The Manitowoc Company Schedules Third-quarter Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced today that it will release its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the close of market. The company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020, to discuss its results. The call will be available via webcast on the Manitowoc website at http://ir.manitowoc.com in the “Events & Presentations” section. In addition, the call will be recorded and available for replay on the website.
About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1902 and has over a 117-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes and boom trucks under the Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
