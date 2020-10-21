Discover Financial Services Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $771 Million or $2.45 Per Diluted Share

2020

2019

YOY Change

Total loans, end of period (in billions) $88.7 $92.5 (4%)

Total revenue net of interest expense (in millions) $2,714 $2,900 (6%)

Total net charge-off rate 3.00% 3.05% -5 bps

Net income/(loss) (in millions) $771 $770 —%

Diluted EPS $2.45 $2.36 4%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) today reported net income of $771 million or $2.45 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to net income of $770 million or $2.36 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019.

“While the economic environment remains challenging, I am encouraged by the positive developments we saw, with a return to growth in sales in September and very solid credit performance across all of our loan products,” said Roger Hochschild, CEO and President of Discover. “Our results this quarter demonstrate the benefit of actions we took in the first half of the year to mitigate credit risk and align expenses with the economic environment and we continue to invest in core capabilities to drive earnings growth and long-term value.”

Segment Results:

Direct Banking

Direct Banking pretax income of $917 million for the quarter was $26 million lower than pretax income for the prior year period primarily driven by lower net interest income partially offset by lower operating expenses and a decrease in the provision for credit losses.

Total loans ended the quarter at $88.7 billion, down 4% year-over-year. Credit card loans ended the quarter at $69.7 billion, down 6% year-over-year. Personal loans decreased $385 million, or 5%, year-over-year. Private student loans increased $280 million, or 3%, year-over-year. The organic student loan portfolio, which excludes purchased loans, increased $594 million, or 7% year-over-year.

Net interest income for the quarter decreased $137 million, or 6%, from the prior year period, driven by an unfavorable net impact from lower market rates and lower average receivables. Net interest margin was 10.19%, down 24 basis points versus the prior year period. Card yield was 12.40%, a decrease of 95 basis points from the prior year period primarily driven by a lower prime rate modestly offset by favorable portfolio mix. Interest expense as a percent of total loans decreased 90 basis points from the prior year period, primarily as a result of lower market rates.

The overall net charge-off rate was 5 basis points lower reflecting stable credit across the portfolio. The credit card net charge-off rate was 3.45%, up 13 basis points from the prior year and down 45 basis points from the prior quarter. The 30+ day delinquency rate for credit card loans was 1.91%, down 59 basis points year-over year and down 26 basis points from the prior quarter. The student loan net charge-off rate was 0.58%, down 1 basis point from the prior year and down 4 basis point from the prior quarter. The personal loans net charge-off rate of 2.69% was down 130 basis points from the prior year and down 74 basis points from the prior quarter.

Provision for credit losses of $750 million decreased $49 million from the prior year period driven by the impact of lower net charge-offs and a lower reserve build. The reserve build for the third quarter of 2020 was $42 million, compared to a reserve build of $98 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Total operating expenses were down $100 million year-over year primarily driven by decreased marketing expense and professional fees, partially offset by higher employee compensation and information processing. Marketing decreased driven by reductions in brand and acquisition expense. Professional fees decreased primarily due to lower collection fees which were impacted by court closures. Employee compensation increased as a result of higher average salaries and headcount. Information processing increased reflecting ongoing investments in technology capabilities and infrastructure.

Payment Services

Payment Services pretax income was $42 million in the quarter, down $9 million year-over-year driven by lower PULSE and Network Partners revenue.

Payment Services volume was $69.7 billion, up 11% year-over-year. PULSE dollar volume was up 16% year-over-year driven by higher average spend per transaction related to the pandemic and the impact of stimulus funds available to consumers. Network Partners volume increased by 34% year-over-year driven by growth in AribaPay.

Share Repurchases

The company suspended its share repurchase program in March 2020 in response to the economic environment at that time. The share repurchase program remains suspended. Shares of common stock outstanding were flat to the prior quarter.

Adoption of Accounting Standard for Measurement of Credit Losses

The company’s results for the third quarter of 2020 reflect the January 1, 2020 adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments for the Company (the “ASU”). For purposes of calculating the company’s regulatory capital, the company has elected to defer recognition of the estimated impact of the ASU on regulatory capital for two years in accordance with the interim final rule adopted by federal bank regulatory agencies on March 27, 2020. Pursuant to the interim final rule, the estimated impact of the ASU on regulatory capital will be phased in over a three year period beginning in 2022.

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES (unaudited, in millions, except per share statistics) Quarter Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 EARNINGS SUMMARY Interest Income $2,681 $2,672 $3,040 Interest Expense 416 482 638 Net Interest Income 2,265 2,190 2,402 Discount/Interchange Revenue 752 622 775 Rewards Cost 514 385 520 Discount and Interchange Revenue, net 238 237 255 Protection Products Revenue 44 44 48 Loan Fee Income 100 85 120 Transaction Processing Revenue 50 49 52 Other Income 17 57 23 Total Non-Interest Income 449 472 498 Revenue Net of Interest Expense 2,714 2,662 2,900 Provision for Credit Losses 750 2,046 799 Employee Compensation and Benefits 471 452 439 Marketing and Business Development 140 129 230 Information Processing & Communications 111 117 96 Professional Fees 151 181 189 Premises and Equipment 26 27 26 Other Expense 106 171 127 Total Operating Expense 1,005 1,077 1,107 Income/(Loss) Before Income Taxes 959 (461 ) 994 Tax Expense 188 (93 ) 224 Net Income/(Loss) $771 ($368 ) $770 Net Income/(Loss) Allocated to Common Stockholders $751 ($369 ) $749 PER SHARE STATISTICS Basic EPS $2.45 ($1.20 ) $2.36 Diluted EPS $2.45 ($1.20 ) $2.36 Common Stock Price (period end) $57.78 $50.09 $81.09 Book Value per share $33.45 $31.47 $37.20 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY Total Assets $124,349 $113,792 $110,786 Total Liabilities 114,097 104,149 99,069 Total Equity 10,252 9,643 11,717 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $124,349 $113,792 $110,786 TOTAL LOAN RECEIVABLES Ending Loans 1 $88,660 $88,927 $92,493 Average Loans 1 $88,422 $89,771 $91,345 Interest Yield 11.78 % 11.70 % 12.76 % Gross Principal Charge-off Rate 2 3.78 % 4.26 % 3.87 % Net Principal Charge-off Rate 2 3.00 % 3.44 % 3.05 % Delinquency Rate (30 or more days) 1.77 % 1.98 % 2.33 % Delinquency Rate (30 or more days) excluding Purchased Loans 3 1.76 % 1.98 % 2.32 % Delinquency Rate (90 or more days) 0.80 % 1.03 % 1.06 % Delinquency Rate (90 or more days) excluding Purchased Loans 3 0.80 % 1.04 % 1.06 % Gross Principal Charge-off Dollars 2 $842 $950 $891 Net Principal Charge-off Dollars 2 $668 $767 $702 Net Interest and Fee Charge-off Dollars $141 $169 $156 Loans Delinquent 30 or more days $1,567 $1,763 $2,153 Loans Delinquent 30 or more days excluding Purchased Loans 3 $1,544 $1,739 $2,114 Loans Delinquent 90 or more days $708 $916 $978 Loans Delinquent 90 or more days excluding Purchased Loans 3 $702 $911 $968 Allowance for Credit Losses (period end) 4 $8,226 $8,184 $3,299 Reserve Change Build/(Release) 5, 6, 7 $42 $1,271 $97 Reserve Rate 9.28 % 9.20 % 3.57 % CREDIT CARD LOANS Ending Loans $69,656 $70,201 $73,968 Average Loans $69,643 $70,848 $73,248 Interest Yield 12.40 % 12.34 % 13.35 % Gross Principal Charge-off Rate 4.33 % 4.84 % 4.25 % Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.45 % 3.90 % 3.32 % Delinquency Rate (30 or more days) 1.91 % 2.17 % 2.50 % Delinquency Rate (90 or more days) 0.93 % 1.21 % 1.21 % Gross Principal Charge-off Dollars $759 $852 $784 Net Principal Charge-off Dollars $604 $688 $611 Loans Delinquent 30 or more days $1,328 $1,523 $1,847 Loans Delinquent 90 or more days $650 $846 $897 Allowance for Credit Losses (period end) 4 $6,491 $6,491 $2,799 Reserve Change Build/(Release) 5, 6 $- $1,185 $106 Reserve Rate 9.32 % 9.25 % 3.78 % Total Discover Card Volume $39,783 $33,105 $41,168 Discover Card Sales Volume $37,134 $30,721 $37,432 Rewards Rate 1.38 % 1.24 % 1.38 % SEGMENT- INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES Direct Banking $917 ($484 ) $943 Payment Services 42 23 51 Total $959 ($461 ) $994 NETWORK VOLUME PULSE Network $54,993 $52,859 $47,535 Network Partners 8,917 7,280 6,656 Diners Club International 8 5,839 4,339 8,386 Total Payment Services 69,749 64,478 62,577 Discover Network - Proprietary 38,699 32,349 38,722 Total $108,448 $96,827 $101,299

1 Total Loans includes Home Equity and other loans. 2 Prior to adoption of ASU No. 2016-13 on January 1, 2020, net charge-offs on Purchased Credit Impaired ("PCI") loans generally did not result in a charge to earnings 3 Prior to adoption of ASU No. 2016-13 on January 1, 2020, Purchased loans (formerly referred to as PCI) were accounted for on a pooled basis. Since a pool was accounted for as a single asset with a single composite interest rate and aggregate expectation of cash flows, the past-due status of a pool, or that of the individual loans within a pool, was not meaningful. Because the Company was recognizing interest income on a pool of loans, it was all considered to be performing 4 Prior to adoption of ASU No. 2016-13 on January 1, 2020, credit losses were estimated using the incurred loss approach. Under the new current expected credit loss (“CECL”) approach, reserves are now recorded for expected losses, not simply those deemed to be already incurred, and the loss estimate period is extended to include the entire life of the loan 5 Prior to adoption of ASU No. 2016-13 on January 1, 2020, the allowance for credit loss included the net change in reserves on PCI pools having no remaining non-accretable difference which did not impact the reserve change build/(release) in provision for credit losses 6 Excludes January 1, 2020 CECL day one impact 7 Excludes any build/release of the liability for expected credit losses on unfunded commitments as the offset is recorded in accrued expenses and other liabilities in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of financial condition 8 Volume is derived from data provided by licencees for Diners Club branded cards issued outside of North America and is subject to subsequent revision or amendment Note: See Glossary for definitions of financial terms in the financial supplement which is available online at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov) and the Company's website (http://investorrelations.discoverfinancial.com).

