Ceridian to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (“Ceridian”) (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management (“HCM”) software company, announced today the date for the release of its third quarter 2020 earnings and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences.

Ceridian will release third quarter 2020 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day through a direct registration link at https://ceridian.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZdpRsaJSRoCfhHkkF3zlcQ. Alternatively, the event can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page on Ceridian’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.ceridian.com. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on Ceridian’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

David Ossip, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

David Ossip will present at the Wells Fargo Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Summit on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Ceridian’s Investor Relations website.

About Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize the management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

