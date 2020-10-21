The Manitowoc Company Schedules Third-quarter Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced today that it will release its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the close of market. The company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020, to discuss its results. The call will be available via webcast on the Manitowoc website at http://ir.manitowoc.com in the “Events & Presentations” section. In addition, the call will be recorded and available for replay on the website.

