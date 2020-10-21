Laird Superfood to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 12, 2020

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF) will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after market close. Laird Superfood will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 772-0381 from the U.S. or (236) 384-2050 internationally and using access code 1754637. Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on the Laird Superfood Investor Relations website at https://investors.lairdsuperfood.com under “Events.”