RLI Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. reported third quarter 2020 net earnings of $42.4 million ($0.93 per share), compared to $32.3 million ($0.71 per share) for the third quarter of 2019. Operating earnings (1) for the third quarter of 2020 were $19.0 million ($0.42 per share), compared to $25.9 million ($0.57 per share) for the same period in 2019.

Third Quarter

Year to Date

Earnings Per Diluted Share 2020 2019 2020 2019

Net earnings $ 0.93 $ 0.71 $ 1.62 $ 3.06

Operating earnings (1) $ 0.42 $ 0.57 $ 1.84 $ 1.94

(1) See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

Highlights for the quarter included:

Underwriting income (1) of $1.2 million on a combined ratio (1) of 99.5.

of $1.2 million on a combined ratio of 99.5. 9% increase in gross premiums written.

Net favorable development in prior years’ loss reserves, resulting in a $24.8 million net increase in underwriting income.

Losses from Hurricanes Hanna, Isaias, Laura and Sally, resulting in a $33.2 million net decrease in underwriting income.

Book value per share of $24.40, an increase of 13% (inclusive of dividends) from year-end 2019.

“We’ve faced a number of challenges in 2020, including an active hurricane season, which impacted our third quarter results,” said RLI Corp. Chairman & CEO Jonathan E. Michael. “Despite an increase in our combined ratio due to natural catastrophes, we achieved underwriting profitability and grew book value. In particular, our casualty and surety product segments delivered strong results, which drove operating earnings to $0.42 per share. Our financial performance is a testament to RLI’s long-term sustainability, which enables us to be there for customers in their times of need. As always, I want to thank all our associates for their proactive service to our customers during the quarter and throughout the year.”

Underwriting Income

RLI achieved $1.2 million of underwriting income in the third quarter of 2020 on a 99.5 combined ratio, compared to $13.7 million on a 93.5 combined ratio in 2019. Results for both years include net favorable development in prior years’ loss reserves, which totaled $24.8 million and $12.1 million for 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The following table highlights underwriting income and combined ratios by segment for the third quarter.

Underwriting Income(1) Combined Ratio(1) (in millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Casualty $ 14.0 $ 2.4 Casualty 90.2 98.3 Property (19.9 ) 6.2 Property 144.0 85.0 Surety 7.1 5.1 Surety 74.8 82.4 Total $ 1.2 $ 13.7 Total 99.5 93.5

(1) See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

Other Income

Net investment income for the quarter decreased 5.6% to $16.5 million, compared to the same period in 2019. The investment portfolio’s total return was 2.2% for the quarter and 4.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

RLI’s comprehensive earnings were $51.9 million for the quarter ($1.14 per share), compared to $47.7 million ($1.05 per share) for the same quarter in 2019. In addition to net earnings, comprehensive earnings (loss) included after-tax unrealized gains/(losses) from the fixed income portfolio.

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees was $8.7 million for the quarter, compared to $4.0 million from the same period last year. For the third quarter of 2020, $6.2 million of the equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees related to Maui Jim, Inc., a producer of premium sunglasses, and $3.3 related to Prime Holdings Insurance Services, Inc., a specialty insurance company. For the third quarter of 2019, equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees from Maui Jim and Prime was $2.8 million and $1.2 million, respectively.

Dividends Paid in the Third Quarter of 2020

On September 18, 2020, the company paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, the same amount as the prior quarter. RLI’s cumulative dividends total more than $532 million paid over the last five years.

Non-GAAP and Performance Measures

Management has included certain non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measures in presenting the company’s results. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures further explain the company’s results of operations and allow for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the company’s business. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, our definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.

Operating earnings and earnings per share (EPS) from operations consist of our GAAP net earnings adjusted by the net realized gains/(losses), net unrealized gains/(losses) on equity securities and taxes related thereto. Net earnings and net earnings per share are the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and EPS from operations. A reconciliation of the operating earnings and EPS from operations to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the 2020 financial highlights below.

Underwriting income or profit represents the pretax profitability of our insurance operations and is derived by subtracting loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses from net premium earned, which are all GAAP financial measures. The combined ratio, which is derived from components of underwriting income, is a performance measure commonly used by property and casualty insurance companies and is calculated as the sum of loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses, divided by net premiums earned, which are all GAAP measures.

Other News

On July 16, 2020, RLI was named as one of the insurance industry’s top performing companies by Ward Group for the 30th consecutive year. RLI is one of only two property-casualty insurers to be recognized as a Ward’s 50 Top P&C Performer every year since the list’s inception in 1991.

At 10 a.m. central daylight time (CDT) tomorrow, October 22, 2020, RLI management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion through the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cdqjdegu.

Except for historical information, this news release may include forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) including, without limitation, statements reflecting our current expectations about the future performance of our company or our business segments or about future market conditions. These statements are subject to certain risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Various risk factors that could affect future results are listed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019.

About RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries – RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s insurance subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 45 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 24 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

Supplemental disclosure regarding the earnings impact of specific items:

Operating Earnings Per Share 2020 2019 2020 2019 3rd Qtr 3rd Qtr 9 Mos. 9 Mos. Operating Earnings Per Share(1) $ 0.42 $ 0.57 $ 1.84 $ 1.94 Specific items included in operating earnings per share:(2) (3) Net favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves $ 0.34 $ 0.19 $ 0.78 $ 0.68 Net favorable development in property prior years' reserves $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.02 Net favorable development in surety prior years' reserves $ 0.05 $ - $ 0.16 $ 0.12 Net incurred losses related to: Hurricanes Hanna, Isaias, Laura and Sally $ (0.58 ) $ - $ (0.58 ) $ - 2020 storms and civil unrest $ - $ - $ (0.10 ) $ - COVID-19 $ (0.06 ) $ - $ (0.22 ) $ - 2019 and prior catastrophe events $ 0.04 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.12 )

(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures. (2) Includes incentive and profit sharing-related impacts which affected policy acquisition, insurance operating and general corporate expenses. (3) Reserve development reflects changes from previously estimated losses.

RLI CORP 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, SUMMARIZED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net premiums earned $ 216,630 $ 211,255 2.5 % $ 640,946 $ 623,485 2.8 % Net investment income 16,543 17,532 (5.6 ) % 51,238 51,095 0.3 % Net realized gains 1,512 3,211 (52.9 ) % 14,555 17,043 (14.6 ) % Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 28,126 4,906 NM (27,564 ) 47,214 NM Consolidated revenue $ 262,811 $ 236,904 10.9 % $ 679,175 $ 738,837 (8.1 ) % Loss and settlement expenses 127,596 108,990 17.1 % 339,819 307,206 10.6 % Policy acquisition costs 71,032 71,552 (0.7 ) % 213,436 214,586 (0.5 ) % Insurance operating expenses 16,850 16,982 (0.8 ) % 45,137 50,597 (10.8 ) % Interest expense on debt 1,901 1,861 2.1 % 5,701 5,583 2.1 % General corporate expenses 2,668 2,583 3.3 % 6,417 9,142 (29.8 ) % Total expenses $ 220,047 $ 201,968 9.0 % $ 610,510 $ 587,114 4.0 % Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees 8,745 4,011 118.0 % 18,359 17,793 3.2 % Earnings before income taxes $ 51,509 $ 38,947 32.3 % $ 87,024 $ 169,516 (48.7 ) % Income tax expense 9,122 6,623 37.7 % 13,738 31,252 (56.0 ) % Net earnings $ 42,387 $ 32,324 31.1 % $ 73,286 $ 138,264 (47.0 ) % Other comprehensive earnings, net of tax 9,550 15,341 (37.7 ) % 50,090 72,506 (30.9 ) % Comprehensive earnings $ 51,937 $ 47,665 9.0 % $ 123,376 $ 210,770 (41.5 ) % Operating earnings(1): Net earnings $ 42,387 $ 32,324 31.1 % $ 73,286 $ 138,264 (47.0 ) % Less: Realized gains (1,512 ) (3,211 ) (52.9 ) % (14,555 ) (17,043 ) (14.6 ) % Income tax on realized gains 318 674 (52.8 ) % 3,057 3,579 (14.6 ) % Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities (28,126 ) (4,906 ) NM 27,564 (47,214 ) NM Income tax on unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 5,905 1,031 NM (5,789 ) 9,915 NM Operating earnings $ 18,972 $ 25,912 (26.8 ) % $ 83,563 $ 87,501 (4.5 ) % Return on Equity: Net earnings (trailing four quarters) 12.5 % 13.0 % Comprehensive earnings (trailing four quarters) 16.9 % 21.8 % Per Share Data: Diluted: Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's) 45,426 45,349 45,339 45,192 Net earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 0.71 31.0 % $ 1.62 $ 3.06 (47.1 ) % Less: Realized gains (0.03 ) (0.07 ) (57.1 ) % (0.32 ) (0.38 ) (15.8 ) % Income tax on realized gains 0.01 0.01 0.0 % 0.07 0.08 (12.5 ) % Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities (0.62 ) (0.10 ) NM 0.60 (1.04 ) NM Income tax on unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 0.13 0.02 NM (0.13 ) 0.22 NM EPS from operations(1) $ 0.42 $ 0.57 (26.3 ) % $ 1.84 $ 1.94 (5.2 ) % Comprehensive earnings per share $ 1.14 $ 1.05 8.6 % $ 2.72 $ 4.66 (41.6 ) % Cash dividends per share - ordinary $ 0.24 $ 0.23 4.3 % $ 0.71 $ 0.68 4.4 % Net Cash Flow provided by Operations $ 79,471 $ 81,415 (2.4 ) % $ 163,244 $ 186,762 (12.6 ) %

(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures. NM = Not Meaningful

RLI CORP 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 % Change SUMMARIZED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Fixed income, at fair value $ 2,159,795 $ 1,983,086 8.9 % (amortized cost - $2,030,979 at 9/30/20) (amortized cost - $1,915,278 at 12/31/19) Equity securities, at fair value 455,956 460,630 (1.0 ) % (cost - $280,337 at 9/30/20) (cost - $262,131 at 12/31/19) Other invested assets 59,988 70,441 (14.8 ) % Cash and cash equivalents 70,589 46,203 52.8 % Total investments and cash $ 2,746,328 $ 2,560,360 7.3 % Premiums and reinsurance balances receivable 159,427 160,369 (0.6 ) % Ceded unearned premiums 102,902 93,656 9.9 % Reinsurance balances recoverable on unpaid losses 399,960 384,517 4.0 % Deferred policy acquisition costs 89,818 85,044 5.6 % Property and equipment 52,113 53,121 (1.9 ) % Investment in unconsolidated investees 128,154 103,836 23.4 % Goodwill and intangibles 53,821 54,127 (0.6 ) % Other assets 59,978 50,691 18.3 % Total assets $ 3,792,501 $ 3,545,721 7.0 % Unpaid losses and settlement expenses $ 1,686,876 $ 1,574,352 7.1 % Unearned premiums 570,754 540,213 5.7 % Reinsurance balances payable 31,646 25,691 23.2 % Funds held 79,774 83,358 (4.3 ) % Income taxes - deferred 66,008 56,727 16.4 % Bonds payable, long-term debt 149,442 149,302 0.1 % Accrued expenses 46,516 66,626 (30.2 ) % Other liabilities 62,145 54,064 14.9 % Total liabilities $ 2,693,161 $ 2,550,333 5.6 % Shareholders' equity 1,099,340 995,388 10.4 % Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 3,792,501 $ 3,545,721 7.0 % OTHER DATA: Common shares outstanding (in 000's) 45,055 44,869 Book value per share $ 24.40 $ 22.18 10.0 % Closing stock price per share $ 83.73 $ 90.02 (7.0 ) % Statutory surplus $ 1,047,043 $ 1,029,671 1.7 %

RLI CORP 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS UNDERWRITING SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP Casualty Ratios Property Ratios Surety Ratios Total Ratios 2020 Gross premiums written $ 204,008 $ 68,535 $ 30,320 $ 302,863 Net premiums written 157,330 48,895 28,823 235,048 Net premiums earned 143,002 45,380 28,248 216,630 Net loss & settlement expenses 78,076 54.6 % 46,874 103.3 % 2,646 9.4 % 127,596 58.9 % Net operating expenses 50,933 35.6 % 18,457 40.7 % 18,492 65.4 % 87,882 40.6 % Underwriting income (loss) (1) $ 13,993 90.2 % $ (19,951 ) 144.0 % $ 7,110 74.8 % $ 1,152 99.5 % 2019 Gross premiums written $ 183,420 $ 63,406 $ 30,163 $ 276,989 Net premiums written 144,478 47,585 28,649 220,712 Net premiums earned 140,423 41,476 29,356 211,255 Net loss & settlement expenses 86,587 61.7 % 17,404 42.0 % 4,999 17.0 % 108,990 51.6 % Net operating expenses 51,466 36.6 % 17,870 43.0 % 19,198 65.4 % 88,534 41.9 % Underwriting income (loss) (1) $ 2,370 98.3 % $ 6,202 85.0 % $ 5,159 82.4 % $ 13,731 93.5 % Nine Months Ended September 30, GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP Casualty Ratios Property Ratios Surety Ratios Total Ratios 2020 Gross premiums written $ 553,291 $ 194,542 $ 88,015 $ 835,848 Net premiums written 436,621 141,885 83,735 662,241 Net premiums earned 421,637 135,115 84,194 640,946 Net loss & settlement expenses 249,992 59.3 % 84,395 62.5 % 5,432 6.5 % 339,819 53.0 % Net operating expenses 149,242 35.4 % 54,596 40.4 % 54,735 65.0 % 258,573 40.4 % Underwriting income (loss) (1) $ 22,403 94.7 % $ (3,876 ) 102.9 % $ 24,027 71.5 % $ 42,554 93.4 % 2019 Gross premiums written $ 524,650 $ 176,787 $ 89,735 $ 791,172 Net premiums written 423,016 134,018 85,439 642,473 Net premiums earned 415,667 120,194 87,624 623,485 Net loss & settlement expenses 247,162 59.5 % 52,934 44.0 % 7,110 8.1 % 307,206 49.3 % Net operating expenses 153,853 37.0 % 53,248 44.3 % 58,082 66.3 % 265,183 42.5 % Underwriting income (loss) (1) $ 14,652 96.5 % $ 14,012 88.3 % $ 22,432 74.4 % $ 51,096 91.8 %

(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

