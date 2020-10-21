Xilinx Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

The Xilinx Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per outstanding share of common stock payable on December 2, 2020 to all stockholders of record at the close of business on November 11, 2020.

Additional second quarter of fiscal year 2021 comparisons are provided in the charts below.

Q2 Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights (In millions, except EPS) GAAP Q2 Q1 Q2 FY2021 FY2021 FY2020 Q-T-Q Y-T-Y Net revenues* $767 $727 $833 5% -8% Operating income $205 $176 $204 17% 1% Net income $194 $94 $227 107% -15% Diluted earnings per share $0.79 $0.38 $0.89 108% -11% Non-GAAP Q2 Q1 Q2 FY2021 FY2021 FY2020 Q-T-Q Y-T-Y Net revenues* $767 $727 $833 5% -8% Operating income $216 $187 $217 16% 0% Net income $203 $160 $240 27% -15% Diluted earnings per share $0.82 $0.65 $0.94 26% -13% * No adjustment between GAAP and Non-GAAP

“We are pleased with our fiscal second quarter performance, which came in above the mid-point of guidance,” said Xilinx president and CEO Victor Peng. “Our strong results were driven by another record quarter in our Data Center Group and Aerospace & Defense businesses, as well as improvement in our Automotive and Broadcast end markets. In addition, RFSoC sales ramped meaningfully with a tier-1 wireless OEM customer for 5G radio deployment in North America.

“Our strategic transformation to an adaptive platform company continues with healthy design win momentum during the quarter. Notable customer wins included a marquee SmartNIC design win with a U.S. tier-1 hyperscaler, as well as Zynq MPSoC design wins with Subaru and Continental. We also remain on track with our Versal program ramp with a leading wireless OEM later this year.”

“Xilinx business continued to strengthen in fiscal Q2, buoyed by the economic recovery and increasing demand across our broad set of end markets,” said Xilinx CFO Brice Hill. “This drove better than expected sequential revenue growth of 5% and GAAP operating income growth of 17%, resulting in $232 million of free cash flow and $93 million in capital return to stockholders with our quarterly dividend. Our financial position is strong and we remain confident as we prepare to expand the Zynq and Versal product lines and capture additional growth opportunities.”

Net Revenues by Geography: Percentages Growth Rates Q2 Q1 Q2 FY2021 FY2021 FY2020 Q-T-Q Y-T-Y North America 29% 26% 28% 20% -4% Asia Pacific 48% 54% 51% -7% -13% Europe 18% 13% 15% 47% 10% Japan 5% 7% 6% -25% -23% Net Revenues by End Market: Percentages Growth Rates Q2 Q1 Q2 FY2021 FY2021 FY2020 Q-T-Q Y-T-Y A&D, Industrial and TME 44% 45% 36% 3% 11% Automotive, Broadcast and Consumer 16% 12% 16% 36% -8% Wired and Wireless Group 26% 32% 38% -13% -36% Data Center Group 14% 12% 10% 23% 30% Channel 0% -1% 0% NM NM Net Revenues by Product: Percentages Growth Rates Q2 Q1 Q2 FY2021 FY2021 FY2020 Q-T-Q Y-T-Y Advanced Products 70% 68% 74% 8% -13% Core Products 30% 32% 26% -1% 6%

Products are classified as follows:

Advanced Products: Alveo and related products, UltraScale+, UltraScale and 7-series products.

Core Products: Virtex-6, Spartan-6, Virtex‐5, CoolRunner‐II, Virtex-4, Virtex-II, Spartan-3, Spartan-2, XC9500 products, configuration solutions, software & support/services.

Key Statistics: (Dollars in Millions) Q2 Q1 Q2 FY2021 FY2021 FY2020 Annual Return on Equity (%) (1) 24 26 37 Operating Cash Flow $248 $245 $224 Depreciation Expense (including software amortization) $30 $32 $22 Capital Expenditures (including software) $15 $15 $34 Free Cash Flow (2) $232 $230 $190 Inventory Days (internal) 114 114 104 Revenue Turns (%) 38 31 37

(1) Return on Equity = Trailing twelve months GAAP Net Income / average Stockholders’ Equity (2) Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flow - Capital Expenditures (including software)

Product and Financial Highlights - Fiscal Second Quarter 2021

Advanced Products were 70% of total revenue, an 8% increase Q-T-Q and 13% decrease Y-T-Y. Zynq-based revenue grew 28% Q-T-Q and declined 20% Y-T-Y, and represented 22% of total revenue. Sequential strength was driven by improvement in the Automotive end market and 5G ramp in the Wireless end market.

Subaru selected Xilinx to power the new version of its vision-based advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), EyeSight, which will provide advanced features including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and pre-collision braking.

Xilinx announced the T1 Telco Accelerator Card for O-RAN distributed units (O-DUs) and virtual baseband units (vBBUs) in 5G networks, which enables the O-DU to deliver greater 5G performance and services while reducing overall system power consumption and cost.

Xilinx and Continental announced that Xilinx will power Continental’s new Advanced Radar Sensor (ARS) 540 with the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC platform, creating the automotive industry’s first production-ready 4D imaging radar.

Xilinx announced a collaboration with Spline.AI and Amazon Web Services (AWS) that developed a X-ray classification deep-learning model and reference design kit that demonstrates high accuracy and low latency utilizing Vitis AI. This enables medical equipment makers and healthcare providers to rapidly deploy trained models for clinical and radiological inference applications, including for pneumonia and COVID-19 detection in mobile, portable and point-of-care devices.

Business Outlook - Fiscal Third Quarter 2021

The following guidance is based on current expectations and estimates and, as indicated, is presented on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. This guidance is forward-looking and incorporates a 14-week quarter; actual results may differ materially as a result of, among other things, the important factors discussed and referred to at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Revenues $750M - $800M — $750M - $800M Gross Margin 67.5% - 70.5% ~1% (1) 68.5% - 71.5% Operating Expenses $338M - $352M ~$(5M) (2) $333M - $347M Other Expense $12M - $16M — $12M - $16M Tax Rate 5% - 8% ~1% (3) 6% - 9%

Notes regarding Non-GAAP Adjustments: (1) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2) M&A related expenses and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

XILINX, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 26,

2020 June 27,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net revenues $ 766,535 $ 726,673 $ 833,366 $ 1,493,208 $ 1,682,998 Cost of revenues: Cost of products sold 218,120 226,103 287,372 444,223 570,872 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 6,696 6,697 5,734 13,393 9,003 Total cost of revenues 224,816 232,800 293,106 457,616 579,875 Gross margin 541,719 493,873 540,260 1,035,592 1,103,123 Operating expenses: Research and development 219,647 210,113 222,979 429,760 427,079 Selling, general and administrative 113,793 105,383 111,596 219,176 219,021 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,862 2,862 2,169 5,724 2,569 Total operating expenses 336,302 318,358 336,744 654,660 648,669 Operating income 205,417 175,515 203,516 380,932 454,454 Interest and other income (expense), net (10,771 ) (12,153 ) 12,329 (22,924 ) 23,941 Income before income taxes 194,646 163,362 215,845 358,008 478,395 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 830 69,526 (11,148 ) 70,356 9,943 Net income $ 193,816 $ 93,836 $ 226,993 $ 287,652 $ 468,452 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.39 $ 0.90 $ 1.18 $ 1.85 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.38 $ 0.89 $ 1.17 $ 1.83 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.76 $ 0.74 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 244,837 243,180 252,399 243,602 252,728 Diluted 246,763 245,543 255,269 245,847 256,509

XILINX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) September 26,

2020 March 28,

2020* (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 3,095,936 $ 2,267,216 Accounts receivable, net 362,497 273,028 Inventories 282,048 304,340 Other current assets 73,034 64,557 Total current assets 3,813,515 2,909,141 Net property, plant and equipment 357,480 372,574 Other assets 1,404,936 1,411,619 Total Assets $ 5,575,931 $ 4,693,334 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 590,909 $ 586,421 Current portion of long-term debt 499,662 499,260 Total current liabilities 1,090,571 1,085,681 Long-term debt 1,492,066 747,110 Other long-term liabilities 540,457 545,494 Stockholders' equity 2,452,837 2,315,049 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,575,931 $ 4,693,334 * Fiscal 2020 balances are derived from audited financial statements.

XILINX, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 26,

2020 June 27,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Depreciation and amortization of software $ 30,249 $ 31,749 $ 22,438 $ 61,998 $ 42,551 Amortization - others 15,316 15,059 12,965 30,375 22,050 Stock-based compensation 58,439 50,383 49,822 108,822 92,575 Net cash provided by operating activities 247,583 245,471 223,694 493,054 521,910 Purchases of property, plant and equipment and software 15,331 15,461 33,641 30,792 62,842 Payment of dividends to stockholders 93,105 92,414 93,484 185,519 187,445 Repurchases of common stock - 53,682 32,250 53,682 477,245 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units, net of proceeds from issuance of common stock 30,072 3,239 47,857 33,311 51,976 STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION INCLUDED IN: Cost of revenues $ 2,963 $ 2,721 $ 2,812 $ 5,684 $ 5,425 Research and development 36,110 30,369 29,702 66,479 54,576 Selling, general and administrative 19,366 17,293 17,308 36,659 32,574

XILINX, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP ACTUALS TO NON-GAAP ACTUALS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 26,

2020 June 27,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 GAAP gross margin $ 541,719 $ 493,873 $ 540,260 $ 1,035,592 $ 1,103,123 Inventory valuation adjustment - - 1,741 - 1,741 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 6,696 6,697 5,734 13,393 9,003 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 548,415 $ 500,570 $ 547,735 $ 1,048,985 $ 1,113,867 GAAP operating income $ 205,417 $ 175,515 $ 203,516 $ 380,932 $ 454,454 Inventory valuation adjustment - - 1,741 - 1,741 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 9,558 9,559 7,903 19,117 11,572 Acquisition-related costs 1,506 1,563 3,979 3,069 9,350 Non-GAAP operating income $ 216,481 $ 186,637 $ 217,139 $ 403,118 $ 477,117 GAAP net income $ 193,816 $ 93,836 $ 226,993 $ 287,652 $ 468,452 Inventory valuation adjustment - - 1,741 - 1,741 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 9,558 9,559 7,903 19,117 11,572 Acquisition-related costs 1,506 1,563 3,979 3,069 9,350 Income tax effect of tax-related items - 56,801 - 56,801 - Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,470 ) (1,590 ) (536 ) (3,060 ) (1,959 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 203,410 $ 160,169 $ 240,080 $ 363,579 $ 489,156 GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.79 $ 0.38 $ 0.89 $ 1.17 $ 1.83 Inventory valuation adjustment - - - - - Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.03 0.04 0.03 0.08 0.05 Acquisition-related costs 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.04 Income tax effect of tax-related items - 0.23 - 0.23 - Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.01 ) (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.82 $ 0.65 $ 0.94 $ 1.48 $ 1.91 GAAP cash flow from operations $ 247,583 $ 245,471 $ 223,694 $ 493,054 $ 521,910 Capital expenditures (including software) (15,331 ) (15,461 ) (33,641 ) (30,792 ) (62,842 ) Free cash flow $ 232,252 $ 230,010 $ 190,053 $ 462,262 $ 459,068

