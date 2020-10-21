 

Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 22:05   

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) will release its first quarter fiscal 2021 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-877-667-0469, and the international dial-in number is 1-346-406-0807. The Conference ID is 3177399. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at https://investor.onepeloton.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on November 5, 2020 through November 12, 2020. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-404-537-3406. The replay passcode is 3177399.

About Peloton

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 3 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread+, and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Peter Stabler
investor@onepeloton.com 


