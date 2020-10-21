 

Exagen Showcases Six Scientific Presentations at ACR’s First Virtual Annual Meeting in November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 22:05  |  39   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, announced today it will be presenting new scientific research at the American College of Rheumatology’s (ACR) first virtual annual meeting, ACR Convergence 2020. The event is being held online from November 5-9, 2020.

Exagen’s Chief Scientific Officer, Anja Kammesheidt, shared, “Exagen is honored to have had the opportunity to partner with such great collaborators on this year’s abstracts. Our clinical research and development teams are committed to advancing the understanding of the role of cell-bound complement activation products (CB-CAPs) in lupus. We are pleased to be sharing these data at this year’s virtual ACR event.”

Below is the list of accepted abstracts along with links to each:

Saturday, November 7th

Poster Presentation | Presented by Michelle Petri, MD | Abstract #0857
Title: Agreement of Hydroxychloroquine Blood Levels Between a University and Commercial Laboratory
Session Title: SLE – Treatment Poster I
Session Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am EST

Sunday, November 8th

Oral Presentation | Presented by Yevgeniya Gartshteyn, MD | Abstract #1510
Title: Platelet-bound C4d is Associated with Platelet Activation and Arterial Thrombotic Events
Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes II: Bench to Bedside (1507–1511)
Session Time: 3:00 pm – 3:50 pm EST

Oral Presentation | Presented by Michelle Petri, MD | Abstract #1513
Title: Role of Platelet C4d in Thrombosis and Lupus Nephritis
Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes III: Lupus Nephritis (1512–1516)
Session Time: 4:00 pm – 4:50 pm EST

Monday, November 9th

Poster Presentation | Presented by Yevgeniya Gartshteyn, MD | Abstract #1792
Title: Platelet-bound C4d is Associated with an Increased Risk of Arterial and Venous Thromboses in SLE
Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster III: Bench to Bedside
Session Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am EST

Poster Presentation | Presented by Rosalind Ramsey-Goldman, MD | Abstract #1797
Title: A Multianalyte Assay Panel (MAP) With Algorithm Containing Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products (CB-CAPs) Is Superior to Anti-dsDNA And Low Serum Complement Levels in Predicting Transition of Probable Lupus to ACR Classified Lupus Within 2 Years

Seite 1 von 3
Exagen Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
Idorsia successfully completes capital increase with gross proceeds of CHF 535.5 million
Fortuna announces first gold pour at its Lindero Mine in Argentina
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
New Data Demonstrates Economic Benefit of Exagen’s AVISE Lupus Test for Payors
29.09.20
Exagen Inc. Announces Agreement with Provider Network of America Expanding Access for AVISE Tests to 8 Million Members
23.09.20
Exagen Appoints Wendy Johnson to Board of Directors