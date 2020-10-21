SouthCrest Financial Group Reports Preliminary 3Q20 Earnings

“We continue to be thankful for the efforts of all of our team members during this stressful period, and the ongoing partnerships we have with our customers. This is a marathon that we will all finish together one day.”

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian D. Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) announced today that the Company reported preliminary earnings of $2.40 million or $0.31/share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Excluding non-core items, primarily securities gains, core earnings were $1.49 million, or $0.19/share. Total core net income was up 6% from 3Q19, and increased by 23% from 2Q20.

“Financially, we remain very comfortable with the credit and capital position at SouthCrest. Loan deferrals ended the quarter at 0.17% after hitting a high of nearly 18% during the second quarter. Earnings have held up well to this point and while we will experience some NIM compression, we will be focusing on maximizing ROA and maintaining appropriate capital levels. Expense discipline has been exceptional this year with total expenses running 5% below budget, even with COVID expenses.”



Total assets increased to $634.2 million vs. $622.4 million in 2Q20 and $523.7MM in the year ago quarter. Loan balances declined as payoffs accelerated during the quarter, finishing at $326.4 million vs. $338.6 million at the end of 2Q20 and $331.2 million 3Q19. The ALLL fell from $4.0MM (1.18% of loans) to $3.7MM (1.14% of loans) in the quarter due to the resolution of a pre-COVID bankruptcy.



Interest income decreased 1.7% from 2Q20 due to the decrease in loan balances and the resulting higher cash levels. Interest expense declined 5.3% during the quarter as well which led to an overall net interest income decrease of 1.2% or $56,000 versus the second quarter. During the third quarter, the cost of deposits declined by 5bps to 0.41%. Provision expense fell to zero from $450,000 in the prior quarter.



Non-interest income, excluding the $1.23MM of securities gains, was up from the prior three months with NSF and overdraft fees increasing by 34% as the primary driver, although these fees remain down 40% over the prior year. Non-interest expense increased slightly as bonus accruals were reinstated, but otherwise core expenses fell approximately 4% on all other expense lines.



The estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio at the end of the quarter for SouthCrest Bank increased to 9.41% from 8.99% as a result of the income and securities gains offsetting the additional growth of the balance sheet. On a fully converted basis (including the conversion of all preferred equity), TBV/share ended the quarter at $8.02 per share, up from $6.83 at the end of 2019 and $7.84 at the end of 2Q20. This metric will continue to be influenced by OCI changes resulting from the swings in interest rates. Currently, the positive impact to TBV by OCI is $0.79/share vs. $0.09/share at the end of 4Q19 and $0.86/share as of 2Q20. The current fully converted share count at the end of the quarter was 7.816 million shares, comprised of 5.761 million common shares and 2.055 million preferred shares.



Asset quality ratios continued a multi-quarter trend of improvement even with the COVID economic environment. NPAs to assets declined to 0.59% vs. 0.71% in 2Q20. As of June 30, 2020 the Company’s OREO balances were $447,000.

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over $630 million in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.

This presentation may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and shareholder values to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include economic conditions, government regulation and legislation, changes in interest rates, credit quality, competition, and other risk factors. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements, as they are inherently unlikely to occur, and we do not assume any liability to update or correct any forward-looking statements that we make.

Statement of Operations ($000s, Unaudited) Q3 2019 Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020 Q3 2020

Interest Income Loans Construction and Development $ 636 $ 669 $ 744 $ 758 $ 781 Commercial Real Estate 2,037 2,030 1,856 1,974 1,846 Commercial Loans 446 645 553 567 542 Multi Family 27 28 21 21 25 Residential Mortgage 991 1,029 904 750 743 Consumer Loans 41 34 36 29 28 County/Municipal Loans 22 24 34 41 50 Loss Share Loans 61 58 46 37 33 Investment Securities Federal Funds/Overnight Funds $ 107 $ 77 $ 129 $ 6 $ 8 Bank Owned CDs 6 2 0 0 0 Investment Securities 950 996 1,023 1,393 1,425 Total Interest Income $ 5,324 $ 5,592 $ 5,346 $ 5,576 $ 5,481 Total Interest Expense $ 658 $ 699 $ 769 $ 741 $ 702 Net Interest Income $ 4,666 $ 4,893 $ 4,577 $ 4,835 $ 4,779 Provision for Loan Losses 39 0 150 450 0 Net Interest Income after Loan Losses $ 4,627 $ 4,893 $ 4,427 $ 4,385 $ 4,779 Other Income Service Charges on Deposits $ 148 $ 144 $ 138 $ 132 $ 130 NSF/Overdraft Fees 356 348 305 158 213 Other Service Charges 78 95 64 71 78 ATM/Billpay/DR Card Income 278 271 247 277 298 Other Income 308 268 238 664 1,441 Total Other Income $ 1,169 $ 1,186 $ 992 $ 1,303 $ 2,160 Non-Interest Expense Salaries, Other Comp (+ FAS123R) $ 1,856 $ 2,140 $ 1,940 $ 1,711 $ 1,985 Employee Benefits 391 379 412 341 276 Occupancy & FF&E Expense 564 529 503 506 475 Professional Fees 152 149 141 143 197 Data Processing 497 502 488 385 353 Other Expense 505 667 632 661 672 Total Noninterest Expenses $ 3,963 $ 4,366 $ 4,116 $ 3,747 $ 3,958 Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ 1,832 $ 1,713 $ 1,303 $ 1,941 $ 2,981 Income Taxes 417 389 265 316 580 Net Income $ 1,414 $ 1,323 $ 1,038 $ 1,625 $ 2,401 Balance Sheet ($000s, Unaudited) Assets Q3 2019 Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Current Assets Cash & Due from Bank $ 13,758 $ 38,555 $ 19,845 $ 22,520 $ 39,600 Federal Funds/Overnight Funds 0 5,215 0 7,873 10,101 Bank Owned CDs 1,069 77 0 0 0 Investment Securities 139,907 139,880 184,377 218,680 222,913 Total Current Assets $ 154,733 $ 183,727 $ 204,222 $ 249,072 $ 272,614 Loans Construction and Development $ 43,661 $ 47,593 $ 56,430 $ 64,320 $ 65,675 Commercial Real Estate 155,397 146,287 142,610 139,407 134,986 Commercial Loans 42,921 53,833 53,383 56,860 55,327 Multi Family 1,939 1,611 1,601 1,590 1,714 Residential Mortgage 80,391 77,772 73,778 66,810 62,672 Consumer Loans 1,022 830 2,144 2,472 1,868 County/Municipal Loans 2,037 3,109 3,732 4,851 1,990 Loss Share Loans 3,859 3,601 2,451 2,315 2,152 Total Loans $ 331,227 $ 334,635 $ 336,129 $ 338,625 $ 326,383 Allowance for Loss (3,073 ) (3,039 ) (3,184 ) (3,984 ) (3,705 ) Net Loans $ 328,154 $ 331,596 $ 332,946 $ 334,641 $ 322,678 OREO 0 497 529 447 447 FDIC Indemnification 0 0 0 0 0 BOLI 22,323 22,456 22,583 22,737 22,872 Fixed Assets, net 8,982 8,862 8,705 8,697 8,540 Intangible Assets 96 84 80 68 64 Other Assets 9,424 8,740 8,604 6,731 7,030 Total Assets $ 523,711 $ 555,960 $ 577,669 $ 622,383 $ 634,245 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits DDAs $ 94,680 $ 103,154 $ 96,517 $ 114,554 $ 118,082 Interest Bearing Demand 63,386 87,685 85,746 96,141 95,732 Celebration Checking 97,277 98,558 103,718 111,421 114,657 Money Market Accts 32,382 33,888 37,693 38,650 43,746 Savings 44,383 44,370 44,516 47,674 48,928 CDs Less Than $100k 56,543 54,228 53,616 52,709 51,735 CDs Greater than $100k 41,846 43,404 47,259 47,049 43,612 Total Deposits $ 430,497 $ 465,288 $ 469,064 $ 508,198 $ 516,491





Other Liabilities 2,516 2,143 2,415 2,184 2,772 Net Borrowings (Wholesale Funding) 33,429 34,697 50,228 50,546 52,258 Total Liabilities $ 466,443 $ 502,127 $ 521,708 $ 560,918 $ 571,522 Total Equity 57,268 53,833 55,961 61,465 62,723 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 523,711 $ 555,960 $ 577,669 $ 622,393 $ 634,245



