 

KLDiscovery Inc. to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020 on November 11, 2020; Conference Call 8 30 AM ET November 12, 2020

KLDiscovery Inc. (“KLD”), a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery services, will announce financial results for the third quarter 2020 following the market close on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the third quarter results at 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

To participate in the conference call, please register via the following link:
http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7078065

Once registered, you will receive an email with Direct Entry and Registrant ID along with dial-in details. To listen to the conference call over the Internet, please access the audio webcast link available in the Investors section of KLD's website https://investors.kldiscovery.com.

An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay shortly after the call's completion and will remain available for two weeks following the call. To access the recorded conference call, please dial (855) 859-2056 (from the U.S. and Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (from all other countries) using access code 7078065 or visit the Investors section of the KLD website.

About KLDiscovery
 KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company has 34 locations, eight data centers and 19 data recovery labs across 19 countries and is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.

