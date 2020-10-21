 

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 22:01  |  20   |   |   

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: WSC) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the markets close.

Chief Executive Officer, Brad Soultz, President and Chief Operating Officer, Kelly Williams and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Boswell will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss the results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing (855) 312-9420 (US/Canada toll-free) or (210) 874-7774 (International). A live webcast will also be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s website www.willscotmobilemini.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 60 days following the call.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Based in Phoenix, Arizona, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions.  It was formed in 2020 upon the merger of leaders in the modular space and portable storage markets.  Together the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands operate approximately 275 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom with a combined fleet of over 350,000 portable offices and storage containers.  They lease turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a diverse customer base in the commercial and industrial construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.  They create value by enabling customers to add space efficiently and cost-effectively – when the solution is perfect, productivity is all the customer sees.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.willscotmobilemini.com 

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Mark Barbalato
Investors@willscotmobilemini.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscotmobilemini.com


WillScot Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
Idorsia successfully completes capital increase with gross proceeds of CHF 535.5 million
Fortuna announces first gold pour at its Lindero Mine in Argentina
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...