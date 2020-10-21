Signal Sciences Recognized as a Visionary for Second Consecutive Year in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls

“Signal Sciences is dedicated to revolutionizing web application security. We believe our recognition as a Visionary in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAFs underscores our commitment to this imperative,” said Andrew Peterson, co-founder of Signal Sciences. “We’re thrilled to have been recognized, and after recently joining forces with Fastly, we look forward to working together to create simplified, frictionless security solutions that scale - solutions that both developers and security operations teams will love.”

Signal Sciences , now a part of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), today announced that it was named a Visionary in the October 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls 1 . This marks the second consecutive year in which Gartner has recognized Signal Sciences as a Visionary within the industry, an acknowledgement of Signal Sciences’ ability to execute and completeness of vision.

This announcement follows the February 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAF2, based on customer reviews. Signal Sciences currently has an overall rating of five out of five stars, based on 68 reviews, as of 20 October 2020. Signal Sciences has been named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice two times in a row.

Signal Sciences was recently acquired by Fastly, provider of an edge compute platform, in early October 2020. In a market where organizations are increasingly moving from single focused solutions, such as WAF, towards more consolidated solutions, such as web application and API protection (WAAP), Fastly and Signal Sciences are uniquely positioned to provide more innovative and disruptive solutions in a modern software development environment. Together, the two companies empower organizations to both secure and drive their digital transformation.

Fast and easy to implement, Signal Sciences’ Next Generation WAF protects more than 40,000 cloud-native, legacy, and serverless applications and over a trillion production requests per month. Signal Sciences enables businesses across a number of verticals to protect their most critical web applications, APIs, and microservices against the full spectrum of threats, including OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities such as SQLi and XSS, as well as account takeovers, brute force attacks, bad bots, and application abuse and misuse, among others.