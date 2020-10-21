Clarus Corporation Announces Proposed $85 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (Nasdaq: CLAR) (“Clarus,” “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today it has commenced a public offering of $85 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). In connection with the offering, the Company expects to grant to the underwriters an option, which is exercisable within 30 days, to purchase up to an additional $12.75 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes, solely to cover over-allotments.



The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears on May 1 and November 1 of each year, beginning on May 1, 2021. Prior to May 1, 2026, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders during certain periods, upon satisfaction of certain conditions. Thereafter, the Notes will be convertible at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Conversions of the Notes may be settled, at the Company’s election, in cash, shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), or a combination of cash and shares of Common Stock. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of the pricing of the offering.