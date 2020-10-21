 

Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 4, 2020

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will report third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Acadia’s management team will also host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and operations.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 855-638-4820 for participants in the United States or Canada and 443-877-4067 for international callers (reference passcode 6266016). A telephone replay of the conference call may be accessed through November 18, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 for callers in the United States or Canada and 404-537-3406 for international callers (reference passcode 6266016). The conference call also will be webcast live on Acadia’s website, www.acadia-pharm.com, under the investors section and will be archived there until December 2, 2020.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is trailblazing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life through science. For more than 25 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialize the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. Our late-stage development efforts are focused on dementia-related psychosis, negative symptoms of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, and in early-stage clinical research we are exploring novel approaches to pain management, and cognition and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at www.acadia-pharm.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the timing of future events. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, approval and commercialization. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Acadia’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as well as Acadia’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Acadia undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

14.10.20
The Lewy Body Dementia Association and Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Release Educational Version of the Highly Acclaimed Robin Williams Documentary, “Robin’s Wish”
01.10.20
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Appoints Elizabeth Garofalo, M.D. to Board of Directors

11.02.20
6
Geht es nach Okay der FDA jetzt Richtung Norden ?