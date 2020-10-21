First Internet Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

“We generated record net income in the quarter, driven by very strong revenue growth, an improvement in net interest margin, and moderate loan growth. We are very pleased with our ability to navigate the challenges imposed by the pandemic and deliver for our customers and shareholders,” said David Becker, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, we continued to experience a significant reduction in loan deferrals, and by quarter-end, over 99% of our borrowers who needed payment relief early in the pandemic had resumed making payments. We are proud to support our customers in their time of need and are glad that nearly all have been able to return to their normal payment schedules in such short order.

First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (the “Bank”), announced today financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2020. Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was a record $8.4 million, or $0.86 diluted earnings per share. This compares to net income of $3.9 million, or $0.40 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020, and net income of $6.3 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019.

“Our direct-to-consumer mortgage business had a record quarter, almost tripling revenue compared to the second quarter. We capitalized on the ongoing market strength created by historically low mortgage rates, and our mortgage pipeline remains strong heading into the fourth quarter. Furthermore, our SBA business gained additional traction during the quarter, as our accelerated national expansion contributed to increased loan production and higher gain-on-sale revenue. Our SBA pipeline is robust, and we anticipate driving increased fee income in the quarters to come as this government-guaranteed lending business continues to ramp-up.”

Mr. Becker concluded, “As always, I would like to thank the entire First Internet team for their very hard work in delivering record revenue and earnings performance during these challenging times. Our employees are the key to our success, and we are proud of the strong culture and workplace environment we have created. First Internet was recognized for the seventh consecutive year on The Indianapolis Star’s 'Top Workplaces in Central Indiana' list, placing in the top ten in the medium-sized company category.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $16.2 million, compared to $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, and $15.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. On a fully-taxable equivalent basis, net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $17.7 million, compared to $15.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, and $16.8 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Total interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $32.8 million, a decrease of 4.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2020, and a decrease of 13.1% compared to the third quarter of 2019. On a fully-taxable equivalent basis, total interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $34.2 million, a decrease of 4.2% compared to the second quarter of 2020, and a decrease of 13.0% compared to the third quarter of 2019. The decline in total interest income compared to the second quarter of 2020 was driven primarily by a decrease in income from the securities portfolio due to accelerated premium amortization and continued declines in short term interest rate indices.

Total interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $16.5 million, a decrease of 16.6%, compared to the second quarter of 2020, and a decrease of 26.4% compared to the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in total interest expense compared to the linked quarter was due primarily to a 43 bp decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The decrease in deposit costs reflects a continued decline in the rates paid on interest-bearing deposits as well as a shift in the deposit mix due to the growth in money market accounts.

During the third quarter of 2020, the cost of money market deposits decreased by 56 bps while the average balance of these deposits grew $206.2 million, or 18.9%. Furthermore, the cost of certificates and brokered deposits decreased 22 bps and average balances decreased $222.3 million, or 11.1%. During the third quarter, new certificates and brokered deposits were originated at a weighted average cost of 84 bps while maturing deposits had a weighted average cost of 225 bps; a difference of 141 bps.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) improved to 1.53% for the third quarter of 2020, up from 1.37% for the second quarter of 2020 and relatively stable with 1.54% for the third quarter of 2019. Fully-taxable equivalent NIM (“FTE NIM”) increased by 17 bps to 1.67% for the third quarter of 2020, up from 1.50% for the second quarter of 2020 and relatively stable with 1.70% for the third quarter of 2019. The increases in NIM and FTE NIM compared to the linked quarter were driven primarily by lower interest-bearing deposit costs, which more than offset the impact of the lower interest rate environment on interest-earning asset yields and the continued effect of elevated cash balances.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $12.5 million, compared to $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase compared to the linked quarter was driven primarily by an increase in revenue from mortgage banking activities and gain on sale of loans. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $9.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, increasing $6.2 million, or 182.6%, compared to the prior quarter on increased loan sale volume and higher margins as mortgage interest rates continued to decline during the quarter. Gain on sale of loans totaled $2.0 million for the quarter, increasing $1.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2020 driven by a higher amount of U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) 7(a) guaranteed loan sales in the quarter as well as a gain on the sale of a portfolio of single tenant lease financing loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $16.4 million, compared to $13.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $11.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase from the second quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a $2.1 million write-down of two legacy commercial OREO properties and a $1.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits but was partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in other expense and a $0.3 million decrease in consulting and professional fees. The higher salaries and employee benefits expense was due mainly to higher incentive compensation related to the increased mortgage production as well as an increase in headcount and incentive compensation in the Company’s small business lending division.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $1.4 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 14.2%, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to an income tax benefit of $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 and a $0.4 million expense and an effective tax rate of 6.6% for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in income taxes during the quarter was due primarily to the increase in pre-tax earnings driven by a higher proportion of taxable revenue from mortgage banking and gain on sale of loans.

Loans and Credit Quality

Total loans as of September 30, 2020 were $3.0 billion, an increase of $39.2 million, or 1.3%, compared to June 30, 2020, and an increase of $131.6 million, or 4.6%, compared to September 30, 2019. Total commercial loan balances were $2.4 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $56.2 million, or 2.4%, compared to June 30, 2020 and an increase of $248.7 million, or 11.3%, compared to September 30, 2019. Compared to the linked quarter, the growth in commercial loan balances was driven largely by production in healthcare finance and construction lending as businesses resumed operations following limited activity in the second quarter.

Total consumer loan balances were $507.7 million as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of $15.3 million, or 2.9%, compared to June 30, 2020 and a decrease of $134.4 million, or 20.9%, compared to September 30, 2019. The decline in consumer loan balances from June 30, 2020 was due primarily to increased prepayment activity across the portfolio.

Total delinquencies 30 days or more past due decreased to 0.22% of total loans as of September 30, 2020, down from 0.25% as of June 30, 2020 and up from 0.13% as of September 30, 2019. Overall credit quality remained relatively stable as nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.32% as of September 30, 2020, compared to 0.28% at June 30, 2020 and 0.20% as of September 30, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.89% as of September 30, 2020, or 0.91% when excluding SBA PPP loans, compared to 0.82% as of June 30, 2020 and 0.75% as of September 30, 2019. During the quarter, the Company continued to make additional adjustments to qualitative factors in its allowance model to reflect the continued economic uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, both the amount of the allowance for loan losses and the allowance as a percentage of total loans increased compared to June 30, 2020.

Net charge-offs of $0.1 million were recognized during the third quarter of 2020, resulting in net charge-offs to average loans of 0.01%, as compared to 0.12% in the second quarter of 2020 and 0.15% in the third quarter of 2019. The provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2020 was $2.5 million, consistent with the second quarter of 2020 and down from $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Capital

As of September 30, 2020, total shareholders’ equity was $318.1 million, an increase of $10.4 million, or 3.4%, compared to June 30, 2020, due primarily to the net income earned during the quarter and an increase in the after-tax valuations of the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio and cash flow hedges. Book value per common share increased to $32.46 as of September 30, 2020, up from $31.40 as of June 30, 2020 and $30.30 as of September 30, 2019. Tangible book value per common share increased to $31.98, up from $30.92 and $29.82, each as of the same reference dates.

The following table presents the Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory and other capital ratios as of September 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020 Company Bank Total shareholders' equity to assets 7.34% 8.12% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 7.24% 8.02% Tier 1 leverage ratio 2 7.72% 8.50% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 2 11.13% 12.27% Tier 1 capital ratio 2 11.13% 12.27% Total risk-based capital ratio 2 14.38% 13.17% 1 This information represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, see the section below entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." 2 Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary pending filing of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory reports.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE, net interest margin – FTE, allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax provision (benefit), adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on shareholders’ equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted effective income tax rate are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the table at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

First Internet Bancorp

Summary Financial Information (unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Net income $ 8,411 $ 3,932 $ 6,326 $ 18,362 $ 18,143 Per share and share information Earnings per share - basic $ 0.86 $ 0.40 $ 0.63 $ 1.87 $ 1.79 Earnings per share - diluted 0.86 0.40 0.63 1.87 1.79 Dividends declared per share 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.18 0.18 Book value per common share 32.46 31.40 30.30 32.46 30.30 Tangible book value per common share 1 31.98 30.92 29.82 31.98 29.82 Common shares outstanding 9,800,569 9,799,047 9,741,800 9,800,569 9,741,800 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 9,773,175 9,768,227 9,979,603 9,825,683 10,114,303 Diluted 9,773,224 9,768,227 9,980,612 9,827,182 10,116,507 Performance ratios Return on average assets 0.78 % 0.37 % 0.63 % 0.58 % 0.64 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.67 % 5.15 % 8.40 % 7.90 % 8.20 % Return on average tangible common equity 1 10.83 % 5.23 % 8.53 % 8.02 % 8.33 % Net interest margin 1.53 % 1.37 % 1.54 % 1.47 % 1.70 % Net interest margin - FTE 1,2 1.67 % 1.50 % 1.70 % 1.61 % 1.87 % Capital ratios 3 Total shareholders' equity to assets 7.34 % 7.12 % 7.21 % 7.34 % 7.21 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 7.24 % 7.01 % 7.10 % 7.24 % 7.10 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.72 % 7.49 % 7.66 % 7.72 % 7.66 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.13 % 10.94 % 10.93 % 11.13 % 10.93 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.13 % 10.94 % 10.93 % 11.13 % 10.93 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.38 % 14.13 % 14.17 % 14.38 % 14.17 % Asset quality Nonperforming loans $ 9,774 $ 8,195 $ 5,783 $ 9,774 $ 5,783 Nonperforming assets 9,782 10,304 8,497 9,782 8,497 Nonperforming loans to loans 0.32 % 0.28 % 0.20 % 0.32 % 0.20 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.21 % Allowance for loan losses to: Loans 0.89 % 0.82 % 0.75 % 0.89 % 0.75 % Loans, excluding PPP loans 1 0.91 % 0.84 % 0.75 % 0.91 % 0.75 % Nonperforming loans 275.4 % 298.5 % 374.9 % 275.4 % 374.9 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.01 % 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.06 % 0.08 % Average balance sheet information Loans $ 2,996,641 $ 2,943,165 $ 2,865,258 $ 2,957,116 $ 2,838,685 Total securities 633,552 657,622 561,780 640,659 547,940 Other earning assets 552,058 594,296 469,454 520,875 322,544 Total interest-earning assets 4,216,634 4,241,690 3,933,315 4,161,245 3,735,286 Total assets 4,307,819 4,330,174 4,015,433 4,246,201 3,817,408 Noninterest-bearing deposits 75,901 73,758 43,972 70,060 43,035 Interest-bearing deposits 3,279,621 3,270,720 3,031,095 3,213,372 2,880,701 Total deposits 3,355,522 3,344,478 3,075,067 3,283,432 2,923,736 Shareholders' equity 313,611 306,868 298,782 310,506 295,963 1 Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below 2 On a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a 21% tax rate 3 Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary pending filing of the Company's regulatory reports

First Internet Bancorp

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

Amounts in thousands September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 5,804 $ 7,016 $ 6,283 Interest-bearing deposits 482,649 491,603 410,119 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 528,311 589,017 544,742 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 68,254 68,295 46,807 Loans held-for-sale 76,208 38,813 41,119 Loans 3,012,914 2,973,674 2,881,272 Allowance for loan losses (26,917 ) (24,465 ) (21,683 ) Net loans 2,985,997 2,949,209 2,859,589 Accrued interest receivable 17,768 21,093 16,652 Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis stock 25,650 25,650 25,650 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 37,714 37,474 36,764 Premises and equipment, net 31,262 23,939 14,512 Goodwill 4,687 4,687 4,687 Servicing asset 2,818 2,522 - Other real estate owned - 2,065 2,619 Accrued income and other assets 66,502 63,217 85,948 Total assets $ 4,333,624 $ 4,324,600 $ 4,095,491 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 86,088 $ 82,864 $ 50,560 Interest-bearing deposits 3,286,303 3,297,925 3,097,682 Total deposits 3,372,391 3,380,789 3,148,242 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 514,914 514,913 514,908 Subordinated debt 69,758 69,681 69,452 Accrued interest payable 1,249 1,073 2,635 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 57,210 50,433 65,114 Total liabilities 4,015,522 4,016,889 3,800,351 Shareholders' equity Voting common stock 220,951 220,418 219,013 Retained earnings 116,241 108,431 93,182 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,090 ) (21,138 ) (17,055 ) Total shareholders' equity 318,102 307,711 295,140 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,333,624 $ 4,324,600 $ 4,095,491

First Internet Bancorp

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Interest income Loans $ 29,560 $ 29,730 $ 30,594 $ 89,698 $ 90,654 Securities - taxable 2,240 3,276 3,468 9,135 10,332 Securities - non-taxable 381 457 639 1,410 1,991 Other earning assets 569 759 2,993 2,973 6,560 Total interest income 32,750 34,222 37,694 103,216 109,537 Interest expense Deposits 12,428 15,763 18,363 45,399 50,896 Other borrowed funds 4,090 4,033 4,087 12,141 11,048 Total interest expense 16,518 19,796 22,450 57,540 61,944 Net interest income 16,232 14,426 15,244 45,676 47,593 Provision for loan losses 2,509 2,491 2,824 6,461 5,498 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,723 11,935 12,420 39,215 42,095 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 224 182 211 618 672 Loan servicing revenue 274 255 - 780 - Loan servicing asset revaluation (103 ) (90 ) - (372 ) - Mortgage banking activities 9,630 3,408 4,307 16,706 8,588 Gain on sale of loans 2,033 762 523 4,596 353 Gain (loss) on sale of securities 98 - - 139 (458 ) Other 339 456 517 1,212 2,229 Total noninterest income 12,495 4,973 5,558 23,679 11,384 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 9,533 7,789 6,883 25,096 19,846 Marketing, advertising and promotion 426 411 456 1,212 1,391 Consulting and professional fees 614 932 778 2,723 2,427 Data processing 388 339 381 1,102 1,026 Loan expenses 408 399 247 1,406 853 Premises and equipment 1,568 1,602 1,506 4,795 4,503 Deposit insurance premium 440 435 - 1,360 1,302 Write-down of other real estate owned 2,065 - - 2,065 - Other 970 1,337 952 3,383 2,673 Total noninterest expense 16,412 13,244 11,203 43,142 34,021 Income before income taxes 9,806 3,664 6,775 19,752 19,458 Income tax provision (benefit) 1,395 (268 ) 449 1,390 1,315 Net income $ 8,411 $ 3,932 $ 6,326 $ 18,362 $ 18,143 Per common share data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.86 $ 0.40 $ 0.63 $ 1.87 $ 1.79 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.40 $ 0.63 $ 1.87 $ 1.79 Dividends declared per share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 All periods presented have been reclassified to conform to the current period classification.

First Internet Bancorp

Average Balances and Rates (unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest /

Dividends Yield /

Cost Average

Balance Interest /

Dividends Yield /

Cost Average

Balance Interest /

Dividends Yield /

Cost Assets Interest-earning assets Loans, including loans held-for-sale 1 $ 3,031,024 $ 29,560 3.88 % $ 2,989,772 $ 29,730 4.00 % $ 2,902,081 $ 30,594 4.18 % Securities - taxable 539,154 2,240 1.65 % 560,947 3,276 2.35 % 462,490 $ 3,468 2.97 % Securities - non-taxable 94,398 381 1.61 % 96,675 457 1.90 % 99,290 $ 639 2.55 % Other earning assets 552,058 569 0.41 % 594,296 759 0.51 % 469,454 $ 2,993 2.53 % Total interest-earning assets 4,216,634 32,750 3.09 % 4,241,690 34,222 3.24 % 3,933,315 37,694 3.80 % Allowance for loan losses (25,347 ) (23,388 ) (20,050 ) Noninterest-earning assets 116,532 111,872 102,168 Total assets $ 4,307,819 $ 4,330,174 $ 4,015,433 Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 154,275 $ 228 0.59 % $ 137,487 $ 237 0.69 % $ 126,130 $ 233 0.73 % Savings accounts 45,466 79 0.69 % 37,204 92 0.99 % 32,434 91 1.11 % Money market accounts 1,295,249 2,442 0.75 % 1,089,063 3,541 1.31 % 639,181 3,261 2.02 % Certificates and brokered deposits 1,784,631 9,679 2.16 % 2,006,966 11,893 2.38 % 2,233,350 14,778 2.63 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,279,621 12,428 1.51 % 3,270,720 15,763 1.94 % 3,031,095 18,363 2.40 % Other borrowed funds 584,634 4,090 2.78 % 584,543 4,033 2.77 % 584,308 4,087 2.78 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,864,255 16,518 1.70 % 3,855,263 19,796 2.07 % 3,615,403 22,450 2.46 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 75,901 73,758 43,972 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 54,052 94,285 57,276 Total liabilities 3,994,208 4,023,306 3,716,651 Shareholders' equity 313,611 306,868 298,782 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,307,819 $ 4,330,174 $ 4,015,433 Net interest income $ 16,232 $ 14,426 $ 15,244 Interest rate spread 1.39 % 1.17 % 1.34 % Net interest margin 1.53 % 1.37 % 1.54 % Net interest margin - FTE 2,3 1.67 % 1.50 % 1.70 % 1 Includes nonaccrual loans 2 On a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a 21% tax rate 3 Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

First Internet Bancorp

Average Balances and Rates (unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest /

Dividends Yield /

Cost Average

Balance Interest /

Dividends Yield /

Cost Assets Interest-earning assets Loans, including loans held-for-sale 1 $ 2,999,711 $ 89,698 3.99 % $ 2,864,802 $ 90,654 4.23 % Securities - taxable 543,699 9,135 2.24 % 450,898 10,332 3.06 % Securities - non-taxable 96,960 1,410 1.94 % 97,042 1,991 2.74 % Other earning assets 520,875 2,973 0.76 % 322,544 6,560 2.72 % Total interest-earning assets 4,161,245 103,216 3.31 % 3,735,286 109,537 3.92 % Allowance for loan losses (23,605 ) (19,191 ) Noninterest-earning assets 108,561 101,313 Total assets $ 4,246,201 $ 3,817,408 Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 138,288 $ 684 0.66 % $ 117,811 $ 659 0.75 % Savings accounts 37,700 249 0.88 % 36,241 304 1.12 % Money market accounts 1,084,411 9,726 1.20 % 598,410 9,009 2.01 % Certificates and brokered deposits 1,952,973 34,740 2.38 % 2,128,239 40,924 2.57 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,213,372 45,399 1.89 % 2,880,701 50,896 2.36 % Other borrowed funds 584,547 12,141 2.77 % 558,141 11,048 2.65 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,797,919 57,540 2.02 % 3,438,842 61,944 2.41 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 70,060 43,035 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 67,716 39,568 Total liabilities 3,935,695 3,521,445 Shareholders' equity 310,506 295,963 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,246,201 $ 3,817,408 Net interest income $ 45,676 $ 47,593 Interest rate spread 1.29 % 1.51 % Net interest margin 1.47 % 1.70 % Net interest margin - FTE 2,3 1.61 % 1.87 % 1 Includes nonaccrual loans 2 On a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a 21% tax rate 3 Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

First Internet Bancorp

Loans and Deposits (unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Commercial loans Commercial and industrial $ 77,116 2.6 % $ 81,687 2.7 % $ 83,481 2.9 % Owner-occupied commercial real estate 89,095 3.0 % 86,897 2.9 % 86,357 3.0 % Investor commercial real estate 13,084 0.4 % 13,286 0.4 % 11,852 0.4 % Construction 92,154 3.1 % 77,591 2.6 % 54,131 1.9 % Single tenant lease financing 960,505 31.9 % 980,292 33.0 % 1,008,247 35.0 % Public finance 625,638 20.8 % 647,107 21.8 % 686,622 23.8 % Healthcare finance 461,740 15.3 % 380,956 12.8 % 251,530 8.6 % Small business lending 123,168 4.1 % 118,526 4.0 % 11,597 0.4 % Total commercial loans 2,442,500 81.2 % 2,386,342 80.2 % 2,193,817 76.0 % Consumer loans Residential mortgage 203,041 6.7 % 208,728 7.0 % 320,451 11.1 % Home equity 22,169 0.7 % 22,640 0.8 % 25,042 0.9 % Trailers 145,775 4.8 % 147,326 5.0 % 145,600 5.1 % Recreational vehicles 96,910 3.2 % 102,088 3.4 % 102,698 3.6 % Other consumer loans 39,765 1.3 % 42,218 1.4 % 48,275 1.7 % Total consumer loans 507,660 16.7 % 523,000 17.6 % 642,066 22.4 % Net deferred loan fees, premiums, discounts and other 1 62,754 2.1 % 64,332 2.2 % 45,389 1.6 % Total loans $ 3,012,914 100.0 % $ 2,973,674 100.0 % $ 2,881,272 100.0 % September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 86,088 2.6 % $ 82,864 2.5 % $ 50,560 1.6 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 155,054 4.6 % 152,391 4.5 % 122,551 3.9 % Savings accounts 49,890 1.5 % 43,366 1.3 % 34,886 1.1 % Money market accounts 1,359,178 40.3 % 1,241,874 36.7 % 698,077 22.2 % Certificates of deposits 1,360,575 40.3 % 1,470,905 43.5 % 1,681,377 53.4 % Brokered deposits 361,606 10.7 % 389,389 11.5 % 560,791 17.8 % Total deposits $ 3,372,391 100.0 % $ 3,380,789 100.0 % $ 3,148,242 100.0 % 1 Includes carrying value adjustments of $44.3 million and $46.0 million related to terminated interest rate swaps associated with public finance loans as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and $27.6 million as of September 30, 2019 related to interest rate swaps associated with public finance loans.

First Internet Bancorp

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Total equity - GAAP $ 318,102 $ 307,711 $ 295,140 $ 318,102 $ 295,140 Adjustments: Goodwill (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) Tangible common equity $ 313,415 $ 303,024 $ 290,453 $ 313,415 $ 290,453 Total assets - GAAP $ 4,333,624 $ 4,324,600 $ 4,095,491 $ 4,333,624 $ 4,095,491 Adjustments: Goodwill (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) Tangible assets $ 4,328,937 $ 4,319,913 $ 4,090,804 $ 4,328,937 $ 4,090,804 Common shares outstanding 9,800,569 9,799,047 9,741,800 9,800,569 9,741,800 Book value per common share $ 32.46 $ 31.40 $ 30.30 $ 32.46 $ 30.30 Effect of goodwill (0.48 ) (0.48 ) (0.48 ) (0.48 ) (0.48 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 31.98 $ 30.92 $ 29.82 $ 31.98 $ 29.82 Total shareholders' equity to assets 7.34 % 7.12 % 7.21 % 7.34 % 7.21 % Effect of goodwill (0.10 %) (0.11 %) (0.11 %) (0.10 %) (0.11 %) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.24 % 7.01 % 7.10 % 7.24 % 7.10 % Total average equity - GAAP $ 313,611 $ 306,868 $ 298,782 $ 310,506 $ 295,963 Adjustments: Average goodwill (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) Average tangible common equity $ 308,924 $ 302,181 $ 294,095 $ 305,819 $ 291,276 Return on average shareholders' equity 10.67 % 5.15 % 8.40 % 7.90 % 8.20 % Effect of goodwill 0.16 % 0.08 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.13 % Return on average tangible common equity 10.83 % 5.23 % 8.53 % 8.02 % 8.33 % Total interest income $ 32,750 $ 34,222 $ 37,694 $ 103,216 $ 109,537 Adjustments: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 1,424 1,437 1,595 4,396 4,764 Total interest income - FTE $ 34,174 $ 35,659 $ 39,289 $ 107,612 $ 114,301 Net interest income $ 16,232 $ 14,426 $ 15,244 $ 45,676 $ 47,593 Adjustments: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 1,424 1,437 1,595 4,396 4,764 Net interest income - FTE $ 17,656 $ 15,863 $ 16,839 $ 50,072 $ 52,357 Net interest margin 1.53 % 1.37 % 1.54 % 1.47 % 1.70 % Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.17 % Net interest margin - FTE 1.67 % 1.50 % 1.70 % 1.61 % 1.87 % Allowance for loan losses $ 26,917 $ 24,465 $ 21,683 $ 26,917 $ 21,683 Loans $ 3,012,914 $ 2,973,674 $ 2,881,272 $ 3,012,914 $ 2,881,272 Adjustments: PPP loans (58,337 ) (58,948 ) - (58,337 ) - Loans, excluding PPP loans $ 2,954,577 $ 2,914,726 $ 2,881,272 $ 2,954,577 $ 2,881,272 Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.89 % 0.82 % 0.75 % 0.89 % 0.75 % Effect of PPP loans 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans 0.91 % 0.84 % 0.75 % 0.91 % 0.75 % 1 Assuming a 21% tax rate

First Internet Bancorp

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 9,806 $ 3,664 $ 6,775 $ 19,752 $ 19,458 Adjustments: Write-down of other real estate owned 2,065 - - 2,065 - Adjusted income before income taxes $ 11,871 $ 3,664 $ 6,775 $ 21,817 $ 19,458 Income tax provision (benefit) - GAAP $ 1,395 $ (268 ) $ 449 $ 1,390 $ 1,315 Adjustments: Write-down of other real estate owned 434 - - 434 - Adjusted income tax provision (benefit) $ 1,829 $ (268 ) $ 449 $ 1,824 $ 1,315 Net income - GAAP $ 8,411 $ 3,932 $ 6,326 $ 18,362 $ 18,143 Adjustments: Write-down of other real estate owned 1,631 - - 1,631 - Adjusted net income $ 10,042 $ 3,932 $ 6,326 $ 19,993 $ 18,143 Diluted average common shares outstanding 9,773,224 9,768,227 9,980,612 9,827,182 10,116,507 Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.86 $ 0.40 $ 0.63 $ 1.87 $ 1.79 Adjustments: Effect of write-down of other real estate owned 0.17 - - 0.16 - Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.03 $ 0.40 $ 0.63 $ 2.03 $ 1.79 Return on average assets 0.78 % 0.37 % 0.63 % 0.58 % 0.64 % Effect of write-down of other real estate owned 0.15 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.05 % 0.00 % Adjusted return on average assets 0.93 % 0.37 % 0.63 % 0.63 % 0.64 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.67 % 5.15 % 8.40 % 7.90 % 8.20 % Effect of write-down of other real estate owned 2.07 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.70 % 0.00 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 12.74 % 5.15 % 8.40 % 8.60 % 8.20 % Return on average tangible common equity 10.83 % 5.23 % 8.53 % 8.02 % 8.33 % Effect of write-down of other real estate owned 2.10 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.71 % 0.00 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 12.93 % 5.23 % 8.53 % 8.73 % 8.33 % Effective income tax rate 14.2 % (7.3 %) 6.6 % 7.0 % 6.8 % Effect of write-down of other real estate owned 1.2 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 1.4 % 0.0 % Adjusted effective income tax rate 15.4 % (7.3 %) 6.6 % 8.4 % 6.8 %

