Clarus Corporation Announces Proposed $85 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (Nasdaq: CLAR) (“Clarus,” “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today it has commenced a public offering of $85 million
aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). In connection with the offering, the Company expects to grant to the underwriters an option, which is exercisable
within 30 days, to purchase up to an additional $12.75 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes, solely to cover over-allotments.
The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears on May 1 and November 1 of each year, beginning on May 1, 2021. Prior to May 1, 2026, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders during certain periods, upon satisfaction of certain conditions. Thereafter, the Notes will be convertible at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Conversions of the Notes may be settled, at the Company’s election, in cash, shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), or a combination of cash and shares of Common Stock. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of the pricing of the offering.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the repayment of amounts due under the revolving portion of its credit agreement and for general corporate purposes.
Jefferies and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
This Notes offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-218751) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus which has been filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, as well as other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Company, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send the prospectus relating to the offering to you if you request it by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by calling 877-821-7388 or by e-mailing Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Department, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, by email: SyndProspectus@stifel.com or by telephone: (855) 300-7136.
