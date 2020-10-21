 

Signal Sciences Recognized as a Visionary for Second Consecutive Year in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 22:05  |  19   |   |   

Signal Sciences, now a part of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), today announced that it was named a Visionary in the October 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls1. This marks the second consecutive year in which Gartner has recognized Signal Sciences as a Visionary within the industry, an acknowledgement of Signal Sciences’ ability to execute and completeness of vision.

“Signal Sciences is dedicated to revolutionizing web application security. We believe our recognition as a Visionary in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAFs underscores our commitment to this imperative,” said Andrew Peterson, co-founder of Signal Sciences. “We’re thrilled to have been recognized, and after recently joining forces with Fastly, we look forward to working together to create simplified, frictionless security solutions that scale - solutions that both developers and security operations teams will love.”

This announcement follows the February 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAF2, based on customer reviews. Signal Sciences currently has an overall rating of five out of five stars, based on 68 reviews, as of 20 October 2020. Signal Sciences has been named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice two times in a row.

Signal Sciences was recently acquired by Fastly, provider of an edge compute platform, in early October 2020. In a market where organizations are increasingly moving from single focused solutions, such as WAF, towards more consolidated solutions, such as web application and API protection (WAAP), Fastly and Signal Sciences are uniquely positioned to provide more innovative and disruptive solutions in a modern software development environment. Together, the two companies empower organizations to both secure and drive their digital transformation.

Fast and easy to implement, Signal Sciences’ Next Generation WAF protects more than 40,000 cloud-native, legacy, and serverless applications and over a trillion production requests per month. Signal Sciences enables businesses across a number of verticals to protect their most critical web applications, APIs, and microservices against the full spectrum of threats, including OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities such as SQLi and XSS, as well as account takeovers, brute force attacks, bad bots, and application abuse and misuse, among others.

Seite 1 von 3
Fastly Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Fastly - ein CDN Player

Diskussion: Fastly kooperiert jetzt stärker mit Google: Wird das Wachstum jetzt stark beschleunigt?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Announces New Data on Biktarvy for the Treatment of HIV in Black Americans
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Appoints U.S. Vice President of Medical Products and U.S. Vice President ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
Mastercard, IDEMIA and MatchMove Pilot Fingerprint Biometric Card in Asia to Enhance Security and ...
Contango ORE to Present at the Red Cloud Virtual Oktoberfest Mining Showcase
Astrotech Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Carling Platform: Total Will Respect Its Commitments Related to the Development of Resins Business Within the Group
Garmin Announces Its Next Generation Ecosystem for Divers, Featuring Descent Mk2 Series and Descent ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Fastly’s Virtual Customer Conference Empowers Developers and Security Professionals to Build for Tomorrow, Now
19.10.20
Kurzanalyse Fastly-Aktie: Jetzt kaufen?!
15.10.20
Dow Jones, Morgan Stanley, United Airlines, Ryanair, TikTok, Fastly, Alibaba - US-Markt
15.10.20
Fastly Powers Digital Experiences for Voter Education During an Unusual Election Year
15.10.20
Fastly-Aktie crasht um 25 %! Was jetzt?
15.10.20
3 Cloud-Aktien, die dich zum Millionär machen können – jetzt erst recht!
15.10.20
Marktüberblick: Apple, Nio, Tesla, Alcoa, Fastly, JinkoSolar, Loop Industries, Roche, Nel, Siemens, Drägerwerk, Metro, Nordex
14.10.20
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
14.10.20
3 Top-Wachstumsaktien, die deinen Einsatz seit dem Corona-Crashtief mindestens ver-3-facht haben!
12.10.20
Hohes Risiko, hohe Rendite? 2 Aktien, die jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
16
Fastly - ein CDN Player
14.10.20
3
Fastly kooperiert jetzt stärker mit Google: Wird das Wachstum jetzt stark beschleunigt?