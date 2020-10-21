Exagen Showcases Six Scientific Presentations at ACR’s First Virtual Annual Meeting in November 2020

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, announced today it will be presenting new scientific research at the American College of Rheumatology’s (ACR) first virtual annual meeting, ACR Convergence 2020. The event is being held online from November 5-9, 2020.



Exagen’s Chief Scientific Officer, Anja Kammesheidt, shared, “Exagen is honored to have had the opportunity to partner with such great collaborators on this year’s abstracts. Our clinical research and development teams are committed to advancing the understanding of the role of cell-bound complement activation products (CB-CAPs) in lupus. We are pleased to be sharing these data at this year’s virtual ACR event.”