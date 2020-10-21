Equitable Holdings, Inc. Schedules Announcement of Third Quarter 2020 Results

The conference call webcast, along with additional earnings materials will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com .

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The company will host a conference call webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To register for the conference call, please use this link: EQH Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

After registering, you will receive an email confirmation including dial in details and a unique conference call code for entry. Registration is open through the live call. To ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

ABOUT EQUITABLE HOLDINGS

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $711 billion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2020) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.

