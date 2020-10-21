Vapotherm to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) (“Vapotherm” or the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of Vapotherm’s proprietary high velocity therapy, which is used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after the close of trading on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Vapotherm’s management team will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial (833) 714-0922 for U.S. callers, or +1 (778) 560-2684 for international callers, approximately ten minutes prior to the start time and reference conference code 9090807. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the Investors section of the Vapotherm website at: http://investors.vapotherm.com/events-and-presentations/events . The webcast replay will be available on the Vapotherm website for 90 days following completion of the call. A replay of this conference call will be available by telephone through November 11, 2020 by dialing (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. or (416) 621-4642 outside of the U.S. The replay access code is 9090807.