Exagen Showcases Six Scientific Presentations at ACR’s First Virtual Annual Meeting in November 2020
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases,
announced today it will be presenting new scientific research at the American College of Rheumatology’s (ACR) first virtual annual meeting, ACR Convergence 2020. The event is being held
online from November 5-9, 2020.
Exagen’s Chief Scientific Officer, Anja Kammesheidt, shared, “Exagen is honored to have had the opportunity to partner with such great collaborators on this year’s abstracts. Our clinical research and development teams are committed to advancing the understanding of the role of cell-bound complement activation products (CB-CAPs) in lupus. We are pleased to be sharing these data at this year’s virtual ACR event.”
Below is the list of accepted abstracts along with links to each:
Saturday, November 7th
Poster Presentation | Presented by Michelle Petri, MD | Abstract #0857
Title: Agreement of Hydroxychloroquine Blood Levels Between a University and Commercial Laboratory
Session Title: SLE – Treatment Poster I
Session Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am EST
Sunday, November 8th
Oral Presentation | Presented by Yevgeniya Gartshteyn, MD | Abstract #1510
Title: Platelet-bound C4d is Associated with Platelet Activation and Arterial Thrombotic Events
Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes II: Bench to Bedside (1507–1511)
Session Time: 3:00 pm – 3:50 pm EST
Oral Presentation | Presented by Michelle Petri, MD | Abstract #1513
Title: Role of Platelet C4d in Thrombosis and Lupus Nephritis
Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes III: Lupus Nephritis (1512–1516)
Session Time: 4:00 pm – 4:50 pm EST
Monday, November 9th
Poster Presentation | Presented by Yevgeniya Gartshteyn, MD | Abstract #1792
Title: Platelet-bound C4d is Associated with an Increased Risk of Arterial and Venous Thromboses in SLE
Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster III: Bench to Bedside
Session Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am EST
Poster Presentation | Presented by Rosalind Ramsey-Goldman, MD | Abstract #1797
Title: A Multianalyte Assay Panel (MAP) With Algorithm Containing Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products (CB-CAPs) Is Superior to Anti-dsDNA And Low Serum Complement Levels in Predicting Transition of Probable Lupus to ACR Classified Lupus Within 2 Years
