216     229     245     253     282  
Other securities   5     5     6     6     6  
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale   2,201     2,357     3,024     3,499     3,785  
                     
Interest on held to maturity securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential   138     162     175     184     187  
Total interest on held to maturity securities   138     162     175     184     187  
                     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   77     192     82     203     81  
                     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   242     193     1,267     1,635     2,552  
Total interest income   43,988     44,569     46,611     47,523     48,528  
                     
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits:                    
Interest-bearing checking   55     26     16     21     52  
Savings   161     166     233     271     323  
Money market deposit accounts   637     862     1,096     1,175     1,177  
Time deposits   4,749     5,599     6,391     7,468     7,974  
Interest on short-term borrowings   221     235     322     347     359  
Total interest expense   5,823     6,888     8,058     9,282     9,885  
                     
Net interest income   38,165     37,681     38,553     38,241     38,643  
                     
Less: Provision for loan losses   1,000     2,000     2,000     200     -  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   37,165     35,681     36,553     38,041     38,643  
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Trustco Financial Services income   1,784     1,368     1,600     1,454     1,517  
Fees for services to customers   2,292     1,807     2,315     2,377     2,602  
Net gain on securities transactions   -     -     1,155     -     -  
Other   265     251     264     284     806  
Total noninterest income   4,341     3,426     5,334     4,115     4,925  
                     
Noninterest expenses:                    
Salaries and employee benefits   10,899     11,648     11,373     11,743     11,725  
Net occupancy expense   4,277     4,385     4,306     4,399     4,094  
Equipment expense   1,607     1,606     1,802     1,768     1,689  
Professional services   1,311     1,182     1,481     1,449     1,507  
Outsourced services   1,875     1,875     2,075     1,925     1,875  
Advertising expense   305     601     488     464     494  
FDIC and other insurance   660     609     294     259     282  
Other real estate (income) expense, net   (115 )   (32 )   194     (385 )   33  
Other   1,855     2,058     2,255     2,269     2,371  
Total noninterest expenses   22,674     23,932     24,268     23,891     24,070  
                     
Income before taxes   18,832     15,175     17,619     18,265     19,498  
Income taxes   4,761     3,921     4,306     4,358     4,790  
                     
Net income $ 14,071     11,254     13,313     13,907     14,708  
                     
Net income per common share:                    
- Basic $ 0.146     0.117     0.138     0.143     0.152  
                     
- Diluted   0.146     0.117     0.138     0.143     0.152  
                     
Average basic shares (in thousands)   96,433     96,433     96,727     96,919     96,907  
Average diluted shares (in thousands)   96,440     96,437     96,750     97,015     96,977  
                     
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 38,166     37,681     38,554     38,243     38,644  
                     
                     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued          
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
    Nine months ended            
    9/30/2020   9/30/2019            
Interest and dividend income:                    
Interest and fees on loans $ 125,058     124,608              
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   541     2,600              
State and political subdivisions   4     6              
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential   4,959     5,885              
Corporate bonds   1,372     801              
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
participation securities   690     868              
Other securities   16     16              
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale   7,582     10,176              
                     
Interest on held to maturity securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities-residential   475     613              
Total interest on held to maturity securities   475     613              
                     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   351     365              
                     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   1,702     8,843              
Total interest income   135,168     144,605              
                     
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits:                    
Interest-bearing checking   97     267              
Savings   560     1,067              
Money market deposit accounts   2,595     3,122              
Time deposits   16,739     21,462              
Interest on short-term borrowings   778     1,121              
Total interest expense   20,769     27,039              
                     
Net interest income   114,399     117,566              
                     
Less: Provision (Credit) for loan losses   5,000     (41 )            
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   109,399     117,607              
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Trustco Financial Services income   4,752     4,933              
Fees for services to customers   6,414     7,733              
Net gain on securities transactions   1,155     -              
Other   780     1,810              
Total noninterest income   13,101     14,476              
                     
Noninterest expenses:                    
Salaries and employee benefits   33,920     34,887              
Net occupancy expense   12,968     12,267              
Equipment expense   5,015     5,300              
Professional services   3,974     4,725              
Outsourced services   5,825     5,675              
Advertising expense   1,394     2,057              
FDIC and other insurance   1,563     1,528              
Other real estate expense, net   47     219              
Other   6,168     7,181              
Total noninterest expenses   70,874     73,839              
                     
Income before taxes   51,626     58,244              
Income taxes   12,988     14,311              
                     
Net income $ 38,638     43,933              
                     
Net income per common share:                    
- Basic $ 0.400     0.454              
                     
- Diluted   0.400     0.453              
                     
Average basic shares (in thousands)   96,531     96,825              
Average diluted shares (in thousands)   96,542     96,897              
                     
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 114,401     117,569              
                     
                     
                     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
ASSETS:                    
                     
Cash and due from banks $ 47,703     44,726     43,362     48,198     49,526  
Federal funds sold and other short term investments   908,616     908,110     492,691     408,648     401,151  
Total cash and cash equivalents   956,319     952,836     536,053     456,846     450,677  
                     
Securities available for sale:                    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   29,996     -     54,970     104,512     164,490  
States and political subdivisions   111     111     112     162     169  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential   309,768     331,469     352,067     389,517     406,166  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
participation securities   44,070     45,998     46,768     48,511     50,970  
Corporate bonds   70,113     54,439     48,564     30,436     40,281  
Other securities   685     685     685     685     683  
Total securities available for sale   454,743     432,702     503,166     573,823     662,759  
                     
Held to maturity securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations-residential   15,094     16,633     17,720     18,618     19,705  
Total held to maturity securities   15,094     16,633     17,720     18,618     19,705  
                     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   5,506     5,506     9,183     9,183     9,183  
                     
Loans:                    
Commercial   231,663     231,212     195,805     199,499     192,443  
Residential mortgage loans   3,724,746     3,681,898     3,627,121     3,583,774     3,508,647  
Home equity line of credit   248,320     254,445     265,753     267,922     273,526  
Installment loans   9,826     10,006     10,713     11,001     10,703  
Loans, net of deferred net costs   4,214,555     4,177,561     4,099,392     4,062,196     3,985,319  
                     
Less: Allowance for loan losses   49,123     48,144     46,155     44,317     44,329  
Net loans   4,165,432     4,129,417     4,053,237     4,017,879     3,940,990  
                     
Bank premises and equipment, net   34,417     34,042     34,428     34,622     34,168  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   47,174     48,712     49,955     51,475     49,618  
Other assets   57,244     57,155     52,905     58,876     55,369  
                     
Total assets $ 5,735,929     5,677,003     5,256,647     5,221,322     5,222,469  
                     
LIABILITIES:                    
Deposits:                    
Demand $ 635,345     612,960     480,255     463,858     453,439  
Interest-bearing checking   1,024,290     1,001,592     895,254     875,672     869,101  
Savings accounts   1,235,259     1,191,682     1,122,116     1,113,146     1,110,947  
Money market deposit accounts   699,132     666,304     617,198     599,163     570,457  
Time deposits   1,305,024     1,392,769     1,367,005     1,398,177     1,457,223  
Total deposits   4,899,050     4,865,307     4,481,828     4,450,016     4,461,167  
                     
Short-term borrowings   193,455     177,278     148,090     148,666     151,095  
Operating lease liabilities   52,125     53,710     54,998     56,553     54,731  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   30,771     27,287     23,546     27,830     29,313  
                     
Total liabilities   5,175,401     5,123,582     4,708,462     4,683,065     4,696,306  
                     
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                    
Capital stock   100,205     100,205     100,205     100,205     100,200  
Surplus   176,441     176,437     176,431     176,427     176,395  
Undivided profits   306,741     299,239     294,553     288,067     280,542  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   11,537     11,936     11,392     4,461     (71 )
Treasury stock at cost   (34,396 )   (34,396 )   (34,396 )   (30,903 )   (30,903 )
                     
Total shareholders’ equity   560,528     553,421     548,185     538,257     526,163  
                     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,735,929     5,677,003     5,256,647     5,221,322     5,222,469  
                     
Outstanding shares (in thousands)   96,433     96,433     96,433     96,922     96,917  


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
             
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019
Nonperforming Assets            
             
New York and other states*            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ 491   571   630   816   888  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   19,977   20,215   18,570   18,407   18,275  
Installment   49   6   24   3   13  
Total non-accrual loans   20,517   20,792   19,224   19,226   19,176  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   25   26   27   29   30  
Total nonperforming loans   20,542   20,818   19,251   19,255   19,206  
Other real estate owned   423   830   1,284   1,579   2,409  
Total nonperforming assets $ 20,965   21,648   20,535   20,834   21,615  
             
Florida            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ -   -   -   -   -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   1,254   1,111   1,492   1,614   1,809  
Installment   -   -   -   -   -  
Total non-accrual loans   1,254   1,111   1,492   1,614   1,809  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   -   -   -   -   -  
Total nonperforming loans   1,254   1,111   1,492   1,614   1,809  
Other real estate owned   -   -   -   -   -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 1,254   1,111   1,492   1,614   1,809  
             
Total            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ 491   571   630   816   888  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   21,231   21,326   20,062   20,021   20,084  
Installment   49   6   24   3   13  
Total non-accrual loans   21,771   21,903   20,716   20,840   20,985  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   25   26   27   29   30  
Total nonperforming loans   21,796   21,929   20,743   20,869   21,015  
Other real estate owned   423   830   1,284   1,579   2,409  
Total nonperforming assets $ 22,219   22,759   22,027   22,448   23,424  
             
             
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs            
             
New York and other states*            
Commercial $ (1 ) (6 ) 1   (1 ) (28 )
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   4   (27 ) 140   146   39  
Installment   18   44   4   67   9  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ 21   11   145   212   20  
             
Florida            
Commercial $ -   -   -   -   -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   -   -   (2 ) (1 ) -  
Installment   -   -   19   1   16  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ -   -   17   -   16  
             
Total            
Commercial $ (1 ) (6 ) 1   (1 ) (28 )
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   4   (27 ) 138   145   39  
Installment   18   44   23   68   25  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ 21   11   162   212   36  
             
             
Asset Quality Ratios            
             
Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 21,796   21,929   20,743   20,869   21,015  
Total nonperforming assets (1)   22,219   22,759   22,027   22,448   23,424  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)   21   11   162   212   36  
             
Allowance for loan losses (1)   49,123   48,144   46,155   44,317   44,329  
             
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.52 % 0.52 % 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.53 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.39 % 0.40 % 0.42 % 0.43 % 0.45 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.17 % 1.15 % 1.13 % 1.09 % 1.11 %
Coverage ratio (1)   225.4 % 219.5 % 222.5 % 212.4 % 210.9 %
Annualized net chargeoffs to average loans (2)   0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.00 %
Allowance for loan losses to annualized net chargeoffs (2)   584.8x 1094.2x 71.2x 52.3x 307.8x
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the period ended


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)                        
(Unaudited)   Three months ended     Three months ended  
    September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019  
    Average   Interest Average     Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate     Balance     Rate  
Assets                        
                         
Securities available for sale:                        
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 12,391     14   0.45 % $ 183,580     996   2.17 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
obligations - residential   313,296     1,319   1.68     370,808     2,178   2.35  
State and political subdivisions   110     2   7.90     166     3   7.23  
Corporate bonds   59,555     646   4.33     40,231     321   3.19  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                        
participation securities   43,282     216   1.99     51,988     282   2.17  
Other   685     5   2.92     685     6   3.50  
                         
Total securities available for sale   429,319     2,202   2.05     647,458     3,786   2.34  
                         
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments   938,087     242   0.10     465,251     2,552   2.19  
                         
Held to maturity securities:                        
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
obligations - residential   15,759     138   3.52     20,197     187   3.70  
                         
Total held to maturity securities   15,759     138   3.52     20,197     187   3.70  
                         
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   5,506     77   5.59     9,183     81   3.53  
                         
Commercial loans   231,517     2,625   4.54     190,538     2,596   5.45  
Residential mortgage loans   3,702,680     36,020   3.89     3,465,102     35,743   4.13  
Home equity lines of credit   251,459     2,515   3.98     275,047     3,401   4.95  
Installment loans   9,632     170   7.02     9,967     183   7.34  
                         
Loans, net of unearned income   4,195,288     41,330   3.94     3,940,654     41,923   4.26  
                         
Total interest earning assets   5,583,959     43,989   3.15     5,082,743     48,529   3.82  
                         
Allowance for loan losses   (48,483 )           (44,448 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets   201,018             188,528          
                         
                         
Total assets $ 5,736,494           $ 5,226,823          
                         
                         
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                        
                         
Deposits:                        
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,024,455     55   0.02 % $ 874,179     52   0.02 %
Money market accounts   682,319     637   0.37     567,554     1,177   0.83  
Savings   1,222,956     161   0.05     1,126,935     323   0.11  
Time deposits   1,355,244     4,749   1.39     1,457,510     7,974   2.19  
                         
Total interest bearing deposits   4,284,974     5,602   0.52     4,026,178     9,526   0.95  
Short-term borrowings   193,765     221   0.45     160,162     359   0.90  
                         
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,478,739     5,823   0.52     4,186,340     9,885   0.94  
                         
Demand deposits   622,313             438,789          
Other liabilities   78,093             80,188          
Shareholders’ equity   557,349             521,506          
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,736,494           $ 5,226,823          
                         
Net interest income, tax equivalent       38,166             38,644      
                         
Net interest spread         2.63 %         2.88 %
                         
                         
Net interest margin (net interest income to                        
total interest earning assets)         2.73 %         3.04 %
                         
Tax equivalent adjustment       (1 )           (1 )    
                         
                         
Net interest income       38,165             38,643      
                         
                         
                         
                         
                         
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
                         
(dollars in thousands)                        
(Unaudited)   Nine months ended     Nine months ended  
    September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019  
    Average   Interest Average     Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate     Balance     Rate  
Assets                        
                         
Securities available for sale:                        
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 42,573     541   1.69 % $ 166,119     2,600   2.09 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
obligations - residential   339,300     4,959   1.95     329,188     5,885   2.38  
State and political subdivisions   111     6   7.79     167     9   7.19  
Corporate bonds   46,508     1,372   3.93     33,678     801   3.17  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                        
participation securities   45,313     690   2.03     54,414     868   2.13  
Other   685     16   3.11     685     16   3.11  
                         
Total securities available for sale   474,490     7,584   2.13     584,251     10,179   2.32  
                         
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments   693,286     1,702   0.33     504,512     8,843   2.34  
                         
Held to maturity securities:                        
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
obligations - residential   17,029     475   3.72     21,123     613   3.87  
                         
Total held to maturity securities   17,029     475   3.72     21,123     613   3.87  
                         
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   7,998     351   5.85     9,104     365   5.35  
                         
Commercial loans   217,573     7,778   4.77     191,370     7,725   5.38  
Residential mortgage loans   3,652,766     108,845   3.97     3,412,411     105,786   4.13  
Home equity lines of credit   258,956     7,898   4.07     280,248     10,441   4.97  
Installment loans   10,129     537   7.08     10,718     656   8.16  
                         
Loans, net of unearned income   4,139,424     125,058   4.03     3,894,747     124,608   4.27  
                         
Total interest earning assets   5,332,227     135,170   3.38     5,013,737     144,608   3.85  
                         
Allowance for loan losses   (46,618 )           (44,744 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets   196,835             180,568          
                         
                         
Total assets $ 5,482,444           $ 5,149,561          
                         
                         
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                        
                         
Deposits:                        
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 949,909     97   0.01 % $ 878,106     267   0.04 %
Money market accounts   646,170     2,595   0.54     546,601     3,122   0.76  
Savings   1,169,316     560   0.06     1,141,607     1,067   0.12  
Time deposits   1,372,369     16,739   1.63     1,416,306     21,462   2.02  
                         
Total interest bearing deposits   4,137,764     19,991   0.65     3,982,620     25,918   0.87  
Short-term borrowings   173,497     778   0.60     160,647     1,121   0.93  
                         
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,311,261     20,769   0.64     4,143,267     27,039   0.87  
                         
Demand deposits   543,279             418,327          
Other liabilities   77,568             79,937          
Shareholders’ equity   550,336             508,030          
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,482,444           $ 5,149,561          
                         
Net interest income, tax equivalent       114,401             117,569      
                         
Net interest spread         2.74 %         2.98 %
                         
                         
Net interest margin (net interest income to                        
total interest earning assets)         2.86 %         3.13 %
                         
Tax equivalent adjustment       (2 )           (3 )    
                         
                         
Net interest income       114,399             117,566      
                         

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
    9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019        
                 
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets                
Total Assets (GAAP) $ 5,735,929   5,677,003   5,222,469          
Less: Intangible assets   553   553   553          
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)   5,735,376   5,676,450   5,221,916          
                 
Equity (GAAP)   560,528   553,421   526,163          
Less: Intangible assets   553   553   553          
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)   559,975   552,868   525,610          
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)   9.76 % 9.74 % 10.07 %        
Equity to Assets (GAAP)   9.77 % 9.75 % 10.07 %        
                 
    Three months ended     Nine months ended
Efficiency Ratio   9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019     9/30/2020 9/30/2019
                 
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) $ 38,166   37,681   38,644     $ 114,401   117,569  
Non-interest income (GAAP)   4,341   3,426   4,925       13,101   14,476  
Less: Net gain on securities   -   -   -       1,155   -  
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   42,507   41,107   43,569       126,347   132,045  
                 
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)   22,674   23,932   24,070       70,874   73,839  
Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net   (115 ) (32 ) 33       47   219  
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   22,789   23,964   24,037       70,827   73,620  
                 
Efficiency Ratio   53.61 % 58.30 % 55.17 %     56.06 % 55.75 %

Subsidiary: TrustCo Bank

Contact:

Robert Leonard
Executive Vice President and
Chief Risk Officer
(518) 381-3693


 


