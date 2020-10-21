SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 EPS of $0.19 Per Share; and FFO of $1.75 Per Share

Retail

Overall (1)

2Q 2020 96.6% 71.5% 91.8%

3Q 2020 96.9% 70.0% 92.6%

October 2020 (2) 93.6% 70.9% 90.3%

(1) Includes garage, suburban and residential properties

(2) Through October 20th 2020. The October collection rate is ahead of the September collection rate as of the same day of the month.

Same-store cash net operating income, or NOI, including our share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased by 2.1% for the third quarter and 8.4% for the first nine months of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Excluding lease termination income and free rent to Viacom at 1515 Broadway, same-store cash NOI decreased 3.2% for the third quarter and 0.2% for the first nine months of 2020.

Signed 33 Manhattan office leases covering 187,469 square feet in the third quarter of 2020 and 98 Manhattan office leases covering 783,625 square feet in the first nine months of 2020. The mark-to-market on signed Manhattan office leases was 6.7% lower for the third quarter and 1.8% higher for the first nine months than the previous fully escalated rents on the same spaces.

Topped out concrete at 185 Broadway, a 34-story mixed use building, which is the first project to be built in lower Manhattan under the Affordable Housing New York Program. Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the project is currently on schedule and under budget.

Manhattan same-store office occupancy was 94.2% as of September 30, 2020, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced, as compared to 95.2% as of June 30, 2020 and 95.0% as of September 30, 2019.

Investing Highlights

Completed the capitalization of the 100% pre-committed development for Pace University at 126 Nassau Street by entering into a partnership with Meritz Alternative Investment Management, which now holds an 80% interest in a new joint venture, and closing on a $125.0 million construction facility. The Company retained a 20% interest in the new joint venture and oversight of the development.

Along with our joint venture partner, closed on the previously announced sale of 400 East 58th Street for a sale price of $62.0 million. The transaction generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $19.8 million and a gain on sale of $8.9 million.

During the third quarter and through the date of this release, generated $122.1 million of cash through the sale of two DPE positions.

Financing Highlights

Closed on a new $600.0 million construction facility for 410 Tenth Avenue, replacing the previous $465.0 million construction facility that was put in place in 2019. At closing, the new 5-year facility returned $33.9 million of capital to the Company that was previously invested into the project and will fund all future capital through completion.

Summary

SL Green Realty Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE: SLG) today reported net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $13.9 million, or $0.19 per share, as compared to net income of $33.2 million, or $0.40 per share, for the same quarter in 2019.

The Company also reported net income attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $185.1 million, or $2.44 per share, as compared to net income of $238.1 million, or $2.87 per share, for the same period in 2019.

The Company reported FFO for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $135.5 million, or $1.75 per share, which includes $24.3 million of income derived from a legal settlement, offset by $4.1 million of related costs, equating to $0.26 per share, partially offset by $9.0 million, or $0.12 per share, of losses related to certain debt and preferred equity ("DPE") investments that were sold. FFO for the same period in 2019 was $151.4 million, or $1.75 per share.

The Company also reported FFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $443.6 million, or $5.54 per share, $24.3 million of income derived from a legal settlement, offset by $4.1 million of related costs, equating to $0.25 per share, offset by $27.0 million, or $0.34 per share, of losses related to the sale of certain DPE investments and reserves against the Company’s retained DPE portfolio. FFO for the same period in 2019 was $458.1 million, or $5.25 per share.

All per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis.

Operating and Leasing Activity

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported consolidated revenues and operating income of $249.8 million and $120.4 million, respectively, compared to $313.6 million and $162.1 million, respectively, for the same period in 2019.

To date, the Company has collected gross tenant billings, including rent and other billable expenses, as follows:

Office Retail Overall (1) 2Q 2020 96.6% 71.5% 91.8% 3Q 2020 96.9% 70.0% 92.6% October 2020 (2) 93.6% 70.9% 90.3% (1) Includes garage, suburban and residential properties (2) Through October 20th 2020. The October collection rate is ahead of the September collection rate as of the same day of the month.

Same-store cash NOI, including our share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures increased by 2.1% for the third quarter, and decreased 3.2% excluding lease termination income and free rent to Viacom at 1515 Broadway, as compared to the same period in 2019.

Same-store cash NOI, including our share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased by 8.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and decreased 0.2% excluding lease termination income and free rent given to Viacom at 1515 Broadway, as compared to the same period in 2019.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company signed 33 office leases in its Manhattan portfolio totaling 187,469 square feet. Twenty-seven leases comprising 133,543 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $66.16 per rentable square foot, representing a 6.7% decrease over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces. The average lease term on the Manhattan office leases signed in the third quarter was 5.3 years and average tenant concessions were 4.7 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $19.33 per rentable square foot.

During the first nine months of 2020, the Company signed 98 office leases in its Manhattan portfolio totaling 783,625 square feet. Seventy-seven leases comprising 541,451 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $70.56 per rentable square foot, representing a 1.8% increase over the previously fully escalated rents on the same office spaces. The average lease term on the Manhattan office leases signed in the first nine months of 2020 was 7 years and average tenant concessions were 3.5 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $19.64 per rentable square foot.

Occupancy in the Company's Manhattan same-store office portfolio was 94.2% as of September 30, 2020, inclusive of 248,577 square feet of leases signed but not yet commenced, as compared to 95.2% as of June 30, 2020 and 95.0% as of September 30, 2019.

Significant leases that were signed in the third quarter included:

Renewal with H Work, LLC for 22,859 square feet at 100 Church Street, for 4.0 years;

Renewal with Bond New York Real Estate Corp for 17,320 square feet at 810 Seventh Avenue, for 5.0 years;

New lease with Hodges Ward Elliott for 12,692 square feet at One Vanderbilt Avenue, for 10.0 years; and

New lease with Kreindler & Kreindler LLP for 10,078 square feet at 485 Lexington Avenue, for 10.4 years.

Investment Activity

To date in 2020, the Company has repurchased a combined 6.5 million shares of common stock and units of its Operating Partnership, or OP units, under the previously announced $3.0 billion share repurchase plan, at an average price of $63.42 per share/unit, including 0.8 million shares of common stock and OP units at an average price of $48.17 per share/unit repurchased during the third quarter and through early October of 2020. Since inception of the program, the Company has repurchased a total of 29.0 million shares of its common stock under the program and redeemed 1.0 million OP units, allowing the Company to save approximately $106.2 million of common dividends and distributions on an annualized basis. The average price of total share repurchases and OP Unit redemptions to date is $88.63 per share/unit.

In September, the Company completed the capitalization of the 100% pre-committed development for Pace University at 126 Nassau Street by entering into a partnership with Meritz Alternative Investment Management, which now holds an 80% interest in a new joint venture, and closing on a $125.0 million construction facility. The Company retained a 20% interest in the new joint venture and oversight of the development.

In September, the Company, along with our joint venture partner closed on the previously announced sale of 400 East 58th Street for a sale price of $62.0 million. The Company acquired the 126-unit residential building in the Sutton Place neighborhood of Manhattan in 2012 as part of an eight-building portfolio of retail and multi-family properties. The transaction generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $19.8 million and a gain on sale of $8.9 million.

Debt and Preferred Equity Investment Activity

The carrying value of the Company’s DPE portfolio decreased to $1.18 billion at September 30, 2020, including $1.15 billion of investments at a weighted average current yield of 7.1%, or 9.03% excluding the effect of investments on non-accrual, that are classified in the debt and preferred equity line item on the balance sheet, and mortgage investments aggregating $0.03 billion at a weighted average current yield of 6.5% that are included in other balance sheet line items for accounting purposes.

During the third quarter and through the date of this release, the Company generated $122.1 million of cash through the sale of two DPE positions, including the sale of a $61.5 million junior mortgage loan that closed on October 1, 2020.

Financing Activity

In August, the Company closed on a $600.0 million construction facility for 410 Tenth Avenue, the Company’s 636,000 square foot office redevelopment anchored by Amazon and First Republic Bank. At closing, the new 5-year facility returned $33.9 million of capital to the Company that was previously invested into the project and will fund all future capital through completion. This facility bears interest at a floating rate of 2.25% over LIBOR and replaces the previous $465.0 million construction facility that was put in place in 2019.

Dividends

In the third quarter of 2020, the Company declared:

Three monthly dividends on its outstanding common stock totaling $0.885 per share in the aggregate, which were paid on August 17, September 15 and October 15, 2020, equating to an annualized dividend of $3.54 per share of common stock; and

quarterly dividends on its outstanding 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.40625 per share for the period July 15, 2020 through and including October 14, 2020, which was paid on October 15, 2020 and is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $1.625 per share.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast

The Company's executive management team, led by Marc Holliday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm ET to discuss the financial results.

The supplemental data will be available prior to the quarterly conference call in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at https://slgreen.com/ under “Financial Reports.”

The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at https://slgreen.com/ under “Presentations & Webcasts”. The conference may also be accessed by dialing toll-free (877) 312-8765 or international (419) 386-0002, and using passcode 3497478.

A replay of the call will be available 7 days after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 using passcode 3497478. A webcast replay will also be available in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at https://slgreen.com/ under “Presentations & Webcasts”.

Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 29.2 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 10.3 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

To be added to the Company's distribution list or to obtain the latest news releases and other Company information, please visit our website at www.slgreen.com or contact Investor Relations at (212) 594-2700.

Disclaimers

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

During the quarterly conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this release and in the Company’s Supplemental Package.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including the statements herein under the section entitled "Guidance". These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties related to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and the duration and impact it will have on our business and the industry as a whole and the other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

SL GREEN REALTY CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Rental revenue, net $ 173,536 $ 215,447 $ 543,140 $ 644,566 Escalation and reimbursement 21,979 32,581 70,892 88,539 Investment income 22,988 51,518 101,464 153,167 Other income 31,341 14,088 102,350 44,641 Total revenues 249,844 313,634 817,846 930,913 Expenses: Operating expenses, including related party expenses of $2,801 and $9,289 in 2020 and $5,460 and $13,575 in 2019 45,910 59,847 140,673 175,862 Real estate taxes 43,522 49,626 131,805 143,008 Operating lease rent 6,973 8,295 22,171 24,891 Interest expense, net of interest income 23,536 48,112 91,100 145,797 Amortization of deferred financing costs 3,151 3,112 8,312 8,566 Depreciation and amortization 92,516 70,464 256,736 208,268 Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries 8,957 — 27,018 — Transaction related costs 45 44 483 360 Marketing, general and administrative 23,602 23,841 66,682 75,300 Total expenses 248,212 263,341 744,980 782,052 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (432 ) (9,864 ) (15,445 ) (22,644 ) Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate — — — 76,181 Purchase price and other fair value adjustment — 3,799 — 69,389 Gain on sale of real estate, net 26,104 3,541 163,624 2,492 Depreciable real estate reserves (6,627 ) (7,047 ) (6,627 ) (7,047 ) Net income 20,677 40,722 214,418 267,232 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (802 ) (1,719 ) (10,073 ) (12,306 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in other partnerships (414 ) 624 (1,145 ) 2,524 Preferred unit distributions (1,864 ) (2,732 ) (6,883 ) (8,185 ) Net income attributable to SL Green 17,597 36,895 196,317 249,265 Perpetual preferred stock dividends (3,738 ) (3,738 ) (11,213 ) (11,213 ) Net income attributable to SL Green common stockholders $ 13,859 $ 33,157 $ 185,104 $ 238,052 Earnings Per Share (EPS) Net income per share (Basic) $ 0.19 $ 0.40 $ 2.44 $ 2.87 Net income per share (Diluted) $ 0.19 $ 0.40 $ 2.44 $ 2.87 Funds From Operations (FFO) FFO per share (Basic) $ 1.75 $ 1.75 $ 5.55 $ 5.26 FFO per share (Diluted) $ 1.75 $ 1.75 $ 5.54 $ 5.25 Basic ownership interest Weighted average REIT common shares for net income per share 73,258 82,292 75,759 82,855 Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests 4,029 4,258 4,123 4,283 Basic weighted average shares and units outstanding 77,287 86,550 79,882 87,138 Diluted ownership interest Weighted average REIT common share and common share equivalents 73,462 82,456 75,962 83,026 Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests 4,029 4,258 4,123 4,283 Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 77,491 86,714 80,085 87,309

SL GREEN REALTY CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets (Unaudited) Commercial real estate properties, at cost: Land and land interests $ 1,639,118 $ 1,751,544 Building and improvements 5,483,155 5,154,990 Building leasehold and improvements 1,442,251 1,433,793 Right of use asset - financing leases 75,711 47,445 Right of use asset - operating leases 381,255 396,795 9,021,490 8,784,567 Less: accumulated depreciation (2,260,247 ) (2,060,560 ) 6,761,243 6,724,007 Assets held for sale — 391,664 Cash and cash equivalents 221,404 166,070 Restricted cash 83,045 75,360 Investment in marketable securities 27,734 29,887 Tenant and other receivables, net of allowance of $22,387 and $12,369 in 2020 and 2019, respectively 72,806 43,968 Related party receivables 31,936 21,121 Deferred rents receivable, net of allowance of $19,569 and $12,477 in 2020 and 2019, respectively 304,673 283,011 Debt and preferred equity investments, net of discounts and deferred origination fees of $12,031 and $14,562 and allowances of $19,010 and $1,750 in 2020 and 2019, respectively 1,153,363 1,580,306 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 2,946,673 2,912,842 Deferred costs, net 206,289 205,283 Other assets 514,873 332,801 Total assets $ 12,324,039 $ 12,766,320 Liabilities Mortgages and other loans payable $ 2,424,721 $ 2,211,883 Revolving credit facility 190,000 240,000 Unsecured term loan 1,500,000 1,500,000 Unsecured notes 1,252,128 1,502,837 Deferred financing costs, net (47,677 ) (46,583 ) Total debt, net of deferred financing costs 5,319,172 5,408,137 Accrued interest payable 23,438 22,148 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 152,983 166,905 Deferred revenue 117,615 114,052 Lease liability - financing leases 174,983 44,448 Lease liability - operating leases 358,419 381,671 Dividend and distributions payable 25,486 79,282 Security deposits 56,212 62,252 Liabilities related to assets held for sale — — Junior subordinate deferrable interest debentures held by trusts that issued trust preferred securities 100,000 100,000 Other liabilities 306,077 177,080 Total liabilities 6,634,385 6,555,975 Commitments and contingencies — — Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership 353,480 409,862 Preferred units 202,169 283,285 Equity Stockholders’ equity: Series I Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, $25.00 liquidation preference, 9,200 issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 221,932 221,932 Common stock, $0.01 par value 160,000 shares authorized, 74,095 and 80,257 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (including 1,055 held in Treasury at both September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 741 803 Additional paid-in capital 3,998,516 4,286,395 Treasury stock at cost (124,049 ) (124,049 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (76,200 ) (28,485 ) Retained earnings 1,035,172 1,084,719 Total SL Green Realty Corp. stockholders’ equity 5,056,112 5,441,315 Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships 77,893 75,883 Total equity 5,134,005 5,517,198 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,324,039 $ 12,766,320

SL GREEN REALTY CORP. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation: 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to SL Green common stockholders $ 13,859 $ 33,157 $ 185,104 $ 238,052 Add: Depreciation and amortization 92,516 70,464 256,736 208,268 Joint venture depreciation and noncontrolling interest adjustments 47,884 47,674 149,309 145,202 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,216 1,095 11,218 9,782 Less: Gain on sale of real estate, net 26,104 3,541 163,624 2,492 Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate — — — 76,181 Purchase price and other fair value adjustments — 3,799 — 69,389 Depreciable real estate reserves (6,627 ) (7,047 ) (6,627 ) (7,047 ) Depreciation on non-rental real estate assets 538 740 1,797 2,193 FFO attributable to SL Green common stockholders $ 135,460 $ 151,357 $ 443,573 $ 458,096 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Operating income and Same-store NOI Reconciliation: 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 20,677 $ 40,722 $ 214,418 $ 267,232 Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate — — — (76,181 ) Purchase price and other fair value adjustments — (3,799 ) — (69,389 ) Gain on sale of real estate, net (26,104 ) (3,541 ) (163,624 ) (2,492 ) Depreciable real estate reserves 6,627 7,047 6,627 7,047 Depreciation and amortization 92,516 70,464 256,736 208,268 Interest expense, net of interest income 23,536 48,112 91,100 145,797 Amortization of deferred financing costs 3,151 3,112 8,312 8,566 Operating income 120,403 162,117 413,569 488,848 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures 432 9,864 15,445 22,644 Marketing, general and administrative expense 23,602 23,841 66,682 75,300 Transaction related costs, net 45 44 483 360 Investment income (22,988 ) (51,518 ) (101,464 ) (153,167 ) Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries 8,957 — 27,018 — Non-building revenue (192 ) (7,268 ) (3,982 ) (16,413 ) Net operating income (NOI) 130,259 137,080 417,751 417,572 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (432 ) (9,864 ) (15,445 ) (22,644 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization 49,534 46,557 141,625 142,861 SLG share of unconsolidated JV interest expense, net of interest income 34,128 38,295 102,619 115,983 SLG share of unconsolidated JV amortization of deferred financing costs 2,232 1,505 5,612 4,664 SLG share of unconsolidated JV loss on early extinguishment of debt — 258 — 258 SLG share of unconsolidated JV investment income (314 ) (314 ) (931 ) (3,017 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV non-building revenue (2,425 ) (1,215 ) (4,025 ) (1,926 ) NOI including SLG share of unconsolidated JVs 212,982 212,302 647,206 653,751 NOI from other properties/affiliates (40,984 ) (29,496 ) (108,424 ) (108,742 ) Same-Store NOI 171,998 182,806 538,782 545,009 Ground lease straight-line adjustment 383 514 1,197 1,542 Joint Venture ground lease straight-line adjustment 232 242 826 977 Straight-line and free rent (3,391 ) (4,069 ) (3,978 ) (14,613 ) Amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net (1,298 ) (1,188 ) (5,228 ) (3,625 ) Joint Venture straight-line and free rent (3,625 ) (17,071 ) (13,756 ) (49,504 ) Joint Venture amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net (3,810 ) (4,122 ) (11,448 ) (12,632 ) Same-store cash NOI $ 160,489 $ 157,112 $ 506,395 $ 467,154

SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - DISCLOSURES

Funds from Operations (FFO)

FFO is a widely recognized non-GAAP financial measure of REIT performance. The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The revised White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in April 2002, and subsequently amended, defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of properties, and real estate related impairment charges, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

The Company presents FFO because it considers it an important supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance and believes that it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, particularly those that own and operate commercial office properties. The Company also uses FFO as one of several criteria to determine performance-based bonuses for members of its senior management. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization unique to real estate, gains and losses from property dispositions, and real estate related impairment charges, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the Company’s liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the Company’s cash needs, including the Company's ability to make cash distributions.

Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)

FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as FFO plus non-real estate depreciation, allowance for straight line credit loss, adjustment for straight line operating lease rent, non-cash deferred compensation, and a pro-rata adjustment for FAD from the Company's unconsolidated JVs, less straight line rental income, free rent net of amortization, second cycle tenant improvement and leasing costs, and recurring building improvements.

FAD is not intended to represent cash flow for the period and is not indicative of cash flow provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. FAD is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure with respect to liquidity because the Company believes it provides useful information regarding the Company’s ability to fund its dividends. Because all companies do not calculate FAD the same way, the presentation of FAD may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. FAD does not represent cash flow from operating, investing and finance activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company’s liquidity.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre)

EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures.

The Company presents EBITDAre because the Company believes that EBITDAre, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company’s ability to incur and service debt. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company’s liquidity.

Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI

NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as operating income before transaction related costs, gains/losses on early extinguishment of debt, marketing general and administrative expenses and non-real estate revenue. Cash NOI is also a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by subtracting free rent (net of amortization), straight-line rent, and the amortization of acquired above and below-market leases from NOI, while adding operating lease straight-line adjustment and the allowance for straight-line tenant credit loss.

The Company presents NOI and Cash NOI because the Company believes that these measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and reconciliations, provide investors with meaningful information regarding the operating performance of properties. When operating performance is compared across multiple periods, the investor is provided with information not immediately apparent from net income that is determined in accordance with GAAP. NOI and Cash NOI provide information on trends in the revenue generated and expenses incurred in operating the Company's properties, unaffected by the cost of leverage, straight-line adjustments, depreciation, amortization, and other net income components. The Company uses these metrics internally as performance measures. None of these measures is an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) and same-store performance should not be considered an alternative to GAAP net income performance.

Coverage Ratios

The Company presents fixed charge and debt service coverage ratios to provide a measure of the Company’s financial flexibility to service current debt amortization, interest expense and operating lease rent from current cash net operating income. These coverage ratios represent a common measure of the Company’s ability to service fixed cash payments; however, these ratios are not used as an alternative to cash flow from operating, financing and investing activities (determined in accordance with GAAP).

SLG-EARN

Source: SL Green Realty Corp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005990/en/