Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Operating Results for Q3 2020

"We are pleased to report significantly improved operating results for the third quarter," said Larry Helm, Executive Chairman and CEO. "As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times I would like to thank our employees for their dedication to serving our clients and communities. We believe the actions we took during the second quarter have resulted in improvements to core operating results that will continue to serve us well as we plan for the future, and we remain committed to managing credit and taking care of our employees and clients, while continuing to recruit and develop top frontline talent and build shareholder value."

Net income of $57.1 million ($1.08 per share) reported for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $91.4 million on a linked quarter basis and a decrease of $31.0 million from the third quarter of 2019.

Total mortgage finance loans, including mortgage correspondent aggregation ("MCA") loans held for sale ("LHS"), increased 6% on a linked quarter basis (increasing 6% on an average basis) and decreased 6% from the third quarter of 2019 (decreasing 10% on an average basis).

Demand deposits increased 14% and total deposits increased 6% on a linked quarter basis (increasing 12% and 4%, respectively, on an average basis), and increased 20% and 17%, respectively, from the third quarter of 2019 (increasing 22% and 21%, respectively, on an average basis).

Loans held for investment ("LHI"), excluding mortgage finance loans, decreased 5% on a linked quarter basis (decreasing 4% on an average basis) and decreased 6% from the third quarter of 2019 (decreasing 4% on an average basis).

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(Dollars and shares in thousands) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 % Change QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS Net income $ 57,116 $ 88,082 (35 )% Net income available to common stockholders $ 54,678 $ 85,644 (36 )% Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.08 $ 1.70 (36 )% Diluted common shares 50,573 50,416 — % ROA 0.59 % 1.06 % ROE 8.24 % 13.21 % BALANCE SHEET LHS $ 648,009 $ 2,674,225 (76 )% LHI, mortgage finance 9,378,104 7,951,432 18 % LHI 15,789,958 16,772,824 (6 )% Total LHI 25,168,062 24,724,256 2 % Total assets 38,432,872 33,526,437 15 % Demand deposits 12,339,212 10,289,572 20 % Total deposits 31,959,487 27,413,303 17 % Stockholders’ equity 2,800,404 2,735,993 2 %





DETAILED FINANCIALS

For the third quarter of 2020, net income was $57.1 million, compared to a net loss of $34.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, and net income of $88.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. On a fully diluted basis, earnings per common share were $1.08 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to a loss per common share of $0.73 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and earnings per common share of $1.70 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase in net income for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from a $70.0 million decrease in the provision for credit losses, as well as a $56.6 million decrease in non-interest expense, driven by significant non-recurring expenses incurred in the second quarter of 2020, as described below.

We recorded a $30.0 million provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 utilizing the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology adopted in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $100.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. The linked quarter decrease in provision for credit losses resulted primarily from a decrease in charge-offs. We recorded $1.6 million in net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2020, compared to $74.1 million during the second quarter of 2020 and $36.9 million during the third quarter of 2019. Criticized loans totaled $1.1 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2020 and $536.4 million at September 30, 2019. Criticized loan levels remain elevated due to the downgrade of loans to borrowers that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or that are in categories that are expected to be more significantly impacted by COVID-19.

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $161.9 million at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $12.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of $41.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. Non-accrual energy loans totaled $73.8 million (46% of total NPAs) at September 30, 2020, compared to $103.9 million (60% of total NPAs) at June 30, 2020. Non-accrual leveraged lending loans totaled $31.3 million (19% of total NPAs) at September 30, 2020, compared to $39.1 million (22% of total NPAs) at June 30, 2020. The ratio of NPAs to total LHI plus other real estate owned ("OREO") for the third quarter of 2020 was 0.64%, compared to 0.68% for the second quarter of 2020 and 0.49% for the third quarter of 2019.

Net interest income was $207.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $209.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $252.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 2.22%, a decrease of 8 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 94 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. The shift in earning assets, primarily the increases in liquidity assets and investment securities, and decrease in LHI, excluding mortgage finance, contributed to the year-over-year decrease in net interest margin. LHI yields, excluding mortgage finance loans, decreased 20 basis points from the second quarter of 2020, and decreased 169 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2019. LHI, mortgage finance yields for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 9 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2020, and were unchanged compared to the third quarter of 2019. Additionally, total cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 8 basis points to 0.34% compared to 0.42% for the second quarter of 2020, and decreased 87 basis points from 1.21% for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income decreased $10.2 million, or 14%, during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020, and increased $40.0 million, or 197%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. The linked quarter decrease was primarily related to a decrease in net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS, partially offset by an increase in brokered loans fees. The year-over-year increase was primarily related to an increase in net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS and an increase in brokered loan fees. The linked quarter and year-over-year increases in brokered loan fees were due to an increase in total mortgage finance volumes in the third quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase in net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS was due to lower hedge costs in the third quarter of 2020 as a result of holding purchased loans for shorter durations than in prior periods, and is offset by the year-over-year decline in net interest income on LHS.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $56.6 million, or 25%, compared to the second quarter of 2020, and increased $16.3 million, or 11%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. The linked quarter decrease was primarily related to decreases in salaries and employee benefits, communications and technology expense, servicing-related expenses and merger-related expenses. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to an increase in communications and technology expense, partially offset by a decrease in marketing expense. The linked quarter decrease in salaries and employee benefits and communication and technology expense was primarily due to non-recurring severance accruals and software expenses recorded in the second quarter of 2020. We wrote-off an additional $15.4 million in software assets during the third quarter of 2020, which contributed to the year-over-year increase in communications and technology expense. The full impact on salaries and employee benefits expense from the reduction in workforce and on software amortization expense from the software write-offs in the second and third quarters of 2020 is expected to be realized in non-interest expense in the first half of 2021, with meaningful reductions in run-rate occurring in the fourth quarter of 2020. Further software write-offs are not expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter decrease in servicing-related expense was primarily due to a decrease in MSR impairment expense reflecting market conditions and our hedging program.

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of "well-capitalized" requirements as of September 30, 2020. Our CET 1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 9.1%, 9.9%, 11.8% and 7.6%, respectively, at September 30, 2020, compared to 8.8%, 9.7%, 11.6% and 7.5%, respectively, at June 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 6.8% compared to 7.0% at June 30, 2020.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Interest income $ 243,731 $ 252,010 $ 306,008 $ 337,757 $ 355,101 Interest expense 36,162 42,082 77,689 89,372 102,933 Net interest income 207,569 209,928 228,319 248,385 252,168 Provision for credit losses 30,000 100,000 96,000 17,000 11,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 177,569 109,928 132,319 231,385 241,168 Non-interest income 60,348 70,502 11,780 17,761 20,301 Non-interest expense 165,741 222,352 165,417 168,187 149,429 Income/(loss) before income taxes 72,176 (41,922 ) (21,318 ) 80,959 112,040 Income tax expense/(benefit) 15,060 (7,606 ) (4,631 ) 16,539 23,958 Net income/(loss) 57,116 (34,316 ) (16,687 ) 64,420 88,082 Preferred stock dividends 2,438 2,437 2,438 2,437 2,438 Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders $ 54,678 $ (36,753 ) $ (19,125 ) $ 61,983 $ 85,644 Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ 1.08 $ (0.73 ) $ (0.38 ) $ 1.23 $ 1.70 Diluted common shares 50,573,073 50,416,331 50,474,802 50,461,723 50,416,402 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 38,432,872 $ 36,613,127 $ 35,879,416 $ 32,548,069 $ 33,526,437 LHI 15,789,958 16,552,203 16,857,579 16,476,413 16,772,824 LHI, mortgage finance 9,378,104 8,972,626 7,588,803 8,169,849 7,951,432 LHS 648,009 454,581 774,064 2,577,134 2,674,225 Liquidity assets(1) 10,461,544 9,540,044 9,498,189 4,263,766 4,993,185 Investment securities 1,367,313 234,969 228,784 239,871 238,022 Demand deposits 12,339,212 10,835,911 9,420,303 9,438,459 10,289,572 Total deposits 31,959,487 30,187,695 27,134,263 26,478,593 27,413,303 Other borrowings 2,908,183 2,895,790 5,195,267 2,541,766 2,639,967 Subordinated notes 282,400 282,309 282,219 282,129 282,038 Long-term debt 113,406 113,406 113,406 113,406 113,406 Stockholders’ equity 2,800,404 2,734,755 2,772,596 2,801,321 2,735,993 End of period shares outstanding 50,455,552 50,435,672 50,407,778 50,337,741 50,317,654 Book value $ 52.53 $ 51.25 $ 52.03 $ 52.67 $ 51.39 Tangible book value(2) $ 52.18 $ 50.89 $ 51.67 $ 52.31 $ 51.03 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS Net interest margin 2.22 % 2.30 % 2.78 % 2.95 % 3.16 % Return on average assets 0.59 % (0.36 )% (0.20 )% 0.74 % 1.06 % Return on average common equity 8.24 % (5.48 )% (2.85 )% 9.26 % 13.21 % Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.64 % 0.77 % 0.14 % 0.21 % 0.25 % Efficiency ratio(3) 61.9 % 79.3 % 68.9 % 63.2 % 54.8 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted(4) 59.8 % 77.5 % 65.8 % 61.4 % 51.3 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 1.76 % 2.43 % 2.00 % 1.98 % 1.86 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(5) 6.8 % 7.0 % 7.3 % 8.1 % 7.6 % Common Equity Tier 1 9.1 % 8.8 % 9.3 % 8.9 % 8.6 % Tier 1 capital 9.9 % 9.7 % 10.2 % 9.7 % 9.4 % Total capital 11.8 % 11.6 % 12.0 % 11.4 % 11.0 % Leverage 7.6 % 7.5 % 8.5 % 8.4 % 8.6 %

(1) Liquidity assets include Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in other banks.

(2) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.

(3) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(4) Non-interest expense, excluding deposit-related marketing fees and servicing related expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, net of deposit-related marketing fees and servicing related expenses. Deposit-related marketing fees totaled $1.8 million, $1.7 million, $5.2 million, $9.4 million and $11.9 million for the third, second and first quarters of 2020, as well as the fourth and third quarters of 2019, respectively.

(5) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock and accumulated other comprehensive income, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less accumulated other comprehensive income and goodwill and intangibles.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 %

Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 185,242 $ 216,085 (14 )% Interest-bearing deposits 10,461,544 4,968,185 111 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements — 25,000 (100 )% Securities, available-for-sale 1,367,313 238,022 474 % LHS ($639.0 million and $2,667.2 million at September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, at fair value) 648,009 2,674,225 (76 )% LHI, mortgage finance 9,378,104 7,951,432 18 % LHI (net of unearned income) 15,789,958 16,772,824 (6 )% Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 290,165 190,138 53 % LHI, net 24,877,897 24,534,118 1 % Mortgage servicing rights, net 95,323 49,125 94 % Premises and equipment, net 26,653 32,667 (18 )% Accrued interest receivable and other assets 753,123 770,793 (2 )% Goodwill and intangibles, net 17,768 18,217 (2 )% Total assets $ 38,432,872 $ 33,526,437 15 % Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 12,339,212 $ 10,289,572 20 % Interest bearing 19,620,275 17,123,731 15 % Total deposits 31,959,487 27,413,303 17 % Accrued interest payable 14,674 34,336 (57 )% Other liabilities 354,318 307,394 15 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 208,183 139,967 49 % Other borrowings 2,700,000 2,500,000 8 % Subordinated notes, net 282,400 282,038 — % Trust preferred subordinated debentures 113,406 113,406 — % Total liabilities 35,632,468 30,790,444 16 % Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized shares - 10,000,000 Issued shares - 6,000,000 shares issued at September 30, 2020 and 2019 150,000 150,000 — % Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares - 100,000,000 Issued shares - 50,455,969 and 50,318,071 at September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively 504 503 — % Additional paid-in capital 987,754 974,799 1 % Retained earnings 1,655,317 1,601,688 3 % Treasury stock (shares at cost: 417 at September 30, 2020 and 2019) (8 ) (8 ) — % Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 6,837 9,011 N/M Total stockholders’ equity 2,800,404 2,735,993 2 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 38,432,872 $ 33,526,437 15 %





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 237,179 $ 329,344 $ 768,399 $ 971,889 Investment securities 3,674 2,316 7,881 6,036 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 1 554 692 1,090 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 2,877 22,887 24,777 48,540 Total interest income 243,731 355,101 801,749 1,027,555 Interest expense Deposits 27,830 80,967 122,298 222,550 Federal funds purchased 128 1,835 973 10,553 Other borrowings 3,365 14,703 17,516 46,681 Subordinated notes 4,191 4,191 12,573 12,573 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 648 1,237 2,573 3,863 Total interest expense 36,162 102,933 155,933 296,220 Net interest income 207,569 252,168 645,816 731,335 Provision for credit losses 30,000 11,000 226,000 58,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 177,569 241,168 419,816 673,335 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 2,864 2,707 8,616 8,535 Wealth management and trust fee income 2,502 2,330 7,317 6,468 Brokered loan fees 15,034 8,691 33,813 21,093 Servicing income 7,329 3,549 18,195 9,409 Swap fees 484 1,196 4,709 2,828 Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS 25,242 (6,011 ) 51,265 (12,502 ) Other 6,893 7,839 18,715 38,848 Total non-interest income 60,348 20,301 142,630 74,679 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 84,096 80,722 262,080 238,235 Net occupancy expense 8,736 8,125 26,582 23,914 Marketing 3,636 14,753 20,146 40,548 Legal and professional 11,207 11,394 40,003 31,428 Communications and technology 31,098 10,805 87,649 31,025 FDIC insurance assessment 6,374 5,220 19,363 14,480 Servicing-related expenses 12,287 8,165 48,758 19,613 Merger-related expenses — — 17,756 — Other 8,307 10,245 31,173 33,420 Total non-interest expense 165,741 149,429 553,510 432,663 Income before income taxes 72,176 112,040 8,936 315,351 Income tax expense 15,060 23,958 2,823 67,756 Net income 57,116 88,082 6,113 247,595 Preferred stock dividends 2,438 2,438 7,313 7,313 Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders $ 54,678 $ 85,644 $ (1,200 ) $ 240,282 Basic earnings/(loss) per common share $ 1.08 $ 1.70 $ (0.02 ) $ 4.78 Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ 1.08 $ 1.70 $ (0.02 ) $ 4.77





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Allowance for credit losses on loans: Beginning balance $ 264,722 $ 240,958 $ 195,047 $ 190,138 $ 214,572 Impact of CECL adoption — — 8,585 — — Loans charged-off: Commercial 2,436 12,287 20,653 13,968 21,124 Energy 141 62,368 37,730 797 16,655 Total charge-offs 2,577 74,655 58,383 14,765 37,779 Recoveries: Commercial 113 513 257 1,754 799 Energy 880 — 423 209 107 Total recoveries 993 513 680 1,963 906 Net charge-offs 1,584 74,142 57,703 12,802 36,873 Provision for credit losses on loans 27,027 97,906 95,029 17,711 12,439 Ending balance $ 290,165 $ 264,722 $ 240,958 $ 195,047 $ 190,138 Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses: Beginning balance $ 12,268 $ 10,174 $ 8,640 $ 9,351 $ 10,790 Impact of CECL adoption — — 563 — — Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses 2,973 2,094 971 (711 ) (1,439 ) Ending balance $ 15,241 $ 12,268 $ 10,174 $ 8,640 $ 9,351 Total allowance for credit losses $ 305,406 $ 276,990 $ 251,132 $ 203,687 $ 199,489 Total provision for credit losses $ 30,000 $ 100,000 $ 96,000 $ 17,000 $ 11,000 Allowance for credit losses on loans to LHI 1.15 % 1.04 % 0.99 % 0.79 % 0.77 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average LHI 1.14 % 1.03 % 1.02 % 0.79 % 0.76 % Net charge-offs to average LHI(1) 0.02 % 1.16 % 0.98 % 0.21 % 0.58 % Net charge-offs to average LHI for last twelve months(1) 0.59 % 0.73 % 0.53 % 0.31 % 0.41 % Total provision for credit losses to average LHI(1) 0.47 % 1.57 % 1.63 % 0.27 % 0.17 % Total allowance for credit losses to LHI 1.21 % 1.09 % 1.03 % 0.83 % 0.81 %

(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Non-performing assets (NPAs): Non-accrual loans $ 161,946 $ 174,031 $ 219,165 $ 225,384 $ 120,686 Other real estate owned (OREO) — — — — — Total LHI NPAs $ 161,946 $ 174,031 $ 219,165 $ 225,384 $ 120,686 Non-accrual loans to LHI 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.49 % Total LHI NPAs to LHI plus OREO 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.49 % Total LHI NPAs to earning assets 0.43 % 0.49 % 0.63 % 0.71 % 0.37 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans 1.8x 1.5x 1.1x .9x 1.6x LHI past due 90 days and still accruing(1) $ 15,896 $ 21,079 $ 21,274 $ 17,584 $ 29,648 LHI past due 90 days to LHI 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.12 % LHS past due 90 days and still accruing(2) $ 15,631 $ 10,152 $ 9,014 $ 8,207 $ 9,187

(1) At September 30, 2020, loans past due 90 days and still accruing includes premium finance loans of $11.9 million. These loans are primarily secured by obligations of insurance carriers to refund premiums on canceled insurance policies. The refund of premiums from the insurance carriers can take 180 days or longer from the cancellation date.

(2) Includes loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies that were repurchased out of Ginnie Mae securities. Loans are recorded as LHS and carried at fair value on the balance sheet. Interest on these past due loans accrues at the debenture rate guaranteed by the U.S. government. Also includes loans that, pursuant to Ginnie Mae servicing guidelines, we have the unilateral right, but not obligation, to repurchase and thus must record as LHS on our balance sheet regardless of whether the repurchase option has been exercised.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 237,179 $ 247,595 $ 283,625 $ 312,147 $ 329,344 Investment securities 3,674 2,024 2,183 2,618 2,316 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 1 77 614 439 554 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 2,877 2,314 19,586 22,553 22,887 Total interest income 243,731 252,010 306,008 337,757 355,101 Interest expense Deposits 27,830 32,294 62,174 70,987 80,967 Federal funds purchased 128 176 669 1,319 1,835 Other borrowings 3,365 4,569 9,582 11,712 14,703 Subordinated notes 4,191 4,191 4,191 4,191 4,191 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 648 852 1,073 1,163 1,237 Total interest expense 36,162 42,082 77,689 89,372 102,933 Net interest income 207,569 209,928 228,319 248,385 252,168 Provision for credit losses 30,000 100,000 96,000 17,000 11,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 177,569 109,928 132,319 231,385 241,168 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 2,864 2,459 3,293 2,785 2,707 Wealth management and trust fee income 2,502 2,348 2,467 2,342 2,330 Brokered loan fees 15,034 10,764 8,015 8,645 8,691 Servicing income 7,329 6,120 4,746 4,030 3,549 Swap fees 484 1,468 2,757 1,559 1,196 Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS 25,242 39,023 (13,000 ) (7,757 ) (6,011 ) Other 6,893 8,320 3,502 6,157 7,839 Total non-interest income 60,348 70,502 11,780 17,761 20,301 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 84,096 100,791 77,193 90,248 80,722 Net occupancy expense 8,736 9,134 8,712 9,075 8,125 Marketing 3,636 7,988 8,522 12,807 14,753 Legal and professional 11,207 11,330 17,466 21,032 11,394 Communications and technology 31,098 42,760 13,791 13,801 10,805 FDIC insurance assessment 6,374 7,140 5,849 5,613 5,220 Servicing-related expenses 12,287 20,117 16,354 2,960 8,165 Merger-related expenses — 10,486 7,270 1,370 — Other 8,307 12,606 10,260 11,281 10,245 Total non-interest expense 165,741 222,352 165,417 168,187 149,429 Income/(loss) before income taxes 72,176 (41,922 ) (21,318 ) 80,959 112,040 Income tax expense/(benefit) 15,060 (7,606 ) (4,631 ) 16,539 23,958 Net income/(loss) 57,116 (34,316 ) (16,687 ) 64,420 88,082 Preferred stock dividends 2,438 2,437 2,438 2,437 2,438 Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders $ 54,678 $ (36,753 ) $ (19,125 ) $ 61,983 $ 85,644





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. QUARTERLY FINANCIAL SUMMARY - UNAUDITED Consolidated Daily Average Balances, Average Yields and Rates (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2020 2nd Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2020 4th Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2019 Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Investment securities - Taxable $ 525,149 $ 1,905 1.44 % $ 38,829 $ 185 1.92 % $ 42,799 $ 274 2.57 % $ 40,904 $ 693 6.72 % $ 39,744 $ 357 3.56 % Investment securities - Non-taxable(2) 190,797 2,239 4.67 % 195,806 2,327 4.78 % 195,578 2,417 4.97 % 197,591 2,437 4.89 % 200,090 2,480 4.92 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 12,051 1 0.04 % 245,434 77 0.13 % 199,727 614 1.24 % 102,320 439 1.70 % 100,657 554 2.18 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 11,028,962 2,877 0.10 % 10,521,240 2,314 0.09 % 6,225,948 19,586 1.27 % 5,387,000 22,553 1.66 % 4,184,217 22,887 2.17 % LHS, at fair value 543,606 3,867 2.83 % 380,624 2,547 2.69 % 3,136,381 27,480 3.52 % 3,567,836 33,411 3.72 % 2,555,269 26,206 4.07 % LHI, mortgage finance loans 9,061,984 76,464 3.36 % 8,676,521 74,518 3.45 % 7,054,682 55,324 3.15 % 7,870,888 63,114 3.18 % 8,118,025 68,660 3.36 % LHI(1)(2) 16,286,036 157,230 3.84 % 17,015,041 170,970 4.04 % 16,598,775 201,781 4.89 % 16,667,259 216,686 5.16 % 16,901,391 235,557 5.53 % Less allowance for credit

losses on loans 264,769 — — 236,823 — — 201,837 — — 189,353 — — 212,898 — — LHI, net of allowance 25,083,251 233,694 3.71 % 25,454,739 245,488 3.88 % 23,451,620 257,105 4.41 % 24,348,794 279,800 4.56 % 24,806,518 304,217 4.87 % Total earning assets 37,383,816 244,583 2.60 % 36,836,672 252,938 2.76 % 33,252,053 307,476 3.72 % 33,644,445 339,333 4.00 % 31,886,495 356,701 4.44 % Cash and other assets 1,037,760 1,075,864 976,520 974,866 1,000,117 Total assets $ 38,421,576 $ 37,912,536 $ 34,228,573 $ 34,619,311 $ 32,886,612 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Transaction deposits $ 4,275,574 $ 6,652 0.62 % $ 3,923,966 $ 5,998 0.61 % $ 3,773,067 $ 13,582 1.45 % $ 3,817,294 $ 16,428 1.71 % $ 3,577,905 $ 18,442 2.04 % Savings deposits 12,786,719 12,808 0.40 % 12,537,467 13,510 0.43 % 11,069,429 35,961 1.31 % 11,111,326 40,603 1.45 % 10,331,078 45,586 1.75 % Time deposits 2,844,083 8,370 1.17 % 3,434,388 12,786 1.50 % 2,842,535 12,631 1.79 % 2,453,655 13,956 2.26 % 2,706,434 16,939 2.48 % Total interest bearing deposits 19,906,376 27,830 0.56 % 19,895,821 32,294 0.65 % 17,685,031 62,174 1.41 % 17,382,275 70,987 1.62 % 16,615,417 80,967 1.93 % Other borrowings 2,811,435 3,493 0.49 % 3,612,263 4,745 0.53 % 3,020,255 10,251 1.37 % 2,822,465 13,031 1.83 % 2,896,477 16,538 2.27 % Subordinated notes 282,343 4,191 5.91 % 282,252 4,191 5.97 % 282,165 4,191 5.97 % 282,074 4,191 5.89 % 281,979 4,191 5.90 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures 113,406 648 2.28 % 113,406 852 3.02 % 113,406 1,073 3.80 % 113,406 1,163 4.07 % 113,406 1,237 4.33 % Total interest bearing liabilities 23,113,560 36,162 0.62 % 23,903,742 42,082 0.71 % 21,100,857 77,689 1.48 % 20,600,220 89,372 1.72 % 19,907,279 102,933 2.05 % Demand deposits 12,202,065 10,865,896 10,003,495 10,933,887 9,992,406 Other liabilities 314,500 293,698 270,868 278,964 264,506 Stockholders’ equity 2,791,451 2,849,200 2,853,353 2,806,240 2,722,421 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 38,421,576 $ 37,912,536 $ 34,228,573 $ 34,619,311 $ 32,886,612 Net interest income(2) $ 208,421 $ 210,856 $ 229,787 $ 249,961 $ 253,768 Net interest margin 2.22 % 2.30 % 2.78 % 2.95 % 3.16 %

(1) The loan averages include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are stated net of unearned income.

(2) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.





