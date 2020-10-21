Laird Superfood to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 12, 2020
Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF) will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after market close. Laird Superfood will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.
The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 772-0381 from the U.S. or (236) 384-2050 internationally and using access code 1754637. Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on the Laird Superfood Investor Relations website at https://investors.lairdsuperfood.com under “Events.”
About Laird Superfood (NYSE American: LSF)
Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.
