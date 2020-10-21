OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 4, 2020

Conference Call to Discuss Results on November 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET

WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today that the Company is scheduled to release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the market closes.



OrthoPediatrics will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The dial-in numbers are (855) 289-4603 for domestic callers and (614) 999-9389 for international callers. The conference ID number is 5038238. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the OrthoPediatrics’ corporate website at www.orthopediatrics.com.