Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 11, 2020

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (Nasdaq: REYN)(the “Company”), announced today it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-423-9813 from the U.S. and 201-689-8573 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Wednesday, November 25, 2020, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13710417.