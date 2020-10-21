 

NVE Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

Eden Prairie, Minn., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2020.

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 33% to $4.38 million from $6.50 million for the the prior-year quarter. The decrease was due to a 33% decrease in product sales and a 29% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 42% to $2.22 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $3.82 million, or $0.79 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

For the first six months of fiscal 2021, total revenue decreased 30% to $8.97 million from $12.8 million for the first six months of the prior year. The decrease was due to a 31% decrease in product sales and a 14% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income decreased 38% to $4.63 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared to $7.43 million, or $1.53 per share, for the first half of fiscal 2020.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable November 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 2, 2020.

“We are pleased to report a solid profit for the quarter despite a significant impact from COVID-19 pandemic on our revenue,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, risks and uncertainties related to future dividend payments and stock repurchases, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 as updated in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30 and September 30, 2020, and other reports filed with the SEC.

###

NVE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTERS AND SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (Unaudited)
 
  Quarter Ended Sept. 30
2020   2019
Revenue
Product sales $ 4,159,173     $ 6,187,708  
Contract research and development 221,612     314,237  
Total revenue   4,380,785       6,501,945  
Cost of sales 941,287     1,346,098  
Gross profit   3,439,498       5,155,847  
Expenses
Research and development   815,965       926,596  
Selling, general, and administrative 358,182     368,450  
Total expenses 1,174,147     1,295,046  
Income from operations   2,265,351       3,860,801  
Interest income 401,392     456,309  
Income before taxes   2,666,743       4,317,110  
Provision for income taxes 444,403     495,048  
Net income $ 2,222,340     $ 3,822,062  
Net income per share – basic $ 0.46     $ 0.79  
Net income per share – diluted $ 0.46     $ 0.79  
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 1.00     $ 1.00  
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic   4,834,709       4,846,010  
Diluted   4,834,809       4,847,881  

 
 

  Six Months Ended Sept. 30
2020   2019
Revenue
Product sales $ 8,517,808     $ 12,273,072  
Contract research and development 452,239     523,569  
Total revenue   8,970,047       12,796,641  
Cost of sales 1,777,709     2,438,135  
Gross profit   7,192,338       10,358,506  
Expenses
Research and development   1,696,948       1,899,663  
Selling, general, and administrative 713,193     698,459  
Total expenses 2,410,141     2,598,122  
Income from operations   4,782,197       7,760,384  
Interest income 800,604     915,348  
Income before taxes   5,582,801       8,675,732  
Provision for income taxes 948,596     1,246,251  
Net income $ 4,634,205     $ 7,429,481  
Net income per share – basic $ 0.96     $ 1.53  
Net income per share – diluted $ 0.96     $ 1.53  
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 2.00     $ 2.00  
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic   4,834,872       4,846,010  
Diluted   4,834,986       4,849,357  

 
 

NVE CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEETS
SEPTEMBER 30 AND MARCH 31, 2020
  (Unaudited)
Sept. 30, 2020 		  March 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,845,070     $ 8,065,594  
Marketable securities, short-term   23,231,981       19,084,814  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $15,000   1,922,076       2,694,018  
Inventories   3,928,524       3,884,450  
Prepaid expenses and other assets 610,635     655,835  
Total current assets   33,538,286       34,384,711  
Fixed assets
Machinery and equipment    9,280,062       9,280,062  
Leasehold improvements 1,797,245     1,797,245  
    11,077,307       11,077,307  
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization  10,648,191     10,494,840  
Net fixed assets   429,116       582,467  
Deferred tax assets -     108,119  
Marketable securities, long-term 40,777,322     43,606,495  
Right-of-use asset – operating lease 752,861     816,358  
Total assets $ 75,497,585     $ 79,498,150  
 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable $ 154,566     $ 186,993  
Accrued payroll and other 424,957     482,074  
Operating lease 113,666     127,134  
Total current liabilities   693,189       796,201  
Deferred tax liabilities   141,990       -  
Operating lease 644,987     706,600  
Total liabilities 1,480,166     1,502,801  
 
Shareholders’ equity
Common stock   48,332       48,350  
Additional paid-in capital   19,329,577       19,383,956  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   1,628,861       516,523  
Retained earnings 53,010,649     58,046,520  
Total shareholders’ equity 74,017,419     77,995,349  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 75,497,585     $ 79,498,150   


CONTACT: Curt Reynders (Chief Financial Officer), 952-829-9217

