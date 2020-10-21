 

Vapotherm to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 22:05  |  16   |   |   

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) (“Vapotherm” or the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of Vapotherm’s proprietary high velocity therapy, which is used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after the close of trading on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Vapotherm’s management team will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial (833) 714-0922 for U.S. callers, or +1 (778) 560-2684 for international callers, approximately ten minutes prior to the start time and reference conference code 9090807. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the Investors section of the Vapotherm website at: http://investors.vapotherm.com/events-and-presentations/events . The webcast replay will be available on the Vapotherm website for 90 days following completion of the call. A replay of this conference call will be available by telephone through November 11, 2020 by dialing (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. or (416) 621-4642 outside of the U.S. The replay access code is 9090807.

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is a publicly traded developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 2.3 million patients have been treated with Vapotherm high velocity therapy. For more information, visit www.vapotherm.com.

Vapotherm high velocity therapy is mask-free noninvasive ventilatory support and is a front-line tool for relieving respiratory distress—including hypercapnia, hypoxemia, and dyspnea. It allows for the fast, safe treatment of undifferentiated respiratory distress with one user-friendly tool. The Precision Flow system’s mask-free interface delivers optimally conditioned breathing gases, making it comfortable for patients and reducing the risks and care complexities associated with mask therapies. While being treated, patients can talk, eat, drink and take oral medication.

Website Information Vapotherm routinely posts important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of its website, http://investors.vapotherm.com/. Vapotherm intends to use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with Vapotherm’s disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of Vapotherm’s website, in addition to following Vapotherm’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, Vapotherm’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

