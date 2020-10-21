Office Properties Income Trust Announces Sale of Four-Property Business Park for $25.1 Million

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced that it has completed the previously disclosed sale of a 171,061 square foot, four-property business park located in Fairfax, VA for $25.1 million, excluding closing costs. Proceeds from today’s announced sale will be used for general business purposes.

“We are pleased with our ability to continue to execute on our capital recycling program to further support our low leverage and strong liquidity throughout the ongoing pandemic and resulting economic challenges. We remain focused on the health of our business and believe we are well positioned to advance our strategies as market conditions recover.”

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning, operating and leasing buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

