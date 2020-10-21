TriState Capital’s Third Quarter Results Include Robust Growth Across All Three of Its Business Lines With Strong Credit Metrics and Deferral Trends

The parent company of TriState Capital Bank and Chartwell Investment Partners reported third quarter of 2020 net income available to common shareholders of $7.4 million or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $14.4 million or $0.50 in the third quarter of 2019, and $8.4 million or $0.30 in the second quarter of 2020.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) reported third quarter 2020 financial results including positive net flows of client assets into its investment management unit and double-digit growth in loans and deposits from its core private banking and commercial banking businesses, as well as strong credit quality metrics and COVID-19 deferral levels declining better than previously forecast.

“We are very proud of what our team and businesses have been able to accomplish for our clients and our shareholders in a year of extraordinary disruption,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James F. Getz said. “For both the quarter and the year, each of our investment management, private banking and commercial banking businesses have contributed to profitable revenue growth as we serve greater numbers of clients and financial intermediaries, while maintaining superior credit quality metrics, investing in technology and talent, and optimizing the company’s agile balance sheet as we manage liquidity and capital. With continued confidence in our ability to manage long-term credit quality, we currently expect to be able to generate meaningful net income growth in the fourth quarter and next year, as we deploy capital and continue to expand each of our businesses through 2021 and beyond.”

THIRD QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Chartwell client assets under management grew 4.3% during the quarter to $9.65 billion, drawing positive net inflows of $289.0 million year to date, including $156.0 million during the third quarter.

Private banking loans primarily collateralized by marketable securities represented 58.3% of total loans at period end, growing 32.4% from September 30, 2019 and 9.7% during the quarter.

Commercial loans increased by 20.7% from September 30, 2019 and 2.8% during the quarter.

Cost of funds for deposits and interest-bearing liabilities averaged 0.77%, compared to 2.27% in the same period last year and 0.87% in the linked quarter.

Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) increased by 31.9% during the quarter to $30.7 million, representing 79.1% of adverse-rated credits and 0.96% of commercial loans.

COVID-19 deferral levels declined more than earlier forecasts for this point in time, from $431.4 million or 5.9% of total loans on July 18 to $185.9 million or 2.4% on October 20.

Even with provision expense supporting a $7.4 million ALLL build, credit costs across the portfolio remain relatively low given the company’s private banking loan portfolio, limited commercial exposure to the industries most directly impacted by the pandemic, and focus on commercial borrower sponsorship, as well as its proven approach to managing high quality commercial credits.

Tangible common equity (TCE) and regulatory capital ratios are expected to benefit upon closing of the company’s recently announced agreement to issue common stock at $14.44 per share, convertible preferred stock and warrants to funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC, in order to raise $105 million to support continued execution of TriState Capital’s high-growth strategy.

Net interest income (NII) was $33.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $32.3 million in the year-ago quarter and $33.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. TriState Capital’s net interest margin (NIM) was 1.46% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 1.94% in the third quarter of 2019 and 1.52% in the second quarter of 2020. With continued double-digit annual growth in loan volumes and outstanding balances, modest NIM expansion is expected beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total non-interest income grew to $16.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, up from $14.2 million in the prior year quarter and $13.0 million in the linked quarter. Chartwell investment management fees grew to $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, up from $7.7 million in the linked quarter and reflecting market appreciation and positive net inflows of client assets. Investment management fees were $8.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Fees from the bank’s back-to-back, loan-level interest rate swap offering for clients totaled $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $4.2 million in the prior year quarter and $3.9 million in the linked quarter. Third quarter swap fees were driven by strong engagement with new and existing commercial and private bank clients.

NII and non-interest income, excluding net gains on the sale of debt securities, combined to generate total revenue of $46.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, increasing from $46.4 million in the year-ago period and $46.5 million in the linked quarter. Total revenue, which is not a financial metric under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), is a measure that TriState Capital has consistently utilized to provide a greater understanding of its significant fee-generating businesses. Non-interest income represented 28.2% of total revenue in the third quarter of 2020 when excluding net gains on the sale of securities, compared to 30.3% from the year-ago period and 27.9% from the linked quarter.

TriState Capital recorded a $3.7 million net gain on the sale and call of debt securities in the third quarter of 2020, primarily attributed to the repositioning of a portion of the corporate bond portfolio into government agency securities to take advantage of significant market appreciation and enhance the overall credit quality of the securities portfolio. Net gain on the sale and call of debt securities was $206,000 in the year-ago period and $14,000 in the linked quarter.

To drive revenue growth and product innovation, TriState Capital continues to invest in talent, client experience, operating scale, and risk and compliance management in preparation for growing its bank to over $10 billion in assets. At the same time, the company manages fixed costs for its branchless model to support incremental operating leverage and the agility to respond to changing operating environments.

Third quarter 2020 non-interest expense totaled $31.4 million, increasing $3.7 million, or 13.2%, from $27.8 million in the year-ago period, and increasing $3.3 million, or 11.9%, from $28.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Higher third quarter 2020 FDIC insurance premiums, which increased this year in tandem with significant growth in average deposits and enhanced liquidity, accounted for $2.0 million and $470,000 of non-interest expense growth from the year-ago and linked quarters, respectively.

TriState Capital continued to maintain a low non-interest expense to average assets ratio of 1.31% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 1.59% in the third quarter of 2019 and 1.22% in the linked quarter.

TriState Capital Bank’s efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2020 was 58.73%, compared to 50.70% in the third quarter of 2019 and 50.39% in the linked quarter. The efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP financial metric, is a measure utilized to provide a greater understanding of a bank’s level of non-interest expense as a percentage of total revenue.

Pre-tax income was $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $19.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $12.4 million in the linked quarter.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PTPPNR) was $15.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $18.6 million in the year-ago period and $18.4 million in the linked quarter. PTPPNR, which is a non-GAAP financial metric, is a measure utilized to provide a greater understanding of a bank’s pre-tax profitability before giving effect to provision and securities gains and losses.

TriState Capital’s effective tax rate was 18.9% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 15.8% in the third quarter of 2019 and 16.0% in the linked quarter. The company’s effective tax rate is impacted by certain factors including the number, timing and size of tax credit investments, as well as the proportion of consolidated earnings attributed to investment management.

Net income available to common shareholders and earnings per share in the third quarter of 2020 is net of $2.0 million payable for the company’s quarterly cash dividends on Series A and Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

ORGANIC LENDING FRANCHISE GROWTH

TriState Capital’s client-engagement and distribution capabilities continued to grow both sides of its balance sheet organically, expanding the number and depth of its premier relationships with high-quality middle-market commercial customers, as well as the family offices and high-net-worth clients the bank serves through its national referral network of investment advisors and other financial intermediaries.

Average loans totaled a record $7.39 billion in the third quarter of 2020, growing 27.9% from $5.78 billion in the prior year period and 4.1% from $7.09 billion in the linked quarter. Period-end loans totaled a record $7.65 billion on September 30, 2020, growing $1.64 billion, or 27.2%, from September 30, 2019, and $483.7 million, or 6.7%, from June 30, 2020.

TriState Capital continued to fortify its position as the nation’s leading independent provider of marketable securities-backed loans for clients of independent investment advisory and other financial services firms. Private banking loans totaled a record $4.46 billion at September 30, 2020, increasing $1.09 billion, or 32.4%, from one year prior and $395.7 million, or 9.7%, from the end of the linked quarter.

The company continued to grow relationships with top-quality middle-market sponsors and businesses in the third quarter of 2020, driving originations of commercial and industrial (C&I) and commercial real estate (CRE) loans while managing credit quality within the portfolio. Commercial loans totaled $3.20 billion at September 30, 2020, increasing $547.1 million, or 20.7%, from one year prior and $88.0 million, or 2.8%, from the end of the linked quarter.

C&I loans grew to $1.14 billion at September 30, 2020, increasing $145.8 million, or 14.7%, from one year prior. C&I loans decreased $14.6 million, or 1.3%, from the end of the linked quarter, as new loan originations were offset by net paydowns on revolving credit lines.

CRE loans grew to $2.06 billion at September 30, 2020, increasing $401.4 million, or 24.2%, from one year prior and $102.6 million, or 5.2%, from the end of the linked quarter. CRE loans represented 26.8% of total period-end loans.

TriState Capital’s third quarter commercial lending activity is attributed to its regional middle-market and financial services franchise, including the continued expansion of its equipment finance and investment fund finance offerings. The bank does not offer small business lending products and did not participate in the Paycheck Protection Program.

DEPOSIT FRANCHISE EXPANSION

TriState Capital continues to support private banking and commercial loan growth with its highly responsive funding capability and the organic, strategic expansion of its deposit franchise. The bank’s national treasury management and liquidity management offerings are increasing the breadth and depth of depositor relationships with financial services businesses, high-net-worth individuals, family offices, middle market companies, professional service firms, specialized payment and transaction processors, municipalities and non-profits.

Average deposits totaled a record $8.21 billion in the third quarter of 2020, growing 37.8% from $5.95 billion in the third quarter of last year and 2.6% from $8.00 billion in the linked quarter. Period-end deposits totaled a record $8.18 billion at September 30, 2020, growing $2.09 billion, or 34.3%, from September 30, 2019, and $352.2 million, or 4.5%, from June 30, 2020.

Treasury management deposit accounts totaled $1.35 billion at September 30, 2020, increasing $294.5 million, or 28.0%, from September 30, 2019 and $225.6 million, or 20.1%, from June 30, 2020.

The bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio at September 30, 2020 was 93.53%, compared to 98.72% at September 30, 2019 and 91.56% at June 30, 2020.

INTEREST RATE MANAGEMENT

TriState Capital continues to maintain a balance sheet with significant flexibility to actively manage interest rate dynamics and profitability, while offering attractive deposit and loan pricing to clients, even as the Federal Reserve’s target Federal Funds Rate has declined dramatically since the third quarter of 2019.

Investment securities totaled a record $820.2 million at September 30, 2020, up 75.0% from September 30, 2019 and 1.0% from June 30, 2020.

Most of TriState Capital’s non-fixed rate deposits are linked to the Effective Fed Funds Rate or another benchmark, and the remaining deposits are priced at rates set with bank discretion. Total cost of funds for all deposits and interest-bearing liabilities averaged 0.77% during the third quarter of 2020, compared to 2.27% in the same period last year and 0.87% in the linked quarter. The total cost of deposits averaged 0.67% during the third quarter of 2020, compared to 2.27% in the same period last year and 0.80% in the linked quarter.

At September 30, 2020, 93% of the company’s loans were floating rate and indexed to 30-day LIBOR or the Prime Rate. TriState Capital continued to constructively use interest rate floors on existing and new variable rate loans throughout the third quarter of 2020.

The yield on total loans averaged 2.49% during the third quarter of 2020, compared to 4.23% in the prior year period and 2.69% in the linked quarter. Yields primarily resulted from the downward trends in 30-day LIBOR during the third quarter of 2020, as well as the continued growth in the proportion of the portfolio comprising private banking non-purpose margin loans secured by marketable securities, and an overall focus on relationships, variable rate pricing, and strong asset quality.

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Strong investment performance across Chartwell’s active equity and fixed income strategies contributed to net inflows of $289.0 million in the first nine months of 2020, including $156.0 million during the third quarter of 2020. Chartwell currently has in excess of $200 million in commitments from institutional investors in its new business pipeline.

Chartwell’s new business and new flows from existing accounts of $461.0 million and market appreciation of $243.0 million more than offset outflows of $305.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. Chartwell’s assets under management were $9.65 billion at September 30, 2020, $9.62 billion at September 30, 2019, and $9.25 billion at June 30, 2020.

Annual run rate revenue grew 5.0% during the third quarter of 2020 to $33.6 million at September 30, 2020. Chartwell’s weighted average fee rate was 0.35% at September 30, 2020. Investment management fee revenue was $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $8.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $7.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Initiatives to enhance Chartwell profitability continue to be reflected in moderating segment non-interest expenses, which were $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $8.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

ASSET QUALITY

TriState Capital maintained strong asset quality metrics in the third quarter of 2020, reflecting the company’s disciplined credit culture and the majority of its private banking non-purpose margin loans collateralized by marketable securities. Private banking loans comprised 58.3% of the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2020, while CRE and C&I comprised 26.8% and 14.9% of total loans, respectively.

COVID-19 deferral levels have declined more than previously forecast, from 113 loans representing $431.4 million or 5.9% of total loans on July 18 down to 48 loans representing $185.9 million or 2.4% on October 20.

TriState Capital recorded provision expense of $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting the company’s general reserve build. The company reported provision expense of $6.0 million in the linked quarter and a credit to provision of $607,000 in the third quarter of 2019.

ALLL increased to $30.7 million at September 30, 2020, up 129.6% from $13.4 million at September 30, 2019 and 31.92% from $23.3 million at June 30, 2020. The increase primarily reflected the company’s general reserve build. ALLL represented 0.96% of commercial loans at period end, excluding private banking loans primarily collateralized by liquid, marketable securities that do not require a reserve, compared to 0.50% at September 30, 2019 and 0.75% at June 30, 2020. As a percentage of total loans, ALLL was 0.40% at September 30, 2020, 0.22% at September 30, 2019 and 0.32% at June 30, 2020.

TriState Capital’s third quarter 2020 results, including provision expense and ALLL, reflect continued application of the incurred loss method for estimating credit losses. The company continues to anticipate implementation of the current expected credit losses (CECL) accounting standard on December 31, 2020. ALLL on December 31, 2020 is currently estimated to range from $30 million to $35 million, representing 0.85% to 1.05% of commercial loans.

Non-performing assets (NPAs) were $9.5 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, compared to $4.4 million, or 0.06%, at September 30, 2019 and $9.5 million, or 0.10%, at June 30, 2020. NPLs were $6.8 million, or 0.09% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, compared to $184,000, or 0.00%, at September 30, 2019 and $6.8 million, or 0.09%, at June 30, 2020.

Total adverse-rated credits, including NPLs, were $38.8 million, or 0.51% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, compared to $26.6 million, or 0.44%, at September 30, 2019 and $33.0 million, or 0.46%, at June 30, 2020.

TriState Capital’s net charge offs were $0 in the third quarter of 2020 on total average loans of $7.39 billion. Net charge-offs were $35,000 in the year-ago quarter and $33,000 in the linked quarter.

STRONG BALANCE SHEET, HEIGHTENED LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL EFFICIENCY

The company’s strong balance sheet included $1.43 billion in cash, equivalents and securities at September 30, 2020. Cash, equivalents, securities and private banking loans -- which are primarily collateralized by marketable securities that are monitored daily, liquid and subject to favorable treatment under regulatory capital requirements -- represented 62.01% of total assets at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, estimated regulatory capital ratios for TriState Capital Holdings were 12.85% for total risk-based capital, 10.57% for tier 1 risk-based capital, 8.49% for common equity tier 1 risk-based capital, and 6.23% for tier 1 leverage. For TriState Capital Bank, the estimated capital ratios were 12.46% for total risk-based capital, 11.89% for tier 1 risk-based capital, 11.89% for common equity tier 1 risk-based capital, and 7.00% for tier 1 leverage.

The expected infusion of $105 million of growth capital from the company’s previously disclosed agreement to sell common stock, preferred stock and warrants to Stone Point will result in an increase in the company’s regulatory capital ratios and TCE ratio. If calculated as of September 30, 2020 on a pro forma basis to give effect to the expected receipt of proceeds from the private placement, TriState Capital’s TCE ratio of 4.91% would increase to 5.25%. The TCE ratio excluding private banking loans primarily collateralized by liquid, marketable securities of 9.31% on September 30, 2020 would increase to 9.87% on a pro forma basis, as well. The TCE ratio and the TCE ratio excluding private banking loans are non-GAAP metrics and are utilized to provide a greater understanding of the capital adequacy of financial services companies.

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) As of and For the

Three Months Ended As of and For the

Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 608,302 $ 724,942 $ 383,948 $ 608,302 $ 383,948 Total investment securities 820,223 812,140 468,721 820,223 468,721 Loans and leases held-for-investment 7,654,446 7,170,770 6,016,680 7,654,446 6,016,680 Allowance for loan and lease losses (30,706 ) (23,276 ) (13,374 ) (30,706 ) (13,374 ) Loans and leases held-for-investment, net 7,623,740 7,147,494 6,003,306 7,623,740 6,003,306 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 64,389 64,867 66,357 64,389 66,357 Other assets 377,136 380,398 276,117 377,136 276,117 Total assets $ 9,493,790 $ 9,129,841 $ 7,198,449 $ 9,493,790 $ 7,198,449 Deposits $ 8,183,713 $ 7,831,471 $ 6,094,605 $ 8,183,713 $ 6,094,605 Borrowings, net 395,439 395,552 330,000 395,439 330,000 Other liabilities 271,438 269,987 169,337 271,438 169,337 Total liabilities 8,850,590 8,497,010 6,593,942 8,850,590 6,593,942 Preferred stock 116,079 116,079 116,064 116,079 116,064 Common shareholders’ equity 527,121 516,752 488,443 527,121 488,443 Total shareholders’ equity 643,200 632,831 604,507 643,200 604,507 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 9,493,790 $ 9,129,841 $ 7,198,449 $ 9,493,790 $ 7,198,449

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. INCOME STATEMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) As of and For the

Three Months Ended As of and For the

Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans and leases $ 46,256 $ 47,377 $ 61,551 $ 152,551 $ 179,392 Investments 3,687 3,940 3,993 11,528 12,497 Interest-earning deposits 279 344 2,188 2,006 5,084 Total interest income 50,222 51,661 67,732 166,085 196,973 Interest expense: Deposits 13,898 15,953 34,114 57,095 95,602 Borrowings 2,850 2,224 1,302 7,110 7,380 Total interest expense 16,748 18,177 35,416 64,205 102,982 Net interest income 33,474 33,484 32,316 101,880 93,991 Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 7,430 6,005 (607 ) 16,428 (1,696 ) Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 26,044 27,479 32,923 85,452 95,687 Non-interest income: Investment management fees 8,095 7,738 8,902 23,471 27,580 Service charges on deposits 235 315 129 763 343 Net gain on the sale and call of debt securities 3,744 14 206 3,815 346 Swap fees 3,953 3,853 4,171 12,179 7,666 Commitment and other loan fees 381 462 464 1,262 1,251 Other income 481 615 371 1,712 2,105 Total non-interest income 16,889 12,997 14,243 43,202 39,291 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 18,524 16,569 18,707 52,539 52,467 Premises and equipment expense 1,488 1,515 1,420 4,389 3,866 Professional fees 1,596 1,109 1,305 4,175 3,706 FDIC insurance expense 3,030 2,560 994 7,760 3,462 General insurance expense 294 278 258 834 811 State capital shares tax 366 366 (720 ) 1,115 40 Travel and entertainment expense 592 279 1,339 1,735 3,214 Technology and data services 2,576 2,414 2,082 7,294 6,246 Intangible amortization expense 478 486 502 1,466 1,506 Marketing and advertising 394 686 518 1,694 1,661 Other operating expenses 2,089 1,834 1,368 5,667 5,051 Total non-interest expense 31,427 28,096 27,773 88,668 82,030 Income before tax 11,506 12,380 19,393 39,986 52,948 Income tax expense 2,177 1,979 3,059 7,362 7,359 Net income $ 9,329 $ 10,401 $ 16,334 $ 32,624 $ 45,589 Preferred stock dividends 1,962 1,962 1,962 5,886 3,791 Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,367 $ 8,439 $ 14,372 $ 26,738 $ 41,798

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) As of and For the

Three Months Ended As of and For the

Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Per share and share data: Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.30 $ 0.52 $ 0.95 $ 1.50 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.30 $ 0.50 $ 0.93 $ 1.45 Book value per common share $ 17.67 $ 17.31 $ 16.67 $ 17.67 $ 16.67 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 15.51 $ 15.14 $ 14.41 $ 15.51 $ 14.41 Common shares outstanding, at end of period 29,828,143 29,851,550 29,296,970 29,828,143 29,296,970 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 28,286,250 28,223,085 27,863,767 28,230,180 27,861,515 Diluted 28,674,443 28,527,961 28,778,671 28,679,283 28,759,408 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (2) 0.39 % 0.45 % 0.94 % 0.49 % 0.94 % Return on average common equity (2) 5.56 % 6.62 % 11.82 % 6.90 % 11.97 % Net interest margin (2) (3) 1.46 % 1.52 % 1.94 % 1.60 % 2.02 % Total revenue (1) $ 46,619 $ 46,467 $ 46,353 $ 141,267 $ 132,936 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (1) $ 15,192 $ 18,371 $ 18,580 $ 52,599 $ 50,906 Bank efficiency ratio (1) 58.73 % 50.39 % 50.70 % 53.66 % 53.94 % Non-interest expense to average assets (2) 1.31 % 1.22 % 1.59 % 1.33 % 1.69 % Asset quality: Non-performing loans $ 6,754 $ 6,780 $ 184 $ 6,754 $ 184 Non-performing assets $ 9,478 $ 9,504 $ 4,434 $ 9,478 $ 4,434 Other real estate owned $ 2,724 $ 2,724 $ 4,250 $ 2,724 $ 4,250 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.06 % 0.10 % 0.06 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.09 % 0.09 % — % 0.09 % — % Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans 0.40 % 0.32 % 0.22 % 0.40 % 0.22 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to non-performing loans 454.63 % 343.30 % 7,268.48 % 454.63 % 7,268.48 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ — $ 33 $ 35 $ (170 ) $ (1,862 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans (2) — % — % — % — % (0.05 ) % Capital ratios: (4) Tier 1 leverage ratio 6.23 % 6.30 % 7.91 % 6.23 % 7.91 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.49 % 8.54 % 9.58 % 8.49 % 9.58 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.57 % 10.68 % 12.15 % 10.57 % 12.15 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.85 % 12.89 % 12.40 % 12.85 % 12.40 % Bank tier 1 leverage ratio 7.00 % 7.11 % 7.20 % 7.00 % 7.20 % Bank common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.89 % 12.07 % 11.07 % 11.89 % 11.07 % Bank tier 1 risk based capital ratio 11.89 % 12.07 % 11.07 % 11.89 % 11.07 % Bank total risk-based capital ratio 12.46 % 12.52 % 11.38 % 12.46 % 11.38 % Investment Management Segment: Assets under management $ 9,653,000 $ 9,254,000 $ 9,615,000 $ 9,653,000 $ 9,615,000 EBITDA (1) $ 1,551 $ 1,031 $ 932 $ 3,799 $ 5,110

(1) These measures are not measures recognized under GAAP and are therefore considered to be non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. (2) Ratios are annualized. (3) Net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (4) Capital ratios are estimated until regulatory reports are filed.

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. AVERAGES AND YIELDS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income (1)/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (2) Average

Balance Interest

Income (1)/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (2) Average

Balance Interest

Income (1)/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (2) Assets Interest-earning deposits $ 866,502 $ 278 0.13 % $ 1,098,510 $ 342 0.13 % $ 388,274 $ 2,144 2.19 % Federal funds sold 9,071 2 0.09 % 7,883 1 0.05 % 8,424 44 2.07 % Debt securities available-for-sale 561,378 1,804 1.28 % 329,015 2,026 2.48 % 262,665 2,085 3.15 % Debt securities held-to-maturity 262,128 1,701 2.58 % 292,898 1,616 2.22 % 174,331 1,537 3.50 % Equity securities — — — % — — — % 4,720 12 1.01 % FHLB stock 13,284 196 5.87 % 13,269 305 9.24 % 10,585 382 14.32 % Total loans and leases 7,386,265 46,256 2.49 % 7,094,744 47,377 2.69 % 5,776,652 61,552 4.23 % Total interest-earning assets 9,098,628 50,237 2.20 % 8,836,319 51,667 2.35 % 6,625,651 67,756 4.06 % Other assets 420,887 408,950 288,216 Total assets $ 9,519,515 $ 9,245,269 $ 6,913,867 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 2,866,303 $ 3,280 0.46 % $ 2,327,513 $ 2,719 0.47 % $ 1,116,624 $ 5,795 2.06 % Money market deposit accounts 3,811,100 6,944 0.72 % 3,862,068 7,377 0.77 % 3,106,186 18,870 2.41 % Certificates of deposit 1,121,824 3,674 1.30 % 1,389,984 5,857 1.69 % 1,462,521 9,449 2.56 % Borrowings: FHLB borrowings 300,000 1,392 1.85 % 300,000 1,284 1.72 % 224,130 1,302 2.30 % Line of credit borrowings — — — % 22,747 260 4.60 % — — — % Subordinated notes payable, net 95,601 1,458 6.07 % 44,417 680 6.16 % — — — % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,194,828 16,748 0.81 % 7,946,729 18,177 0.92 % 5,909,461 35,416 2.38 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 407,079 417,732 268,013 Other liabilities 274,480 252,303 137,934 Shareholders’ equity 643,128 628,505 598,459 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 9,519,515 $ 9,245,269 $ 6,913,867 Net interest income (1) $ 33,489 $ 33,490 $ 32,340 Net interest spread (1) 1.39 % 1.43 % 1.68 % Net interest margin (1) 1.46 % 1.52 % 1.94 %

(1) Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (2) Annualized.

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. LOAN AND LEASE COMPOSITION (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income (1)/

Expense Average Yield/

Rate (2) Average

Balance Interest

Income (1)/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (2) Assets Interest-earning deposits $ 809,978 $ 1,983 0.33 % $ 282,828 $ 4,942 2.34 % Federal funds sold 8,022 23 0.38 % 9,412 142 2.02 % Debt securities available-for-sale 391,377 5,874 2.00 % 249,490 6,125 3.28 % Debt securities held-to-maturity 252,296 4,805 2.54 % 189,083 5,267 3.72 % Debt securities trading 76 1 1.76 % — — — % Equity securities — — — % 8,363 112 1.79 % FHLB stock 15,569 899 7.71 % 17,069 1,072 8.40 % Total loans and leases 7,052,457 152,551 2.89 % 5,474,522 179,392 4.38 % Total interest-earning assets 8,529,775 166,136 2.60 % 6,230,767 197,052 4.23 % Other assets 380,908 266,059 Total assets $ 8,910,683 $ 6,496,826 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 2,224,827 $ 11,213 0.67 % $ 927,198 $ 15,303 2.21 % Money market deposit accounts 3,740,968 28,975 1.03 % 2,883,009 53,608 2.49 % Certificates of deposit 1,297,637 16,907 1.74 % 1,375,324 26,691 2.59 % Borrowings: FHLB borrowings 340,493 4,711 1.85 % 370,550 6,222 2.24 % Line of credit borrowings 8,047 261 4.33 % 1,650 68 5.51 % Subordinated notes payable, net 46,851 2,138 6.10 % 23,178 1,090 6.29 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,658,823 64,205 1.12 % 5,580,909 102,982 2.47 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 391,689 262,056 Other liabilities 226,838 113,331 Shareholders’ equity 633,333 540,530 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,910,683 $ 6,496,826 Net interest income (1) $ 101,931 $ 94,070 Net interest spread (1) 1.48 % 1.76 % Net interest margin (1) 1.60 % 2.02 %

(1) Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (2) Annualized.

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. LOAN AND LEASE COMPOSITION (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Loan

Balance Percent of

Total Loans Loan

Balance Percent of

Total Loans Loan

Balance Percent of

Total Loans Private banking loans $ 4,458,767 58.3 % $ 4,063,116 56.6 % $ 3,368,142 56.0 % Middle-market banking loans: Commercial and industrial 1,138,288 14.9 % 1,152,880 16.1 % 992,508 16.5 % Commercial real estate 2,057,391 26.8 % 1,954,774 27.3 % 1,656,030 27.5 % Total middle-market banking loans 3,195,679 41.7 % 3,107,654 43.4 % 2,648,538 44.0 % Loans and leases held-for-investment $ 7,654,446 100.0 % $ 7,170,770 100.0 % $ 6,016,680 100.0 %

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. STATEMENT OF INCOME BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Bank Investment

Management Parent

and Other Consolidated Bank Investment

Management Parent

and Other Consolidated Income statement data: Interest income $ 50,222 $ — $ — $ 50,222 $ 67,720 $ — $ 12 $ 67,732 Interest expense 15,297 — 1,451 16,748 35,455 — (39 ) 35,416 Net interest income (loss) 34,925 — (1,451 ) 33,474 32,265 — 51 32,316 Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 7,430 — — 7,430 (607 ) — — (607 ) Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan and lease losses 27,495 — (1,451 ) 26,044 32,872 — 51 32,923 Non-interest income: Investment management fees — 8,293 (198 ) 8,095 — 9,016 (114 ) 8,902 Net gain on the sale and call of debt securities 3,744 — — 3,744 206 — — 206 Other non-interest income 5,027 23 — 5,050 5,113 (9 ) 31 5,135 Total non-interest income (loss) 8,771 8,316 (198 ) 16,889 5,319 9,007 (83 ) 14,243 Non-interest expense: Intangible amortization expense — 478 — 478 — 502 — 502 Other non-interest expense 23,462 6,868 619 30,949 18,949 8,186 136 27,271 Total non-interest expense 23,462 7,346 619 31,427 18,949 8,688 136 27,773 Income (loss) before tax 12,804 970 (2,268 ) 11,506 19,242 319 (168 ) 19,393 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,357 251 (431 ) 2,177 3,142 3 (86 ) 3,059 Net income (loss) $ 10,447 $ 719 $ (1,837 ) $ 9,329 $ 16,100 $ 316 $ (82 ) $ 16,334

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Bank Investment

Management Parent

and Other Consolidated Bank Investment

Management Parent

and Other Consolidated Income statement data: Interest income $ 166,085 $ — $ — $ 166,085 $ 196,862 $ — $ 111 $ 196,973 Interest expense 61,844 — 2,361 64,205 101,891 — 1,091 102,982 Net interest income (loss) 104,241 — (2,361 ) 101,880 94,971 — (980 ) 93,991 Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 16,428 — — 16,428 (1,696 ) — — (1,696 ) Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan and lease losses 87,813 — (2,361 ) 85,452 96,667 — (980 ) 95,687 Non-interest income: Investment management fees — 23,955 (484 ) 23,471 — 27,912 (332 ) 27,580 Net gain on the sale and call of debt securities 3,815 — — 3,815 346 — — 346 Other non-interest income 15,893 23 — 15,916 10,467 17 881 11,365 Total non-interest income (loss) 19,708 23,978 (484 ) 43,202 10,813 27,929 549 39,291 Non-interest expense: — 1,466 — 1,466 — 1,506 — 1,506 64,462 20,498 2,242 87,202 56,872 23,174 478 80,524 Total non-interest expense 64,462 21,964 2,242 88,668 56,872 24,680 478 82,030 Income (loss) before tax 43,059 2,014 (5,087 ) 39,986 50,608 3,249 (909 ) 52,948 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,878 381 (897 ) 7,362 6,825 830 (296 ) 7,359 Net income (loss) $ 35,181 $ 1,633 $ (4,190 ) $ 32,624 $ 43,783 $ 2,419 $ (613 ) $ 45,589

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The information set forth above contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are “tangible common equity,” “tangible book value per common share,” “tangible assets,” “tangible assets excluding private banking loans,” tangible common equity ratio,” “tangible common equity ratio excluding private banking loans,” “EBITDA,” “total revenue,” “pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue” and “efficiency ratio.” These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures that we believe provide management and our investors with a more detailed understanding of our performance, although these measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are calculated as follows:

“Tangible common equity” is defined as common shareholders’ equity reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill. We believe this measure is important to management and investors so that they can better understand and assess changes from period to period in common shareholders’ equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets associated with prior acquisitions. Intangible assets are created when we buy businesses that add relationships and revenue to our Company. Intangible assets have the effect of increasing both equity and assets, while not increasing our tangible equity or tangible assets.

“Tangible book value per common share” is defined as common shareholders’ equity reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill, divided by common shares outstanding. We believe this measure is important to many investors who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets associated with prior acquisitions.

“Tangible assets” is defined as total assets reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill. We believe this measure is important to many investors who are interested in changes from period to period in total assets exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

“Tangible assets excluding private banking loans” is defined as total assets reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill, and private banking loans. We believe this measure is important to many investors who are interested in changes from period to period in total assets exclusive of changes in intangible assets and private banking loans.

“Tangible common equity ratio” is defined as (i) common shareholders’ equity reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill, divided by (ii) total assets reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill. We believe this measure is important to many investors who are interested in changes from period to period in the ratio of common shareholders’ equity to total assets exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

“Tangible common equity ratio excluding private banking loans” is defined as (i) common shareholders’ equity reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill, divided by (ii) total assets reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill, and private banking loans. We believe this measure is important to many investors who are interested in changes from period to period in the ratio of common shareholders’ equity to total assets exclusive of changes in intangible assets and private banking loans.

“EBITDA” is defined as net income before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation expense and intangible amortization expense. We use EBITDA particularly to assess the strength of our investment management business. We believe this measure is important because it allows management and investors to better assess our investment management performance in relation to our core operating earnings by excluding certain non-cash items and the volatility that is associated with certain discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.

“Total revenue” is defined as net interest income and total non-interest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale and call of debt securities. We believe adjustments made to our operating revenue allow management and investors to better assess our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain items that are unrelated to our core business.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue” is defined as net interest income and non-interest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale and call of debt securities and total non-interest expense. We believe this measure is important because it allows management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue, excluding the volatility that is associated with provision for loan and lease losses and changes in our tax rates and other items that are unrelated to our core business.

“Efficiency ratio” is defined as total non-interest expense divided by our total revenue. We believe this measure allows management and investors to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue, particularly at the Bank.

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 Tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share: Common shareholders’ equity $ 527,121 $ 516,752 $ 488,443 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 64,389 64,867 66,357 Tangible common equity (numerator) $ 462,732 $ 451,885 $ 422,086 Common shares outstanding (denominator) 29,828,143 29,851,550 29,296,970 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.51 $ 15.14 $ 14.41

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Tangible common equity ratio excluding private banking channel loans: Common shareholders' equity $ 527,121 $ 516,752 $ 505,202 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 64,389 64,867 65,854 Tangible common equity (numerator) $ 462,732 $ 451,885 $ 439,348 Total assets 9,493,790 9,129,841 7,765,810 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 64,389 64,867 65,854 Tangible assets $ 9,429,401 $ 9,064,974 $ 7,699,956 Tangible common equity ratio 4.91 % 4.98 % 5.71 % Less: private banking loans 4,458,767 4,063,116 3,695,402 Tangible assets excluding private banking loans (denominator) $ 4,970,634 $ 5,001,858 $ 4,004,554 Tangible common equity ratio excluding private banking loans 9.31 % 9.03 % 10.97 %

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. PRO FORMA BASIS - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Actual Adjustments Pro Forma Basis Tangible common equity ratio excluding private banking channel loans: Common shareholders' equity $ 527,121 $ 37,800 $ 564,921 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 64,389 64,389 Tangible common equity (numerator) $ 462,732 $ 37,800 $ 500,532 Total assets 9,493,790 99,300 9,593,090 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 64,389 64,389 Tangible assets $ 9,429,401 $ 99,300 $ 9,528,701 Tangible common equity ratio 4.91 % 5.25 % Less: private banking loans $ 4,458,767 $ 4,458,767 Tangible assets excluding private banking loans (denominator) $ 4,970,634 $ 99,300 $ 5,069,934 Tangible common equity ratio excluding private banking loans 9.31 % 9.87 %

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SEGMENT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Investment Management EBITDA: Net income $ 719 $ 336 $ 316 $ 1,633 $ 2,419 Interest expense — — — — — Income tax expense 251 102 3 381 830 Depreciation expense 103 107 111 319 355 Intangible amortization expense 478 486 502 1,466 1,506 EBITDA $ 1,551 $ 1,031 $ 932 $ 3,799 $ 5,110

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenue and pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net interest income $ 33,474 $ 33,484 $ 32,316 $ 101,880 $ 93,991 Total non-interest income 16,889 12,997 14,243 43,202 39,291 Less: net gain on the sale and call of debt securities 3,744 14 206 3,815 346 Total revenue $ 46,619 $ 46,467 $ 46,353 $ 141,267 $ 132,936 Less: total non-interest expense 31,427 28,096 27,773 88,668 82,030 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $ 15,192 $ 18,371 $ 18,580 $ 52,599 $ 50,906

BANK SEGMENT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Bank total revenue: Net interest income $ 34,925 $ 34,410 $ 32,265 $ 104,241 $ 94,971 Total non-interest income 8,771 5,229 5,319 19,708 10,813 Less: net gain on the sale and call of debt securities 3,744 14 206 3,815 346 Bank total revenue $ 39,952 $ 39,625 $ 37,378 $ 120,134 $ 105,438 Bank efficiency ratio: Total non-interest expense (numerator) $ 23,462 $ 19,967 $ 18,949 $ 64,462 $ 56,872 Bank total revenue (denominator) $ 39,952 $ 39,625 $ 37,378 $ 120,134 $ 105,438 Bank efficiency ratio 58.73 % 50.39 % 50.70 % 53.66 % 53.94 %

