Boston Private Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

"We are proud of the dedication and commitment shown by the Boston Private employees guiding our clients through this challenging environment," said Anthony DeChellis, CEO of Boston Private. "This quarter's financial results include a provision credit and continued strong new business in our Wealth Management & Trust business. We strengthened our capital and liquidity position to provide flexibility as we navigate the uncertain environment. We remain committed to our strategic objectives and believe that we are well positioned for long-term success."

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) (the “Company” or “BPFH”) today reported third quarter 2020 Net income attributable to the Company of $22.7 million, compared to Net loss attributable to the Company of $(3.3) million for the second quarter of 2020 and Net income attributable to the Company of $20.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 Diluted earnings per share were $0.28, compared to Diluted loss per share of $(0.04) in the second quarter of 2020 and Diluted earnings per share of $0.24 in the third quarter of 2019.

Summary Financial Results % Change ($ in millions, except for per share data) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 LQ Y/Y Net income/(loss) - GAAP $22.7 $(3.3) $20.0 nm 14% Net income/(loss) - Operating 22.0 (3.3) 20.0 nm 10% Diluted earnings/(loss) per share - GAAP $0.28 $(0.04) $0.24 nm 17% Diluted earnings/(loss) per share - Operating $0.27 $(0.04) $0.24 nm 13% Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Pre-tax, pre-provision income $19.9 $20.1 $25.7 (1)% (23)% Return on average common equity ("ROACE") 10.7% (1.6)% 9.8 % Return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") 11.9% (1.4)% 11.0 % nm = not meaningful

The Company's financial results improved linked quarter primarily driven by a lower loan loss provision, which changed from a $25.4 million provision expense during the second quarter of 2020 to a $2.8 million provision credit during the third quarter of 2020. The company’s operating results exclude the after-tax effect of a $0.9 million gain related to the revaluation of a receivable from the divestiture of BOS.

Net Interest Income and Margin % Change ($ in millions) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 LQ Y/Y Net interest income $57.8 $58.9 $56.2 (2)% 3% Net interest margin 2.61% 2.75% 2.72%

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $57.8 million, a 2% decrease linked quarter and a 3% increase year-over-year. The linked quarter decrease was primarily driven by lower loan volumes, lower interest-earning asset yields, and prepayment penalties in the second quarter of 2020, partially offset by lower funding costs.

Net interest margin decreased 14 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 2.61%. The decline was primarily driven by lower asset yields, prepayment penalties in the second quarter of 2020 and excess cash balances, partially offset by lower funding costs.

Noninterest Income % Change ($ in millions) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 LQ Y/Y Wealth management and trust fees $18.2 $17.3 $19.1 6 % (4) % Investment management fees 1.4 1.8 2.5 (21) % (44) % Private banking fees 1 2.3 2.6 3.6 (11) % (35) % Total core fees and income $22.0 $21.6 $25.2 2 % (13) % Total other income 1.1 1.0 — 5 % nm Total noninterest income $23.0 $22.7 $25.1 2 % (8) % nm = not meaningful 1 Private banking fees includes Other banking fee income and Gain/(loss) on sale of loans, net

Total core fees and income for the third quarter of 2020 was $22.0 million, a 2% increase linked quarter. The linked quarter increase was primarily driven by higher Wealth management and trust fees, partially offset by lower Investment management fees. Total other income for the third quarter of 2020 includes a $0.9 million gain related to the revaluation of a receivable from the divestiture of BOS.

Assets Under Management / Advisory % Change ($ in millions) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 LQ Y/Y Wealth Management and Trust $15,581 $14,889 $14,695 5 % 6 % Other 3 672 1,067 1,533 (37) % (56) % Total assets under management / advisory $16,253 $15,956 $16,228 2 % — % Net flows Wealth Management and Trust $(12) $60 $(100) Other 3 (395) (100) (37) Total net flows $(407) $(40) $(137) 3 Includes results from DGHM

Total assets under management / advisory were $16.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020, a 2% increase linked quarter. The linked quarter increase was primarily driven by the impact of favorable market action, partially offset by outflows at DGHM.

Total net flows were negative $407 million during the third quarter of 2020, driven by net outflows of $395 million at DGHM. The Wealth Management and Trust segment had net flows of negative $12 million during the third quarter of 2020. Negative flows in the Wealth Management and Trust segment were primarily the result of client assets that transferred from fixed income products into bank deposit products and tax payments made during the quarter. Overall client attrition was low, while new business at Wealth Management & Trust improved linked quarter to $299 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $251 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Expense % Change ($ in millions) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 LQ Y/Y Salaries and employee benefits $34.7 $33.9 $31.7 2 % 9 % Occupancy and equipment 8.2 7.6 8.3 8 % (1) % Information systems 7.1 7.1 5.2 — % 37 % Professional services 4.0 3.4 4.4 17 % (9) % Marketing and business development 0.9 2.3 1.4 (60) % (33) % Amortization of intangibles 0.7 0.7 0.7 2 % 6 % FDIC insurance 1.0 0.8 0.1 nm nm Other 4.4 5.6 3.9 (22) % 14 % Total noninterest expense $60.9 $61.5 $55.5 (1) % 10 % Memo: Excluding Off-Balance Sheet Provision Reserve for unfunded loan commitments $1.8 $2.8 — (38) % nm Total noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $59.2 $58.6 $55.5 1 % 7 %

Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $60.9 million, which includes $1.8 million of reserve for unfunded loan commitments recognized in Other expense.

Excluding the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, total noninterest expense (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was $59.2 million, an increase of 1% linked quarter and an increase of 7% year-over-year. The linked quarter increase was driven primarily by higher compensation expense, while the year-over-year increase was driven primarily by higher compensation expense and higher Information systems expense from technology initiatives placed in service.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 7.4% as a result of lower pre-tax income during 2020.

Loans - QTD Averages & Yields % Change ($ in millions) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 LQ Y/Y Commercial and industrial $1,033 $1,037 $1,102 — % (6) % Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 373 284 — 32 % nm Commercial real estate 2,653 2,659 2,518 — % 5 % Construction and land 218 233 196 (6) % 11 % Residential 2,810 2,863 3,016 (2) % (7) % Home equity 84 88 89 (5) % (5) % Other consumer 112 124 128 (10) % (13) % Total loans $7,283 $7,289 $7,049 — % 3 % Total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) $6,910 $7,005 $7,049 (1) % (2) % Total loan yields 3.23% 3.42% 3.98%

Average total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2020 decreased 1% linked quarter and year-over-year.

Within Commercial and industrial loans, lower revolving line of credit usage was partially offset by Commercial tax-exempt loan growth of 3%

Nearly all of the PPP loans remain outstanding

The linked quarter decline in Residential loans was driven by the sale of $72 million of Residential loans

Deposits - QTD Averages & Costs % Change ($ in millions) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 LQ Y/Y Non-interest bearing deposits 2,321 2,214 1,953 5 % 19 % Interest bearing deposits 5,378 5,036 4,705 7 % 14 % Total deposits $7,700 $7,250 $6,658 6 % 16 % Cost of total deposits 0.33% 0.41% 0.92% Cost of total interest-bearing deposits 0.48% 0.59% 1.31%

Average total deposits in the third quarter of 2020 increased 6% linked quarter and 16% year-over-year to $7.7 billion. The linked quarter increase was driven by a combination of existing and new client balances, client asset flows from the Wealth Management & Trust segment into deposit products, and an increase in wealth sweep deposits.

Provision and Asset Quality ($ in millions) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Provision and Allowance Provision/(credit) for loan losses $(4.6) $22.6 $17.0 $(3.7) $0.2 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 1.8 2.8 1.8 — — Total Provision for credit losses $(2.8) $25.4 $18.8 $(3.7) $0.2 Allowance for loan losses as a % of Total loans 1.17% 1.22% 0.97% 1.03% 1.07% Asset Quality Total net loans (charged-off)/ recovered (0.2) (1.5) (0.3) 0.3 0.1 Total nonaccrual loans 41.3 25.6 24.3 16.1 17.6 Nonaccrual loans as a % of Total loans 0.57% 0.35% 0.35% 0.23% 0.25% Special mention loans (criticized loans) $199.5 $191.9 $92.6 $52.0 $58.1 Classified loans 123.1 114.2 112.3 74.0 80.8 Total criticized and classified loans $322.6 $306.1 $204.9 $126.1 $139.0

The Company recorded a provision credit of $2.8 million during the third quarter of 2020. The provision release was primarily driven by an improved economic forecast related to the current expected credit losses methodology and resulted in lower reserves on residential mortgages and construction and land loans. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), was 1.23% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 1.28% in the second quarter of 2020.

Total nonaccrual loans as of September 30, 2020 was $41.3 million, an increase of $15.7 million, or 61%, linked quarter primarily driven by the downgrade of a commercial & industrial relationship in Northern California.

Total criticized and classified loans as of September 30, 2020 was $322.6 million, an increase of $16.5 million, or 5%, linked quarter primarily driven by the downgrade of $71 million of loans, partially offset by $54 million of payoffs, paydowns and upgrades. Of the $71 million in downgrades in the third quarter of 2020, $62 million were Commercial real estate loans across 16 relationships, primarily with hospitality and retail clients.

As of September 30, 2020:

Residential loans on deferral totaled approximately $100 million, or 3.6% of total residential loans, compared to a peak of approximately $220 million in the second quarter of 2020

Commercial & industrial loans on deferral totaled approximately $50 million, or 4.7% of total Commercial & industrial loans, compared to a peak of approximately $125 million in the second quarter of 2020

The majority of Commercial real estate clients that qualified for and accepted the debt service reserve program remain in the program, representing a total loan balance of approximately $78 million

Capital 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Tangible common equity/ Tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.3% 8.3% 8.8% 8.6% 8.6% Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $9.48 $9.25 $9.31 $9.02 $8.90 Regulatory Capital Ratios: 3 Tier 1 common equity 11.3% 11.1% 11.2% 11.4% 11.2% Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.8% 12.6% 12.7% 13.0% 12.8% Total risk-based capital 14.1% 13.9% 13.8% 14.1% 13.9% Tier 1 leverage capital 9.2% 9.2% 9.7% 9.8% 9.7% 3 Current quarter information is presented based on estimated data.

The Company's tangible book value per share increased to $9.48 in the third quarter of 2020, a 7% increase year-over-year. Risk-weighted regulatory capital ratios increased slightly linked quarter.

Dividend Payments

Concurrent with the release of third quarter 2020 earnings, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend payable to common shareholders of $0.06 per share. The record date for this dividend is November 6, 2020, and the payment date is November 20, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial sector.

These non-GAAP financial measures include: return on average common equity; return on average tangible common equity; pre-tax, pre-provision income; tangible common equity / tangible assets; the efficiency ratio excluding amortization of intangibles; net income/(loss) attributable to the Company excluding notable items; net income/(loss) attributable to the common shareholders, treasury stock method, excluding notable items; diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding notable items; and average total loans, excluding PPP.

A detailed reconciliation table of the Company’s GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in the tables of this release and beginning on page 16 of the attached financial statements.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 546,263 $ 179,027 $ 61,714 $ 292,479 $ 78,010 Investment securities available-for-sale 1,011,327 1,002,970 993,166 978,284 935,538 Investment securities held-to-maturity 38,600 42,495 45,395 48,212 51,379 Equity securities at fair value 32,818 24,492 23,080 18,810 21,780 Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank 36,618 42,407 45,273 39,078 47,756 Loans held for sale 15,074 9,786 7,671 7,386 6,658 Loans 7,222,569 7,332,954 7,043,338 6,976,704 7,067,151 Less: Allowance for loan losses 84,551 89,324 68,211 71,982 75,359 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 7,138,018 7,243,630 6,975,127 6,904,722 6,991,792 Premises and equipment, net 42,907 43,805 43,544 44,527 42,658 Goodwill 57,607 57,607 57,607 57,607 57,607 Intangible assets, net 8,898 8,935 9,637 10,352 10,622 Accrued interest receivable 25,935 24,918 24,054 24,175 24,851 Deferred income taxes, net 8,250 9,116 5,630 11,383 15,704 Right-of-use assets 94,879 94,143 98,896 102,075 107,045 Other assets 374,111 375,575 355,532 291,411 299,544 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,431,305 $ 9,158,906 $ 8,746,326 $ 8,830,501 $ 8,690,944 LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 7,827,719 $ 7,427,397 $ 6,835,572 $ 7,241,476 $ 6,658,242 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 42,544 46,623 45,319 53,398 48,860 Federal funds purchased — — 145,000 — 230,000 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 296,236 426,313 491,254 350,829 570,904 Junior subordinated debentures 106,363 106,363 106,363 106,363 106,363 Lease liabilities 108,932 108,234 113,574 117,214 122,799 Other liabilities 203,342 218,771 180,452 140,820 143,607 TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,585,136 8,333,701 7,917,534 8,010,100 7,880,775 REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (“RNCI”) — — — 1,383 1,481 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, $1.00 par value; authorized: 170,000,000 shares 82,255 82,058 81,800 83,266 83,242 Additional paid-in capital 597,113 594,463 593,167 600,708 599,877 Retained earnings 136,394 118,647 131,761 127,469 116,210 Accumulated other comprehensive income 30,407 30,037 22,064 7,575 9,359 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 846,169 825,205 828,792 819,018 808,688 TOTAL LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 9,431,305 $ 9,158,906 $ 8,746,326 $ 8,830,501 $ 8,690,944

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Income Statements Unaudited ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 REVENUE: Interest income $ 65,453 $ 68,819 $ 73,082 $ 75,291 $ 77,604 Interest expense 7,629 9,881 15,825 19,166 21,451 Net interest income 57,824 58,938 57,257 56,125 56,153 Provision/(credit) for loan losses 4 (4,569 ) 22,604 16,962 (3,668 ) 167 Net interest income after provision/(credit) for loan losses 62,393 36,334 40,295 59,793 55,986 Wealth management and trust fees 5 18,240 17,261 18,371 18,720 19,067 Investment management fees 1,393 1,770 1,925 2,554 2,496 Private banking fee income 1,320 2,395 2,490 2,924 2,658 Gain on sale of loans, net 1,006 204 100 557 934 Total core fees and income 21,959 21,630 22,886 24,755 25,155 Total other income 1,086 1,032 (1,365 ) 2,038 (29 ) TOTAL REVENUE 6 80,869 81,600 78,778 82,918 81,279 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 34,671 33,937 35,096 34,186 31,684 Occupancy and equipment 8,150 7,560 7,646 7,578 8,260 Information systems 7,096 7,113 6,725 6,476 5,169 Professional services 4,025 3,446 3,601 3,920 4,435 Marketing and business development 935 2,313 1,890 2,017 1,403 Amortization of intangibles 714 702 715 676 671 FDIC insurance 960 767 — (19 ) 59 Other 4 4,386 5,615 5,235 3,623 3,856 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 60,937 61,453 60,908 58,457 55,537 INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 24,501 (2,457 ) 908 28,129 25,575 Income tax expense 1,821 841 102 6,788 5,517 Net income/(loss) before attribution to noncontrolling interests 22,680 (3,298 ) 806 21,341 20,058 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — — 6 97 96 NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 22,680 $ (3,298 ) $ 800 $ 21,244 $ 19,962 Adjustments, treasury stock method 7 — — 414 98 304 NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 22,680 $ (3,298 ) $ 1,214 $ 21,342 $ 20,266 COMMON SHARE DATA: Weighted average basic shares outstanding 82,221,705 81,929,752 83,005,064 83,238,982 83,631,403 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 8 82,362,338 81,929,752 83,318,041 83,637,786 83,956,708 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.28 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 4 Total Provision for credit losses includes the Provision/(credit) for loan losses and the Reserve for unfunded loan commitments within Other expense. 5 Wealth management and trust fees consists of revenue from Boston Private Wealth LLC ("BPW"), KLS Professional Advisors Group, LLC ("KLS") through the effective date of its merger with BPW, and the trust operations of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. 6 Total revenue is the sum of Net interest income, Total core fees and income, and Total other income. 7 Adjustments to Net income/(loss) attributable to the Company to arrive at Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders, treasury stock method, as presented in these tables, include decrease/(increase) in Noncontrolling interests redemption value. 8 For a description of the Company's policies regarding Diluted earnings per share, please refer to Part II. Item 8. “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data - Note 16: Earnings Per Share” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Income Statements Unaudited ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 REVENUE: Interest income $ 207,354 $ 233,156 Interest expense 33,335 61,205 Net interest income 174,019 171,951 Provision/(credit) for loan losses 4 34,997 104 Net interest income after provision/(credit) for loan losses 139,022 171,847 Wealth management and trust fees 5 53,872 57,037 Investment management fees 5,088 7,601 Private banking fee income 6,205 8,024 Gain on sale of loans, net 1,310 1,065 Total core fees and income 66,475 73,727 Total other income 753 1,027 TOTAL REVENUE 6 241,247 246,705 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 103,704 100,116 Occupancy and equipment 23,356 24,460 Information systems 20,934 16,166 Professional services 11,072 11,308 Marketing and business development 5,138 4,422 Amortization of intangibles 2,131 2,015 FDIC insurance 1,727 1,304 Restructuring — 1,646 Other 4 15,236 10,312 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 183,298 171,749 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 22,952 74,852 Income tax expense 2,764 15,803 Net income before attribution to noncontrolling interests 20,188 59,049 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6 265 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 20,182 $ 58,784 Adjustments, treasury stock method 7 414 1,045 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 20,596 $ 59,829 COMMON SHARE DATA Weighted average basic shares outstanding 82,382,050 83,495,361 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 8 82,746,866 84,003,281 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.71 4 Total Provision for credit losses includes the Provision/(credit) for loan losses and the Reserve for unfunded loan commitments within Other expense. 5 Wealth management and trust fees consists of revenue from Boston Private Wealth LLC ("BPW"), KLS Professional Advisors Group, LLC ("KLS") through the effective date of its merger with BPW, and the trust operations of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. 6 Total revenue is the sum of Net interest income, Total core fees and income, and Total other income. 7 Adjustments to Net income attributable to the Company to arrive at Net income attributable to common shareholders, treasury stock method, as presented in these tables, include decrease/(increase) in Noncontrolling interests redemption value. 8 For a description of the Company's policies regarding Diluted earnings per share, please refer to Part II. Item 8. “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data - Note 16: Earnings Per Share” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Financial Highlights Unaudited ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 KEY STATISTICS: Return on average assets (non-GAAP) 9 0.96 % (0.15 )% 0.04 % 0.96 % 0.91 % ROACE (non-GAAP) 9 10.68 % (1.58 )% 0.39 % 10.29 % 9.80 % ROATCE (non-GAAP) 9 11.88 % (1.43 )% 0.72 % 11.51 % 10.99 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 9 74.5 % 74.4 % 76.4 % 69.7 % 67.5 % Noninterest income to total revenue 28.5 % 27.8 % 27.3 % 32.3 % 30.9 % Net interest margin 2.61 % 2.75 % 2.76 % 2.70 % 2.72 % Average loan to average deposit ratio 94.6 % 100.5 % 99.0 % 101.6 % 105.9 % Cost of total deposits 0.33 % 0.41 % 0.72 % 0.86 % 0.92 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.48 % 0.59 % 1.02 % 1.20 % 1.31 % Cost of total funding 0.37 % 0.50 % 0.83 % 0.99 % 1.12 % Allowance for loan losses / Total loans 1.17 % 1.22 % 0.97 % 1.03 % 1.07 % Nonperforming loans / Total loans 0.57 % 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.23 % 0.25 % Net (charge-offs)/recoveries / Total loans 9 (0.01 )% (0.08 )% (0.02 )% 0.02 % 0.01 % CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS: Tier 1 common equity 3 $ 752,492 $ 731,316 $ 742,044 $ 745,926 $ 732,980 Tier 1 capital 3 $ 852,514 $ 831,338 $ 842,066 $ 846,337 $ 833,431 Total capital 3 $ 935,824 $ 913,936 $ 914,572 $ 919,573 $ 910,076 Risk-weighted assets ("RWA") 3 $ 6,654,690 $ 6,593,957 $ 6,627,339 $ 6,530,804 $ 6,533,884 Average assets for leverage 3 $ 9,237,940 $ 9,009,565 $ 8,691,254 $ 8,659,944 $ 8,588,358 Tier 1 common equity ratio 3 11.31 % 11.09 % 11.20 % 11.42 % 11.22 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 3 12.81 % 12.61 % 12.71 % 12.96 % 12.76 % Total risk-based capital ratio 3 14.06 % 13.86 % 13.80 % 14.08 % 13.93 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 3 9.23 % 9.23 % 9.69 % 9.77 % 9.70 % Total equity / Total assets 8.97 % 9.01 % 9.48 % 9.27 % 9.30 % Tangible common equity / Tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.33 % 8.34 % 8.77 % 8.57 % 8.59 % End of period market price per share $ 5.52 $ 6.88 $ 7.15 $ 12.03 $ 11.66 End of period shares outstanding 82,254,594 82,058,483 81,800,486 83,265,674 83,241,952 Book value per common share $ 10.29 $ 10.06 $ 10.13 $ 9.84 $ 9.71 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 9.48 $ 9.25 $ 9.31 $ 9.02 $ 8.90 Common Equity Repurchase Program: Total shares of common stock repurchased — — 1,565,060 — 678,165 Average price paid per share of common stock $ — $ — $ 8.18 $ — $ 10.61 Aggregate repurchases of common stock ($ in millions) $ — $ — $ 12.8 $ — $ 7.2 3 Current quarter information is presented based on estimated data. 9 Annualized.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated AUM and Balance Sheet - End of Period Balances Unaudited ($ in thousands) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND ADVISORY ("AUM"): Wealth Management and Trust $ 15,581,000 $ 14,889,000 $ 13,497,000 $ 15,224,000 $ 14,695,000 Other 2 672,000 1,067,000 1,016,000 1,544,000 1,533,000 TOTAL AUM $ 16,253,000 $ 15,956,000 $ 14,513,000 $ 16,768,000 $ 16,228,000 AUM Rollforward: Beginning balance $ 15,956,000 $ 14,513,000 $ 16,768,000 $ 16,228,000 $ 16,199,000 Net flows (407,000 ) (40,000 ) 150,000 (209,000 ) (137,000 ) Market returns 704,000 1,483,000 (2,405,000 ) 749,000 166,000 Ending balance $ 16,253,000 $ 15,956,000 $ 14,513,000 $ 16,768,000 $ 16,228,000 AUM Net Flows: Wealth Management and Trust $ (12,000 ) $ 60,000 $ 176,000 $ (114,000 ) $ (100,000 ) Other 2 (395,000 ) (100,000 ) (26,000 ) (95,000 ) (37,000 ) TOTAL NET FLOWS $ (407,000 ) $ (40,000 ) $ 150,000 $ (209,000 ) $ (137,000 ) DEPOSITS: Demand deposits (non-interest bearing) $ 2,346,126 $ 2,293,864 $ 2,020,440 $ 1,971,013 $ 1,947,363 Savings and NOW 756,797 758,656 653,006 646,199 666,107 Money market 4,187,657 3,753,228 3,468,701 3,969,330 3,366,623 Certificates of deposit 537,139 621,649 693,425 654,934 678,149 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 7,827,719 $ 7,427,397 $ 6,835,572 $ 7,241,476 $ 6,658,242 LOANS: Commercial and industrial $ 583,145 $ 565,748 $ 670,744 $ 694,034 $ 695,029 Paycheck Protection Program 371,496 370,034 — — — Commercial tax-exempt 472,342 419,264 445,319 447,927 448,488 Commercial real estate 2,659,890 2,676,708 2,626,299 2,551,274 2,533,346 Construction and land 211,697 240,211 238,293 225,983 209,741 Residential 2,729,164 2,859,627 2,841,926 2,839,155 2,964,042 Home equity 81,797 84,588 89,350 83,657 84,432 Consumer 113,038 116,774 131,407 134,674 132,073 TOTAL LOANS $ 7,222,569 $ 7,332,954 $ 7,043,338 $ 6,976,704 $ 7,067,151 2 Includes results from Dalton, Greiner, Hartman, Maher & Co, LLC ("DGHM")

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Provision and Asset Quality Unaudited ($ in thousands) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 PROVISION: Provision/(credit) for loan losses $ (4,569 ) $ 22,604 $ 16,962 $ (3,668 ) $ 167 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 4 1,750 2,829 1,827 (23 ) (23 ) Total Provision/(credit) for credit losses $ (2,819 ) $ 25,433 $ 18,789 $ (3,691 ) $ 144 CHARGE-OFFS: Loan charge-offs $ (245 ) $ (1,546 ) $ (528 ) $ (285 ) $ (185 ) Loan recoveries 41 55 180 576 310 NET (CHARGE-OFFS)/RECOVERIES $ (204 ) $ (1,491 ) $ (348 ) $ 291 $ 125 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) (0.01 )% (0.08 )% (0.02 )% 0.02 % 0.01 % Net (Charge-offs)/Recoveries by Loan Type: Commercial and industrial $ (136 ) $ (337 ) $ (473 ) $ 118 $ 95 Commercial real estate — — — 183 27 Home equity — (1,157 ) 132 4 6 Consumer (68 ) 3 (7 ) (14 ) (3 ) NET (CHARGE-OFFS)/RECOVERIES $ (204 ) $ (1,491 ) $ (348 ) $ 291 $ 125 LOAN QUALITY DATA: Special mention loans $ 199,509 $ 191,882 $ 92,623 $ 52,026 $ 58,133 Accruing classified loans 10 81,827 88,586 87,948 57,922 63,278 Nonaccrual loans 41,263 25,604 24,314 16,103 17,565 Total classified 123,090 114,190 112,262 74,025 80,843 Criticized and classified loans $ 322,599 $ 306,072 $ 204,885 $ 126,051 $ 138,976 Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing 11 $ 5,635 $ 5,535 $ 14,852 $ 25,945 $ 4,179 4 Total Provision for credit losses includes the Provision/(credit) for loan losses and the Reserve for unfunded loan commitments within Other expense. 10 Accruing classified loans include loans that are classified as substandard but are still accruing interest income. Boston Private Bank & Trust Company may classify a loan as substandard where known information about possible credit problems of the related borrowers causes management to have doubts as to the ability of such borrowers to comply with the present repayment terms and which may result in disclosure of such loans as nonaccrual at some time in the future. 11 At June 30, 2020, the Company had one loan totaling less than $0.1 million that was more than 90 days past due but still on accrual status. This loan originated in the New England region. The Company had no other loans outstanding more than 90 days past due but still on accrual status in comparative periods.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Unaudited ($ in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income/Expense Average Yield/Rate 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Cash and investments: Taxable investment securities $ 201,515 $ 198,337 $ 198,655 $ 853 $ 859 $ 938 1.69 % 1.73 % 1.95 % Non-taxable investment securities 313,130 316,513 305,108 1,974 2,005 1,924 2.52 % 2.53 % 2.52 % Mortgage-backed securities 515,813 505,669 492,514 2,354 2,566 2,622 1.83 % 2.03 % 2.13 % Short-term investments and other 432,117 186,895 101,958 654 582 1,084 0.59 % 1.23 % 4.06 % Total cash and investments 1,462,575 1,207,414 1,098,235 5,835 6,012 6,568 1.59 % 1.99 % 2.39 % Loans: 12 Commercial and industrial 1,032,816 1,037,285 1,101,672 8,314 9,708 11,523 3.15 % 3.70 % 4.09 % Paycheck Protection Program 373,047 283,619 — 2,390 1,573 — 2.51 % 2.19 % — % Commercial real estate 2,652,770 2,659,074 2,518,048 23,546 24,602 29,118 3.47 % 3.66 % 4.52 % Construction and land 218,211 233,305 195,843 2,109 2,251 2,410 3.78 % 3.82 % 4.82 % Residential 2,809,871 2,862,708 3,016,265 22,089 23,079 25,567 3.14 % 3.22 % 3.39 % Home equity 84,226 88,307 89,068 623 650 1,121 2.94 % 2.96 % 4.99 % Other consumer 111,657 124,346 127,987 547 944 1,297 1.95 % 3.05 % 4.02 % Total loans 7,282,598 7,288,644 7,048,883 59,618 62,807 71,036 3.23 % 3.42 % 3.98 % Total earning assets 8,745,173 8,496,058 8,147,118 65,453 68,819 77,604 2.96 % 3.22 % 3.76 % LESS: Allowance for loan losses 89,370 68,473 75,199 Cash and due from banks 34,761 39,959 49,065 Other assets 655,999 641,657 544,368 TOTAL AVERAGE ASSETS $ 9,346,563 $ 9,109,201 $ 8,665,352 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits: 13 Savings and NOW $ 722,742 $ 680,758 $ 615,730 $ 197 $ 187 $ 275 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.18 % Money market 4,070,026 3,684,147 3,378,006 4,790 4,848 11,523 0.47 % 0.53 % 1.35 % Certificates of deposit 585,729 671,470 711,299 1,447 2,300 3,689 0.98 % 1.38 % 2.06 % Total interest-bearing deposits 13 5,378,497 5,036,375 4,705,035 6,434 7,335 15,487 0.48 % 0.59 % 1.31 % Junior subordinated debentures 106,363 106,363 106,363 508 764 1,022 1.87 % 2.84 % 3.76 % FHLB borrowings and other 388,412 610,856 833,535 687 1,782 4,942 0.69 % 1.15 % 2.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 13 5,873,272 5,753,594 5,644,933 7,629 9,881 21,451 0.52 % 0.69 % 1.50 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits 13 2,321,223 2,213,829 1,953,214 Payables and other liabilities 309,462 306,896 258,371 Total average liabilities 8,503,957 8,274,319 7,856,518 Redeemable noncontrolling interests — — 944 Average shareholders’ equity 842,606 834,882 807,890 TOTAL AVERAGE LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 9,346,563 $ 9,109,201 $ 8,665,352 Net interest income $ 57,824 $ 58,938 $ 56,153 Interest rate spread 2.44 % 2.53 % 2.26 % Net interest margin 2.61 % 2.75 % 2.72 % Average total deposits 13 $ 7,699,720 $ 7,250,204 $ 6,658,249 0.33 % 0.41 % 0.92 % Average total deposits and borrowings 13 $ 8,194,495 $ 7,967,423 $ 7,598,147 0.37 % 0.50 % 1.12 % 12 Average loans includes Loans held for sale and Nonaccrual loans 13 Average total deposits is the sum of Average total interest-bearing deposits and Average non-interest bearing demand deposits. Average total deposits and borrowings is the sum of Average total interest-bearing liabilities and Average non-interest bearing demand deposits.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Unaudited ($ in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income/Expense Average Yield/Rate Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS 9/30/20 9/30/19 9/30/20 9/30/19 9/30/20 9/30/19 Cash and investments: Taxable investment securities $ 200,346 $ 223,072 $ 2,580 $ 3,244 1.72 % 1.94 % Non-taxable investment securities 315,101 305,422 5,977 5,726 2.53 % 2.50 % Mortgage-backed securities 514,043 507,338 7,707 8,225 2.00 % 2.16 % Short-term investments and other 256,143 104,225 2,307 3,049 1.19 % 3.78 % Total cash and investments 1,285,633 1,140,057 18,571 20,244 1.92 % 2.36 % Loans: 12 Commercial and industrial 1,074,159 1,088,027 28,746 33,673 3.51 % 4.08 % Paycheck Protection Program 218,175 — 3,963 — 2.41 % — % Commercial real estate 2,631,461 2,474,804 75,630 87,222 3.78 % 4.65 % Construction and land 228,243 203,211 6,932 7,610 3.99 % 4.94 % Residential 2,841,023 2,999,480 68,636 76,847 3.22 % 3.42 % Home equity 86,186 90,361 2,225 3,388 3.44 % 5.01 % Other consumer 122,706 128,879 2,651 4,172 2.88 % 4.33 % Total loans 7,201,953 6,984,762 188,783 212,912 3.46 % 4.04 % Total earning assets 8,487,586 8,124,819 207,354 233,156 3.23 % 3.80 % LESS: Allowance for loan losses 69,929 74,863 Cash and due from banks 41,461 46,906 Other assets 620,313 516,642 TOTAL AVERAGE ASSETS $ 9,079,431 $ 8,613,504 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits: 13 Savings and NOW $ 680,962 $ 658,154 $ 616 $ 847 0.12 % 0.17 % Money market 3,835,219 3,317,117 19,295 32,072 0.67 % 1.29 % Certificates of deposit 641,800 746,453 6,654 11,141 1.38 % 2.00 % Total interest-bearing deposits 13 5,157,981 4,721,724 26,565 44,060 0.69 % 1.25 % Junior subordinated debentures 106,363 106,363 2,189 3,223 2.74 % 4.05 % FHLB borrowings and other 484,674 801,519 4,581 13,922 1.24 % 2.29 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 13 5,749,018 5,629,606 33,335 61,205 0.77 % 1.45 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits 13 2,194,237 1,949,948 Payables and other liabilities 295,327 243,370 Total average liabilities 8,238,582 7,822,924 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 400 1,642 Average shareholders’ equity 840,449 788,938 TOTAL AVERAGE LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 9,079,431 $ 8,613,504 Net interest income $ 174,019 $ 171,951 Interest rate spread 2.46 % 2.35 % Net interest margin 2.71 % 2.80 % Average total deposits 13 $ 7,352,218 $ 6,671,672 0.48 % 0.88 % Average total deposits and borrowings 13 $ 7,943,255 $ 7,579,554 0.56 % 1.08 % 12 Average loans includes Loans held for sale and Nonaccrual loans 13 Average total deposits is the sum of Average total interest-bearing deposits and Average non-interest bearing demand deposits. Average total deposits and borrowings is the sum of Average total interest-bearing liabilities and Average non-interest bearing demand deposits.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Regional Loan Data Unaudited ($ in thousands) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 New England $ 3,669,746 $ 3,781,603 $ 3,724,959 $ 3,776,747 $ 3,868,690 Northern California 1,763,556 1,741,255 1,618,668 1,532,786 1,559,569 Southern California 1,789,267 1,810,096 1,699,711 1,667,171 1,638,892 Total loans $ 7,222,569 $ 7,332,954 $ 7,043,338 $ 6,976,704 $ 7,067,151 Loans (charged-off)/recovered, net: New England $ (111 ) $ 7 $ 15 $ 414 $ 275 Northern California — 3 122 (10 ) 6 Southern California (93 ) (1,501 ) (485 ) (113 ) (156 ) Total net loans (charged-off)/recovered $ (204 ) $ (1,491 ) $ (348 ) $ 291 $ 125 Special mention loans: New England $ 103,060 $ 83,026 $ 61,741 $ 21,691 $ 19,828 Northern California 63,192 75,609 5,947 5,227 4,821 Southern California 33,257 33,247 24,935 25,108 33,484 Total special mention loans $ 199,509 $ 191,882 $ 92,623 $ 52,026 $ 58,133 Accruing classified loans: New England $ 74,682 $ 53,124 $ 50,483 $ 20,428 $ 21,830 Northern California 4,589 21,712 24,843 24,946 23,938 Southern California 2,556 13,750 12,622 12,548 17,510 Total accruing classified loans $ 81,827 $ 88,586 $ 87,948 $ 57,922 $ 63,278 Nonaccruing loans: New England $ 11,807 $ 11,630 $ 11,965 $ 9,764 $ 8,999 Northern California 25,133 9,459 6,575 319 2,395 Southern California 4,323 4,515 5,774 6,020 6,171 Total nonaccruing loans $ 41,263 $ 25,604 $ 24,314 $ 16,103 $ 17,565 14 The concentration of the Private Banking loan data and credit quality is primarily based on the location of the lenders' regional offices.