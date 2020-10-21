TELA Bio to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 11, 2020

 

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA Bio") (Nasdaq: TELA), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, announced that the company will report 2020 third quarter financial results on November 11, 2020. TELA Bio's management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.  

Conference Call and Webcast Details
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (855) 548-1219 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and (409) 217-8881 for international callers, using conference ID 1670209. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of the investor section of TELA's website.

About TELA Bio, Inc.
TELA Bio, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. TELA Bio's products are designed to improve on shortcomings of existing biologics and minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic material. TELA Bio's portfolio is supported by quality, data-driven science, and extensive pre-clinical research that has consistently demonstrated advantages over other commercially available products.

TELA Bio Contact
Stuart Henderson
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
TELA Bio, Inc.
484-320-2930

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010 
ir@telabio.com


