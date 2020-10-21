 

AdaptHealth Corp. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

21.10.2020, 22:15   

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth”), a leading provider of home medical equipment, supplies and related services in the United States, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, before the opening of the financial markets on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Management will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results and business activities.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

  • (877) 423-9820 (Domestic) or
  • (201) 493-6749 (International)

Webcast registration: Click Here

Following the live call, a replay will be available for six months on the Company's website, www.adapthealth.com under "Investor Relations."

About AdaptHealth Corp.

AdaptHealth Corp. is a leading provider of home healthcare equipment, medical supplies to the home and related services in the United States. AdaptHealth provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to life and thrive. Product and services offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iii) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (iv) other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance payors. AdaptHealth services over approximately 1.6 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of 220 locations in 38 states. Learn more at www.adapthealth.com.

